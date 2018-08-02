Log in
FIRESTONE DIAMONDS PLC

FIRESTONE DIAMONDS PLC
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Issue of shares re: Eurobond

08/02/2018 | 05:55pm CEST

Issue of shares re: Eurobond

Released : 02 Aug 2018 16:48

RNS Number : 6911W Firestone Diamonds PLC 02 August 2018

2 August 2018

Firestone Diamonds plc ("Firestone" or the "Company")

Issue of shares

Firestone Diamonds plc (AIM: FDI), a new diamond producer with operations focused in Lesotho, announces that, in accordance with the terms of the US$30.0 million Series A Eurobond debt facility ("Series A Eurobonds"), it has opted to issue, in aggregate, 8,260,268 new ordinary shares of 1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") in respect of the quarterly interest due on the Series A Eurobonds, for the quarter ended 30 June 2018. As at 30 June 2018, Series A Eurobonds amounting to US$30.0 million had been issued.

Accordingly, the Company will issue, in aggregate, 4,130,134 new Ordinary Shares to Pacific Road Resources Fund II L.P. and Pacific Road Resources Fund II (together "Pacific Road") and 4,130,134 new Ordinary Shares to Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. ("RCF") in respect of the interest due on the Series A Eurobonds, for the quarter ended 30 June 2018.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange plc for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. Admission and dealings in the new Ordinary Shares are expected to commence at 8.00 a.m. on 8 August 2018. On Admission, the Company will have 523,937,848 Ordinary Shares in issue.

The Company does not currently hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Accordingly, the above figure of 523,937,848 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Following the issue of the new Ordinary Shares, Pacific Road and RCF will be interested in 140,659,098 and 141,254,410 Ordinary Shares respectively, representing approximately 26.85% and 26.96% respectively of the Company's issued share capital.

For more information please visit: www.firestonediamonds.com or contact:

Firestone Diamonds plc Paul Bosma

+44 (0)20 8741 7810

Macquarie Capital (Europe) Limited (Nomad and Broker)

+44 (0)20 3037 2000

Nick Stamp

Nicholas Harland Guy de Freitas

Tavistock (Public and Investor Relations)

+44 (0)20 7920 3150

Simon Hudson

Jos Simson Gareth Tredway

About Firestone

Firestone is an international diamond mining company with operations focused on Lesotho. Firestone commenced commercial production in July 2017 at the Liqhobong Diamond Mine in Lesotho. Lesotho is emerging as one of Africa's significant new diamond producers, hosting Gem Diamonds' Letšeng Mine, Firestone's Liqhobong Mine and Namakwa Diamonds' Kao Mine.

‐ends‐

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or

visit www.rns.com.

END

IOEDMGGRKZDGRZM

Disclaimer

Firestone Diamonds plc published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 15:54:07 UTC
