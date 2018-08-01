Fiera Milano : Filling of the proposal for the merger by incorporation of the subsidiary Ipack-Ima S.p.A. into Fiera Milano S.p.A.

Following the press releases issued on 27 July 2018 and 30 July 2018, Fiera Milano S.p.A. communicates that, today, the proposal for the merger by incorporation of the wholly-owned subsidiary Ipack-Ima S.p.A. into Fiera Milano S.p.A. was today filed with the Companies Register of Milano - Monza - Brianza - Lodi.

Pursuant to art. 2505, paragraph 3 of the (Italian) Civil Code, shareholders of Fiera Milano S.p.A., representing at least 5% of the share capital, may request that said acquiring party's decision to approve the merger be taken in accordance with the first paragraph of article 2502 of the (Italian) Civil Code, i.e. by the shareholders' meeting. Should this be the case, said request must be addressed to the Company and made within eight days from the filing of the merger proposal.