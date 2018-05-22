FireEye, Inc. : Announces Pricing of $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) today announced the pricing of $525.0
million aggregate principal amount of 0.875% convertible senior notes
due 2024 (the “notes”), in a private placement to qualified
institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of
1933, as amended (the “Act”). FireEye also granted the initial
purchasers of the notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional
$75.0 million aggregate principal amount of the notes.
The sale of the notes to the initial purchasers is expected to settle on
May 24, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected
to result in approximately $511.2 million in net proceeds to FireEye (or
$584.3 million if the initial purchasers exercise their option to
purchase additional notes in full) after deducting the initial
purchasers’ discount and estimated offering expenses payable by FireEye.
The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of FireEye. The notes
will bear interest at a rate of 0.875% per year. Interest will be
payable semi-annually in arrears on June 1 and December 1 of each year,
beginning on December 1, 2018. The notes will mature on June 1, 2024,
unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted.
FireEye expects to use approximately $57.1 million of the net proceeds
of the offering of the notes to pay the cost of capped call transactions
described below and to use the remaining proceeds of the offering to
repurchase, in separate, privately negotiated transactions,
approximately $340.2 million in principal amount of FireEye’s 1.000%
Convertible Senior Notes due 2035 (the “1.000% Notes”) concurrently with
this offering and for general corporate purposes, including capital
expenditures, investments, working capital, retirement of debt
securities and potential acquisitions and strategic transactions.
FireEye has no definitive agreements with respect to any such
acquisitions or transactions at this time.
FireEye expects that holders of the 1.000% Notes that sell their 1.000%
Notes to FireEye may enter into and/or unwind various derivative
transactions with respect to shares of FireEye’s common stock and/or
purchase or sell shares of FireEye’s common stock in the market to hedge
their exposure in connection with these transactions. In particular,
FireEye expects that many of the holders with whom we negotiate the
repurchase of the 1.000% Notes employ a convertible arbitrage strategy
with respect to the 1.000% Notes and have a short position with respect
to FireEye’s common stock that they would close, through the entry into
and/or unwinding of various derivative transactions with respect to
shares of FireEye’s common stock and/or purchases of FireEye’s common
stock or other securities of FireEye (including the notes, in which case
such a holder that employs a convertible arbitrage strategy may
additionally sell shares of FireEye’s common stock in connection with
such transactions), in connection with FireEye’s repurchase of their
1.000% Notes. This activity could increase (or reduce the size of any
decrease in) the market price of FireEye’s common stock or the notes at
that time (and any such sale activity could decrease (or reduce the size
of any increase in) the market price of FireEye’s common stock or the
notes at that time).
The initial conversion rate for the notes is 43.1667 shares of common
stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes (which is equivalent to an
initial conversion price of approximately $23.17 per share). Conversions
of the notes will be settled in cash, shares of FireEye’s common stock
or a combination thereof, at FireEye’s election. The last reported sale
price of FireEye’s common stock on May 21, 2018 was $17.16 per share.
Prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding
March 1, 2024, the notes will be convertible at the option of the note
holders only upon the satisfaction of specified conditions and during
certain periods.
During the period from, and including, March 1, 2024 to the close of
business on the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the
maturity date, holders may convert all or any portion of their notes, in
multiples of $1,000 principal amount, at the option of the holder
regardless of these conditions.
Holders may require FireEye to repurchase their notes upon the
occurrence of a fundamental change (as defined in the indenture
governing the notes) at a purchase price equal to the principal amount
thereof plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the
repurchase date.
FireEye may not redeem the notes prior to June 5, 2021. On or after June
5, 2021, FireEye may redeem for cash all or part of the notes if the
last reported sale price of FireEye’s common stock has been at least
130% of the conversion price then in effect for at least 20 trading days
during any 30 consecutive trading day period (including the last trading
day of such period) ending not more than three trading days prior to the
date on which FireEye provides notice of redemption. The redemption
price for the notes will equal the principal amount of the notes to be
redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the
redemption date.
In connection with certain corporate events or if FireEye issues a
notice of redemption, it will, under certain circumstances, increase the
conversion rate for noteholders who elect to convert their notes in
connection with such corporate event or during the relevant redemption
period.
In connection with the pricing of the notes, FireEye entered into capped
call transactions (the “capped call transactions”) with the initial
purchasers and/or their respective affiliates (the “hedge
counterparties”). The capped call transactions are expected generally to
reduce the potential dilution to FireEye’s common stock upon any
conversion of notes and/or offset the cash payments FireEye is required
to make in excess of the principal amount of converted notes, as the
case may be, in the event that the market price of FireEye’s common
stock is greater than the strike price, which initially corresponds to
the initial conversion price of the notes, and lower than the cap price
of the capped call transactions. The cap price of the capped call
transactions will initially be $34.32 per share, which represents a
premium of 100% over the last reported sale price of FireEye’s common
stock of $17.16 per share on May 21, 2018, and is subject to certain
adjustments under the terms of the capped call transactions. If the
initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional notes,
FireEye intends to enter into additional capped call transactions with
the hedge counterparties.
FireEye expects that, in connection with establishing their initial
hedge of the capped call transactions, the hedge counterparties will
purchase shares of FireEye’s common stock and/or enter into various
derivative transactions with respect to FireEye’s common stock
concurrently with, or shortly after, the pricing of the notes. These
activities could increase (or reduce the size of any decrease in) the
market price of FireEye’s common stock or the notes at that time. In
addition, FireEye expects that the hedge counterparties may modify their
hedge positions by entering into or unwinding derivative transactions
with respect to FireEye’s common stock and/or by purchasing or selling
shares of FireEye’s common stock or other securities of FireEye in
secondary market transactions following the pricing of the notes and
prior to maturity of the notes (and are likely to do so on each exercise
date of the capped call transaction, which may occur during any
observation period related to a conversion of the notes, and are
scheduled to occur during any observation period relating to any
conversion of the notes on or after March 1, 2024). This activity could
also cause or avoid an increase or a decrease in the market price of
FireEye’s common stock or the notes, which could affect the ability of
noteholders to convert the notes and, to the extent the activity occurs
during any observation period related to a conversion of the notes,
could affect the amount and value of the consideration that noteholders
will receive upon conversion of the notes. The capped call transactions
have not been, and will not be, registered under the Act or the
securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold
in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption
from registration requirements.
The effect, if any, of any of these transactions and activities on the
market price of FireEye’s common stock or the notes will depend in part
on market conditions and cannot be ascertained at this time, but any of
these activities could also cause or avoid an increase or a decrease in
the market price of FireEye’s common stock or the notes, which could
affect the ability of holders of the notes to convert the notes and, to
the extent the activity occurs during any observation period related to
a conversion of the notes, could affect the amount and value of the
consideration that holders of such series of notes will receive upon
conversion of the notes.
This announcement is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an
offer to buy any of these securities and shall not constitute an offer,
solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation, or sale is unlawful. The offer and sale of the notes and
the shares of common stock issuable upon conversion of the notes, if
any, will not be registered under the Act or any state securities laws,
and, unless the notes and any such shares are so registered, they may
not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an
exemption from the registration requirements of the Act and applicable
state laws.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521006164/en/