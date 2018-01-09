Figeac Aero : AÉRO WINS ITS FIRST CONTRACT WITH BOEING AND BECOMES A DIRECT SUPPLIER

PRESS RELEASE

Figeac, 9 January 2018

FIGEAC AÉRO WINS ITS FIRST CONTRACT WITH BOEING

AND BECOMES A DIRECT SUPPLIER

FIGEAC AÉRO Group (ticker code: FGA), a reference partner for the leading aerospace manufacturers, announces that it has won its first contract as a direct supplier for Boeing.

This initial contract covers the manufacture of large structural aluminium parts for Boeing's 777X program.

The parts will be manufactured at the Wichita site, the Group's North American centre of excellence for machining and surface treatment. The first parts will be delivered in 2018.

This new contract reflects the strategy launched by FIGEAC AÉRO in North America in 2014 to strengthen commercial and industrial ties, with a manufacturing site in Wichita and the creation of a commercial office in Dallas.

"It is a tremendous honour for the Group to be selected for the first time by Boeing as a direct supplier. The agreement confirms FIGEAC AÉRO's position as a leading global sub-contractor in the aerospace industry. This is a result of our ability to meet the demanding requirements of this market in terms of technologies, operational availability and competitiveness, decisive factors in this contract. This new contract supports our revenue target for March 2020 of €650 million", announced Jean-Claude Maillard, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of FIGEAC AÉRO.

ABOUT FIGEAC AERO The FIGÉAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner of major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in the production of light alloy and hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear parts and sub-assemblies. An international group with a workforce of 3,300 employees, FIGEAC AÉRO operates in France, the United States, Morocco, Mexico and Tunisia. In the year ended 31 March 2017, the Group reported annual revenue of €325 million.

