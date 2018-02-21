Fifth Third Bancorp : Summary ToggleFifth Third Bancorp to Attend the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb. 20, 2018-- Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) will participate in a discussion regarding the Company at the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum in New York City on March 14, 2018 at approximately 10:10 AM ET. The Company will be represented by Tim Spence, executive vice president and head of payments, strategy and digital solutions, and Jed Scala, executive vice president and head of payments and commerce solutions.

Audio webcast may be accessed live and for approximately 14 days after the conference through the Investor Relations section of www.53.com. Additionally, slides used in the presentation will be made separately available in a printer-friendly format on the Company's website.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. As of December 31, 2017, the Company had $142 billion in assets and operates 1,154 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,469 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to more than 54,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of December 31, 2017, had $362 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $37 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol 'FITB.'

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180220006669/en/

Source: Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp

Sameer Gokhale (Investors), 513- 534-2219

Katrina Booker (Media), 513-534-6858

