Issue of shares re: Eurobond

2 August 2018

Firestone Diamonds plc ("Firestone" or the "Company")

Issue of shares

Firestone Diamonds plc (AIM: FDI), a new diamond producer with operations focused in Lesotho, announces that, in accordance with the terms of the US$30.0 million Series A Eurobond debt facility ("Series A Eurobonds"), it has opted to issue, in aggregate, 8,260,268 new ordinary shares of 1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") in respect of the quarterly interest due on the Series A Eurobonds, for the quarter ended 30 June 2018. As at 30 June 2018, Series A Eurobonds amounting to US$30.0 million had been issued.

Accordingly, the Company will issue, in aggregate, 4,130,134 new Ordinary Shares to Pacific Road Resources Fund II L.P. and Pacific Road Resources Fund II (together "Pacific Road") and 4,130,134 new Ordinary Shares to Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. ("RCF") in respect of the interest due on the Series A Eurobonds, for the quarter ended 30 June 2018.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange plc for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. Admission and dealings in the new Ordinary Shares are expected to commence at 8.00 a.m. on 8 August 2018. On Admission, the Company will have 523,937,848 Ordinary Shares in issue.

The Company does not currently hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Accordingly, the above figure of 523,937,848 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Following the issue of the new Ordinary Shares, Pacific Road and RCF will be interested in 140,659,098 and 141,254,410 Ordinary Shares respectively, representing approximately 26.85% and 26.96% respectively of the Company's issued share capital.

About Firestone

Firestone is an international diamond mining company with operations focused on Lesotho. Firestone commenced commercial production in July 2017 at the Liqhobong Diamond Mine in Lesotho. Lesotho is emerging as one of Africa's significant new diamond producers, hosting Gem Diamonds' Letšeng Mine, Firestone's Liqhobong Mine and Namakwa Diamonds' Kao Mine.

