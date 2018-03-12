Finish Line : Teams Up with Chicago Bulls’ Zach LaVine for Bracket Challenge

Retailer Offers Up Athlete’s Car, Shopping Experience as Prizes

Athletic retailer The Finish Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: FINL) will harness the excitement surrounding the men’s college basketball tournament with its popular bracket challenge featuring a partnership with Chicago Bulls point guard, Zach LaVine. This year’s Finish Line Bracket Challenge will be the ultimate basketball experience for consumers, with winning participants walking away with unique prizes including the keys to LaVine’s BMW i8 and a shopping experience with the athlete.

“Teaming up with Zach LaVine for the chance to give away his BMW and provide an exclusive shopping spree showcases the distinctive, close-knit relationships we build with our partners,” said Paul Diehl, senior director of content, social and consumer trends at Finish Line. “We view our partnerships as much more than endorsement deals and unique to the industry. Partnering with Zach in this way provides an opportunity to drive authentic, cultural conversations throughout the tournament.”

At the tournament’s conclusion one fan has the opportunity to receive the keys to LaVine’s BMW, delivered to the winner by the basketball star himself, if they hold a perfect bracket. Additionally, the participant with the highest bracket score will receive a Finish Line shopping experience at the retailer’s Woodfield Mall location in Schaumburg, Ill. with LaVine.

From March 11 - March 15, participants can register online to make their team selections and see the complete list of rules. Stay up-to-date with the Bracket Challenge, including exclusive content with LaVine, by following the retailer’s blog, Twitter and Instagram as well as visiting FinishLine.com.

About The Finish Line, Inc.

The Finish Line, Inc. is a premium retailer that carries the latest and greatest shoes, apparel, and accessories. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Finish Line runs approximately 950 branded locations in U.S. malls and shops inside Macy’s department stores. Finish Line employs more than 14,000 associates who connect customers to sneaker culture through style and sport. Shop online at www.finishline.com or get access to everything on the Finish Line app. Also keep track of what’s fresh by following Finish Line on Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter.

