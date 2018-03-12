Log in
FINISH LINE INC (FINL)
Finish Line : Teams Up with Chicago Bulls’ Zach LaVine for Bracket Challenge

03/12/2018 | 07:36pm CET

Retailer Offers Up Athlete’s Car, Shopping Experience as Prizes

Athletic retailer The Finish Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: FINL) will harness the excitement surrounding the men’s college basketball tournament with its popular bracket challenge featuring a partnership with Chicago Bulls point guard, Zach LaVine. This year’s Finish Line Bracket Challenge will be the ultimate basketball experience for consumers, with winning participants walking away with unique prizes including the keys to LaVine’s BMW i8 and a shopping experience with the athlete.

“Teaming up with Zach LaVine for the chance to give away his BMW and provide an exclusive shopping spree showcases the distinctive, close-knit relationships we build with our partners,” said Paul Diehl, senior director of content, social and consumer trends at Finish Line. “We view our partnerships as much more than endorsement deals and unique to the industry. Partnering with Zach in this way provides an opportunity to drive authentic, cultural conversations throughout the tournament.”

At the tournament’s conclusion one fan has the opportunity to receive the keys to LaVine’s BMW, delivered to the winner by the basketball star himself, if they hold a perfect bracket. Additionally, the participant with the highest bracket score will receive a Finish Line shopping experience at the retailer’s Woodfield Mall location in Schaumburg, Ill. with LaVine.

From March 11 - March 15, participants can register online to make their team selections and see the complete list of rules. Stay up-to-date with the Bracket Challenge, including exclusive content with LaVine, by following the retailer’s blog, Twitter and Instagram as well as visiting FinishLine.com.

About The Finish Line, Inc.

The Finish Line, Inc. is a premium retailer that carries the latest and greatest shoes, apparel, and accessories. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Finish Line runs approximately 950 branded locations in U.S. malls and shops inside Macy’s department stores. Finish Line employs more than 14,000 associates who connect customers to sneaker culture through style and sport. Shop online at www.finishline.com or get access to everything on the Finish Line app. Also keep track of what’s fresh by following Finish Line on Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes statements that are or may be considered “forward-looking” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words or phrases such as “believe,” “expect,” “future,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “foresee,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “estimates,” “outlook,” “potential,” “optimistic,” “confidence,” “continue,” “evolve,” “expand,” “growth,” or words and phrases of similar meaning. Statements that describe objectives, plans, or goals also are forward-looking statements.

All of these forward-looking statements are subject to risks, management assumptions, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The principal risk factors that could cause actual performance and future actions to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the company’s reliance on a few key vendors for a majority of its merchandise purchases (including a significant portion from one key vendor); the availability and timely receipt of products; the ability to timely fulfill and ship products to customers; fluctuations in oil prices causing changes in gasoline and energy prices, resulting in changes in consumer spending as well as increases in utility, freight, and product costs; product demand and market acceptance risks; deterioration of macroeconomic and business conditions; the inability to locate and obtain or retain acceptable lease terms for the company’s stores; the effect of competitive products and pricing; loss of key employees; execution of strategic growth initiatives (including actual and potential mergers and acquisitions and other components of the company’s capital allocation strategy); cybersecurity risks, including breach of customer data; the potential impact of legal or regulatory changes, including the potential impact of tax reform legislation; a major failure of technology and information systems; and the other risks detailed in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included herein are made only as of the date of this report and Finish Line undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.


© Business Wire 2018
