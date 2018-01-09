Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Figeac Aéro    FGA   FR0011665280

FIGEAC AÉRO (FGA)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Figeac Aero : AÉRO WINS ITS FIRST CONTRACT WITH BOEING AND BECOMES A DIRECT SUPPLIER

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2018 | 06:09am CET

PRESS RELEASE

Figeac, 9 January 2018

FIGEAC AÉRO WINS ITS FIRST CONTRACT WITH BOEING

AND BECOMES A DIRECT SUPPLIER

FIGEAC AÉRO Group (ticker code: FGA), a reference partner for the leading aerospace manufacturers, announces that it has won its first contract as a direct supplier for Boeing.

This initial contract covers the manufacture of large structural aluminium parts for Boeing's 777X program.

The parts will be manufactured at the Wichita site, the Group's North American centre of excellence for machining and surface treatment. The first parts will be delivered in 2018.

This new contract reflects the strategy launched by FIGEAC AÉRO in North America in 2014 to strengthen commercial and industrial ties, with a manufacturing site in Wichita and the creation of a commercial office in Dallas.

"It is a tremendous honour for the Group to be selected for the first time by Boeing as a direct supplier. The agreement confirms FIGEAC AÉRO's position as a leading global sub-contractor in the aerospace industry. This is a result of our ability to meet the demanding requirements of this market in terms of technologies, operational availability and competitiveness, decisive factors in this contract. This new contract supports our revenue target for March 2020 of €650 million", announced Jean-Claude Maillard, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of FIGEAC AÉRO.

ABOUT FIGEAC AERO

The FIGÉAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner of major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in the production of light alloy and hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear parts and sub-assemblies. An international group with a workforce of 3,300 employees, FIGEAC AÉRO operates in France, the United States, Morocco, Mexico and Tunisia. In the year ended 31 March 2017, the Group reported annual revenue of €325 million.

FIGEAC AÉRO

ACTUS finance & communication

Jean-Claude Maillard Chief Executive Officer Tel: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52

Corinne Puissant Analyst/Investor Relations Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 [email protected]

Jean-Michel Marmillon Press Relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73 [email protected]

THE PARTNER

OF LEADING AERONAUTICS INDUSTRY COMPANIES

Figeac Aéro SA published this content on 09 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2018 05:09:02 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIGEAC AÉRO
06:09a FIGEAC AERO : Aéro wins its first contract with boeing and becomes a direct supp..
2017 FIGEAC AÉRO : 2017/2018 provisional interim results
2017 FIGEAC AERO : 2017/2018 provisional interim results
2017 FIGEAC AERO : 2017/2018 provisional interim results
2017FIGEAC AERO SARL : half-yearly earnings release
2017 FIGEAC AÉRO : Figeac aero issues confirmation of priorities in terms of cash gen..
2017 FIGEAC AERO : Issues confirmation of priorities in terms of cash generation whil..
2017 FIGEAC AERO : 2017/2018 first-half business activity
2017 FIGEAC AÉRO : 2017/2018 first-half business activity
2017 FIGEAC AERO : 2017/2018 first-half business activity
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 388 M
EBIT 2018 46,8 M
Net income 2018 30,6 M
Debt 2018 245 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 19,35
P/E ratio 2019 14,30
EV / Sales 2018 2,16x
EV / Sales 2019 1,69x
Capitalization 593 M
Chart FIGEAC AÉRO
Duration : Period :
Figeac Aéro Technical Analysis Chart | FGA | FR0011665280 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends FIGEAC AÉRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 20,8 €
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Claude Maillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Didier Roux Group Operations Director
Joel Malleviale Chief Financial Officer
Michel Petit Technical Director
Stéphane Rossi Director-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIGEAC AÉRO-1.32%713
SAFRAN3.83%44 736
TRANSDIGM GROUP INCORPORATED0.11%14 177
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.3.05%10 200
MTU AERO ENGINES3.08%9 630
AVIC AIRCRAFT CO LTD--.--%7 311
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.