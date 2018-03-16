NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2018 / FireEye shares were gaining big in Thursday trading after reports surfaced that Cisco or Symantec could be interested in buying the company. Shares of CyberArk saw a modest close down yesterday but had big news recently about acquiring certain assets from private cloud security company Vaultive, Inc.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

FireEye, Inc.

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=FEYE

CyberArk Software Ltd.

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=CYBR

FireEye, Inc. shares closed up 3.84% on about 10 million shares traded yesterday. The stock soared to a new high of $18.72 during intra-day trading. Shares of FireEye were gaining after rumors surfaced that the company may be acquired by Cisco Systems or Symantec. Traders may have also been still pumped from the excitement of another security firm, Palo Alto Networks, making a big acquisition announcement on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has acquired privately held Evident.io for $300 million in all cash deal. FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia is in the midst of staging a turnaround for the company. Andrew Nowinksi, an analyst with Piper Jaffray, wrote on Mandia's efforts, "Their stock was almost uninvestable. It was hard to see a path to profitability in 2016. Over the past 12 months, he's really managed to get the business on track." Mandia has said, "If anyone bought us, I'm still along for the ride and we have to operationally manage what we've got." FireEye shares are up nearly 70% in the last year.

Access RDI's FireEye, Inc. Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=FEYE

CyberArk Software Ltd. shares closed down a modest 0.31% yesterday on about 367,000 shares traded. Though there was no significant news yesterday, the company recently announced that it had acquired certain assets from Vaultive, Inc., a private cloud security provider. CyberArk has a flagship product called Privileged Account Security Solution that protects organizational privileged accounts from cyber-attacks anywhere - on premise, in hybrid cloud environments and across DevOps workflows. CEO of CyberArk, Udi Mokady commented, "The Vaultive team brings innovative technology and advanced cloud industry experience to CyberArk. We look forward to incorporating the technology to add additional depth and proactive protection for enterprises facing an expanding attack surface in the cloud. Vaultive provides a strong building block to accelerate CyberArk's cloud security strategy, making CyberArk the only vendor able to extend privileged account security to administrators and privileged business users in cloud environments with this level of granularity and control."

Access RDI's CyberArk Software Ltd. Research Report at:

https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=CYBR

Our Actionable Research on FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) and CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Research Driven Investing, Unit #901 511 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY, 10011

Email:

[email protected]

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com



