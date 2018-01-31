Finders Resources : Confirmation of Release - Quarterly Cashflow Report - December 2017

5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalentsat the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts
5.1 Bank balances
5.2 Call deposits
5.3 Bank overdrafts
Current quarter
$A'000
Previous quarter
$A'000
5.4 Other (Debt Service Reserve Account)
5.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)
2,234 - - 11,53213,766
3,578 - - -3,578
6. Payments to directors of the entity and their associates
6.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2
6.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3
188 -
6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2
7. Payments to related entities of the entity and their associates
7.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2
7.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3
- -
7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2
8.
Financing facilities available
Total facility amount
Amount drawn at
Add notes as necessary for an
at quarter end
quarter end
understanding of the position
$A'000
$A'000
8.1
Loan facilities
107,566
77,457
8.2
Credit standby arrangements
-
-
8.3
Other (please specify)
-
-
8.4
Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.
The Group has a Senior Secured Project Finance Facility Agreement with a syndicate of banks consisting of a term loan facility (US$78.0M) and a cost overrun facility (US$6.0M). Interest rates are LIBOR plus a margin, 5.50% for the term loan facility and 6.25% for the cost overrun facility.
9.
Estimated cash outflows for next quarter
$A'000
9.1
Exploration and evaluation
-
9.2
Development
(2,000)
9.3
Production
(20,132)
9.4
Staff costs
(3,650)
9.5
Administration and corporate costs
(780)
9.6
Other (provide details if material)
Interest and other costs of finance paid
(1,333)
Repayment of borrowings
(10,853)
Net hedge payments
(5,898)
9.7
Total estimated cash outflows
(44,646)
10.
Interest at
Interest
beginning
at end of
of quarter
quarter
10.1
10.2
Changes in tenements (items 2.1(b) and 2.2(b) above)Tenement reference and locationNature of interest
Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements lapsed, relinquished or reduced
Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements acquired or increased
Compliance statement
1 This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
2 This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.
Sign here:
Date: 31 January 2018
(Director/Company secretary)
Print name: Barry Cahill
Notes
1. The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.
2. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.
3. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.
