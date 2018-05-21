Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fifth Third Bancorp    FITB

FIFTH THIRD BANCORP (FITB)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 05/21 04:28:32 pm
31.085 USD   -7.37%
04:20pFIFTH THIRD BAN : pays $4.7 billion for MB Financial's Chicago muscl..
RE
01:58pFIFTH THIRD BAN : to Buy MB Financial -- Update
DJ
01:50pFIFTH THIRD BAN : to Buy MB Financial
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Fifth Third Bancorp : pays $4.7 billion for MB Financial's Chicago muscle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 04:20pm CEST
A branch location of Fifth Third Bank is shown in Boca Raton

(Reuters) - U.S. regional bank Fifth Third Bancorp has agreed to buy smaller rival MB Financial Inc in a stock-and-cash deal valued at about $4.7 billion, as it looks to expand in Chicago and broaden its middle market customer base.

A windfall from last year's Republican tax overhaul has encouraged more investment among mid-sized U.S. lenders and banks are also hopeful that legislative moves to roll back some rules on capital requirements will free up more cash.

That runs contrary to several years of minimal merger activity in the sector due to stricter rules set in place after the 2008 financial crisis, which limited expansion.

As part of the deal announced on Monday, each MB Financial shareholder will get $54.20, comprising 1.45 shares of Fifth Third common stock and $5.54 in cash, a 24 percent premium to MB Financial's last close.

Shares of MB Financial were up 14 percent at $49.75 in early trade, while Fifth Third shares were down 7.2 percent at $31.12.

D.A. Davidson analyst Kevin Reevey said that Fifth Third was limited in their ability to expand in Ohio and that the acquisition of Chicago-based MB Financial was the most logical move for them, from a geographical standpoint, in order to expand their deposit franchise.

The merger will result in the combined entity having a total Chicago deposit market share of 6.5 percent, ranking it fourth in total deposits among the nearly 200 banks in the marketplace, Fifth Third said.

Fifth Third Bank, which operates 1,300 branches and 2,600 ATMs across 12 states, said the deal is expected to reduce it's regulatory common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio by about 45 basis points.

"Chicago has the highest number of middle-market firms in the U.S. for added prospectus... Chicago is simply a very important market for us," Fifth Third Chief Financial Officer Tayfun Tuzun said in a call with analysts.

Fifth Third expects pretax cost savings of $255 million annually, following the closing of deal expected by end of year. It also expects to add about 2 percent to operating earnings per share in 2019 and nearly 7 percent in 2020.

MB Financial Chief Executive Officer Mitch Feiger will be CEO and Chairman of Fifth Third Chicago, and other key members will also join the combined company.

Fifth Third said once the deal closes, two members of MB Financial's board were expected to join the Fifth Third Bancorp board.

Citi served as financial adviser to Fifth Third, while Sandler O'Neill + Partners advised MB Financial.

(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

By Nikhil Subba

Stocks treated in this article : MB Financial Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MB FINANCIAL INC 13.75% 49.65 Delayed Quote.-1.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
04:20pFIFTH THIRD BANCORP : pays $4.7 billion for MB Financial's Chicago muscle
RE
01:58pFIFTH THIRD BANCORP : to Buy MB Financial -- Update
DJ
01:50pFIFTH THIRD BANCORP : to Buy MB Financial
DJ
12:53pFIFTH THIRD BANCORP : spends $4.7 billion for Chicago's MB Financial
AQ
12:40pFIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/17FIFTH THIRD BANCORP TO ANNOUNCE SECO : 00 am
BU
05/10FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Susan B. Zaunbrecher Joins Fifth Third as Executive Vice P..
AQ
05/10FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/03FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Reports Impact of Second Year of Five-year $30 Billion Com..
AQ
05/03FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : How Fifth Third Bank is Taking a Stand for Women- and Mino..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10:16aFIFTH THIRD TO TAKE 'SIZEABLE HIT' F : Jefferies 
09:09aPREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (5/21/2018) 
07:00aFifth Third buying MB Financial for nearly $5B 
05/05Bright Lights On Capitalist Woodstock, Tech Developers And Sports Betting 
04/26Regional banks mull threat from Amazon 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 706 M
EBIT 2018 2 437 M
Net income 2018 2 005 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,20%
P/E ratio 2018 11,26
P/E ratio 2019 11,94
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,51x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,49x
Capitalization 23 519 M
Chart FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Fifth Third Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | FITB | US3167731005 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 35,3 $
Spread / Average Target 5,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory D. Carmichael Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lars C. Anderson Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Aravind Immaneni Co-COO, Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Tayfun Tuzun Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sid Deloatch CIO-Corporate & Enterprise Solutions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIFTH THIRD BANCORP13.09%23 519
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD1.83%196 377
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%91 188
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP-1.98%61 319
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-1.49%59 072
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK-13.42%50 173
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.