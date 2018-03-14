Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Finjan Holdings Inc    FNJN

FINJAN HOLDINGS INC (FNJN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS US - 03/14 09:59:53 pm
3.115 USD   +4.53%
09:54pFinjan Delivers Strong Fiscal Year 2017 Results
GL
03/01Finjan and Symantec Enter into a Confidential Definitive Agreemen..
GL
02/12FINJAN HOLDINGS : FNJN) Files An 8-K Other Events
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Finjan Delivers Strong Fiscal Year 2017 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 09:54pm CET

EAST PALO ALTO, Calif., March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN), a cybersecurity company, is providing shareholders with its audited financials for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017.  Additional updates across Finjan’s operating subsidiaries and investments are also highlighted in the company’s form 10K which was filed today, March 14, 2018 with the SEC.

Audited Financial Highlights for the Full Year Fiscal 2017:

  • 175% year-over-year increase in revenues to $50.5 million

  • Net income of $22.8 million or $0.90 per share

    •  Net income per share included; $0.57 in income from operations, $0.09 from a revised fair value warrant liability and $0.24 from releasing a deferred tax asset allowance
  • Ended the year with $41.2 million in cash or $1.49 per share as compared to $13.7 million for the same period a year ago

  • Raised net proceeds of $14.4 million through the issuance of Series A-1 Preferred Stock and net proceeds of $12.0 million through the public offering and sale of our common stock

  • As a result of record performance in 2017 the Company redeemed and retired $6.2 million or approximately 48,000 of Preferred Series A-1 Shares in early January, 2018

“In 2017 we continued our upward revenue and profit trajectory closing another record year,” said Phil Hartstein, President and CEO of Finjan Holdings. “Based on our current licensing momentum and upcoming catalysts we believe this upward revenue trend will continue for the first quarter and throughout the remainder of 2018.” 

ABOUT FINJAN
Established nearly 20 years ago, Finjan is a globally recognized leader in cybersecurity. Finjan’s inventions are embedded within a strong portfolio of patents focusing on software and hardware technologies capable of proactively detecting previously unknown and emerging threats on a real-time, behavior-based basis. Finjan continues to grow through investments in innovation, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships promoting economic advancement and job creation.

Follow Finjan Holdings, Inc.:
Twitter: @FinjanHoldings
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/finjan
Facebook: facebook.com/FinjanHoldings/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein that are forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, Finjan’s expectations and beliefs regarding Finjan’s licensing program, the outcome of pending or future enforcement actions, the granting of Inter Partes Review (IPR) of our patents or an unfavorable determination pursuant to an IPR or other challenges at the USPTO of our patents, the enforceability of our patents, the cost of litigation, timing of redemption of shares of preferred stock, the unpredictability of our cash flows, our ability to expand our technology and patent portfolio, the continued use of our technologies in the market, our stock price, changes in the trading market for our securities, regulatory developments, general economic and market conditions, the market acceptance and successful business, technical and economic implementation of Finjan Holdings' intended operational plan; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, and the Company's periodic filings with the SEC, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Finjan Holdings, Inc. All forward-looking statements herein reflect our opinions only as of the date of this release. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Finjan Holdings undertakes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update forward-looking statements herein in light of new information or future events.

Investor Contact:
Vanessa Winter | Director of Investor Relations, Finjan Holdings
Valter Pinto | KCSA Strategic Communications
(650) 282-3245 | [email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FINJAN HOLDINGS INC
09:54pFINJAN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
09:54pFinjan Delivers Strong Fiscal Year 2017 Results
GL
03/02FINJAN : and Symantec Enter into a Confidential Definitive Agreement
AQ
03/01FINJAN HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial St..
AQ
03/01Finjan and Symantec Enter into a Confidential Definitive Agreement
GL
02/13FINJAN : and Symantec Have Entered into a Confidential Term Sheet
AQ
02/12FINJAN HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ : FNJN) Files An 8-K Other Events
AQ
02/12FINJAN HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
02/12Finjan and Symantec Have Entered into a Confidential Term Sheet
GL
01/30FINJAN : Contrasting Finjan Holdings (Fnjn) and Seachange International (Seac)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/12Active investor lowers Finjan stake 
03/02Finjan +11.9%; B. Riley weighs positives of Symantec settlement 
03/01Finjan and Symantec settle all disputes; Finjan +10.5% 
02/14Technology - Top Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 pm (2/14/18) 
02/14Midday Gainers / Losers (2/14/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 50,5 M
EBIT 2017 16,5 M
Net income 2017 17,6 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 5,91
P/E ratio 2018 6,96
Capi. / Sales 2017 1,72x
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,15x
Capitalization 86,7 M
Chart FINJAN HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Finjan Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | FNJN | US31788H3030 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends FINJAN HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,00 $
Spread / Average Target 60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip Hartstein President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Robert Chinn Executive Chairman
Michael David Noonan Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Jules Panopoulos Director-Information Technology
Alex A. Rogers Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FINJAN HOLDINGS INC37.96%87
MICROSOFT CORPORATION10.37%745 109
RED HAT28.18%27 450
HEXAGON20.88%20 882
SPLUNK INC28.48%15 263
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC35.76%14 352
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.