Fifth Third Bancorp : Summary ToggleFifth Third Bancorp to Attend the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum

FIFTH THIRD BANCORP (FITB)
02/21/2018 | 12:21am CET

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb. 20, 2018-- Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) will participate in a discussion regarding the Company at the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum in New York City on March 14, 2018 at approximately 10:10 AM ET. The Company will be represented by Tim Spence, executive vice president and head of payments, strategy and digital solutions, and Jed Scala, executive vice president and head of payments and commerce solutions.

Audio webcast may be accessed live and for approximately 14 days after the conference through the Investor Relations section of www.53.com. Additionally, slides used in the presentation will be made separately available in a printer-friendly format on the Company's website.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. As of December 31, 2017, the Company had $142 billion in assets and operates 1,154 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,469 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to more than 54,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of December 31, 2017, had $362 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $37 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol 'FITB.'

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180220006669/en/

Source: Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp
Sameer Gokhale (Investors), 513- 534-2219
Katrina Booker (Media), 513-534-6858

Fifth Third Bancorp published this content on 20 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2018 23:20:07 UTC.

02/20VALUATION DASHBOARD : Financials And Real Estate - Update 
02/07INVESTMENT IDEAS : Beating The Market By Focusing On Cash Distributions 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 421 M
EBIT 2018 2 398 M
Net income 2018 1 895 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,22%
P/E ratio 2018 11,94
P/E ratio 2019 12,40
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,64x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,51x
Capitalization 23 376 M
Technical analysis trends FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 34,1 $
Spread / Average Target 3,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory D. Carmichael Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lars C. Anderson Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Aravind Immaneni Co-COO, Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Tayfun Tuzun Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sid Deloatch Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIFTH THIRD BANCORP9.59%23 376
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD8.62%210 010
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%84 841
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP-2.33%65 132
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD0.00%62 131
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK-1.03%57 652
