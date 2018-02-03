Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fincantieri SpA    FCT   IT0001415246

FINCANTIERI SPA (FCT)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Fincantieri : THE EIGHTH MULTIPURPOSE FRIGATE “ANTONIO MARCEGLIA” LAUNCHED

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/03/2018 | 05:10pm CET

Trieste, February 3, 2018 - The launching ceremony of the 'Antonio Marceglia' frigate, the eighth of a series of 10 FREMM vessels - Multi Mission European Frigates, took place today at the integrated shipyard of Riva Trigoso (Genoa) in the presence of the Italian Minister of Defence, Roberta Pinotti and, on behalf of the Chief of Defence, General Claudio Graziano, the Chief of Staff of the Italian Navy, Admiral Valter Girardelli. The 10 FREMM vessels have been commissioned to Fincantieri by the Italian Navy within the framework of an Italo-French cooperation program under the coordination of OCCAR (Organisation Conjointe de Cooperation sur l'Armement, the international organization for cooperation on arms).

Godmother of the ceremony was Mrs. Silvia Marceglia, niece of the Golden Medal for Military Value, Antonio Marceglia.

The President of Fincantieri, Giampiero Massolo, and the CEO, Giuseppe Bono, played host to Giovanni Toti, Governor of the Liguria Region, in addition to a number of civil and religious authorities.

After the launching, fitting activities will continue in the Integrated naval shipyard of Muggiano (La Spezia), with delivery scheduled in 2019. The 'Antonio Marceglia' vessel, like the other units, will feature a high degree of flexibility, capable of operating in all tactical situations. 144 metres long with a beam of 19.7 metres, the ship will have a displacement at full load of approximately 6,700 tonnes. The vessel will have a maximum speed of over 27 knots and will provide accommodation for a 200-person crew.

The FREMM program, representing the European and Italian defence state of the art, stems from the renewal need of the Italian Navy line 'Lupo' (already removed) and 'Maestrale' (close to the attainment of operational limit) class frigates, both built by Fincantieri in the 1970s.

The vessels 'Carlo Bergamini' and 'Virginio Fasan' have been delivered in 2013, the 'Carlo Margottini' in 2014, the 'Carabiniere' in 2015, the 'Alpino' in 2016, and the 'Luigi Rizzo' in 2017. The Italian program has been fully implemented with the option exercised in April 2015, regarding the construction of the ninth and tenth vessel, whose delivery is scheduled after 2020.

Orizzonte Sistemi Navali (51% Fincantieri, 49% Leonardo) acts as prime contractor for Italy in the initiative, while Armaris (Naval Group + Thales) is prime contractor for France.

This cooperation has applied the positive experience gained in the previous Italo-French program 'Orizzonte' that has led to the construction for the Italian Navy of the two frigates 'Andrea Doria' and 'Caio Duilio'.

Fincantieri S.p.A. published this content on 03 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2018 16:09:03 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FINCANTIERI SPA
05:10p FINCANTIERI : THE EIGHTH MULTIPURPOSE FRIGATE “ANTONIO MARCEGLIA” LA..
02/02 FINCANTIERI : Signs an agreement with the french state for the acquisition of 50..
01/26 FINCANTIERI : Italy must think of partnership with France for space - minister
01/25 FINCANTIERI : Approval of the corporate events calendar for 2018
01/25 FINCANTIERI : GO-AHEAD OF “INSIEME IN SICUREZZA” FOR THE GROUP&rsquo..
01/24 FINCANTIERI : Cruise economy
01/19 FINCANTIERI : Australian shipbuilder to showcase manufacturing opportunities
01/17 FINCANTIERI : And the city of monfalcone for the school-work development
01/17 FINCANTIERI : Friuli venezia giulia region and the trade unions focus on work de..
01/04 FINCANTIERI : ISOTTA FRASCHINI MOTORI LLOYD’S REGISTER’S “BEST..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015 First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II declares $0.072 dividend
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 5 025 M
EBIT 2017 204 M
Net income 2017 68,3 M
Debt 2017 363 M
Yield 2017 0,92%
P/E ratio 2017 36,00
P/E ratio 2018 19,86
EV / Sales 2017 0,56x
EV / Sales 2018 0,51x
Capitalization 2 437 M
Chart FINCANTIERI SPA
Duration : Period :
Fincantieri SpA Technical Analysis Chart | FCT | IT0001415246 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends FINCANTIERI SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,23 €
Spread / Average Target -15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giuseppe Bono Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giampiero Massolo Chairman
Simone Anichini Independent Non-Executive Director
Massimiliano Cesare Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicoletta Giadrossi-Morel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FINCANTIERI SPA13.42%3 035
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED18.66%12 012
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD--.--%8 835
CHINA CSSC HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00%5 398
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD6.80%4 769
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD51.63%4 422
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.