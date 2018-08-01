Log in
FIERA MILANO SPA
Fiera Milano : Filling of the proposal for the merger by incorporation of the subsidiary Ipack-Ima S.p.A. into Fiera Milano S.p.A.

08/01/2018 | 04:43pm CEST

Following the press releases issued on 27 July 2018 and 30 July 2018, Fiera Milano S.p.A. communicates that, today, the proposal for the merger by incorporation of the wholly-owned subsidiary Ipack-Ima S.p.A. into Fiera Milano S.p.A. was today filed with the Companies Register of Milano - Monza - Brianza - Lodi.
Pursuant to art. 2505, paragraph 3 of the (Italian) Civil Code, shareholders of Fiera Milano S.p.A., representing at least 5% of the share capital, may request that said acquiring party's decision to approve the merger be taken in accordance with the first paragraph of article 2502 of the (Italian) Civil Code, i.e. by the shareholders' meeting. Should this be the case, said request must be addressed to the Company and made within eight days from the filing of the merger proposal.

Disclaimer

Fiera Milano S.p.A. published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 14:42:02 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 255 M
EBIT 2018 18,1 M
Net income 2018 12,3 M
Debt 2018 15,4 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 27,70
P/E ratio 2019 17,55
EV / Sales 2018 1,34x
EV / Sales 2019 1,03x
Capitalization 325 M
Managers
NameTitle
Fabrizio Curci CEO, Director & General Manager
Lorenzo Caprio Chairman
Marco Pacini Chief Financial Officer
Marina Natale Executive Director
Alberto Baldan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
