Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  First Business Financial Services Inc    FBIZ

FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC (FBIZ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/27 10:00:00 pm
23.95 USD   -3.31%
10:06pFirst Business Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
01:02aFIRST BUSINESS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/26First Business Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

First Business Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 10:06pm CEST

MADISON, Wis., July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Business Financial Services, Inc. (“First Business”) (Nasdaq: FBIZ) announced its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.14 per share which is equivalent to a dividend yield of 2.26% based on Thursday’s market close price of $24.77. The quarterly dividend is the same as the quarterly dividend declared on April 27, 2018, and, based on our second quarter 2018 earnings per share, represents a dividend payout ratio of 36.8%. This regular cash dividend is payable on August 16, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 6, 2018.

Corey Chambas, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The payment of regular cash dividends remains a priority for First Business as we maintain our commitment to provide a consistent return to our shareholders while retaining sufficient capital to meet the needs of our strategic growth initiatives.”

About First Business Financial Services, Inc.
First Business Financial Services is a Wisconsin-based bank holding company, focused on the unique needs of businesses, business executives and high net worth individuals. First Business offers commercial banking, specialty finance and private wealth management solutions, and because of its niche focus, is able to provide its clients with unmatched expertise, accessibility and responsiveness. For additional information, visit www.firstbusiness.com or call 608-238-8008.

This press release includes “forward-looking” statements related to First Business Financial Services, Inc. that can generally be identified as describing the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those currently anticipated. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For further information about the factors that could affect the Company’s future results, please see the Company’s 2017 annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:
Edward G. Sloane, Jr.
Chief Financial Officer
First Business Financial Services, Inc.
608-232-5970
[email protected]


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL S
10:12pFIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Fina..
AQ
10:06pFirst Business Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
01:02aFIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/26FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, I : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
07/26First Business Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
GL
07/09FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, I : Change in Directors or Principal Officers..
AQ
07/09W. Kent Lorenz Appointed to First Business Board of Directors
GL
05/31FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, I : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial State..
AQ
05/24FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, I : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Securi..
AQ
05/07First Business Invited to Participate at the 20th Annual D.A. Davidson & Co. ..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04:09pFirst Business Financial Services declares $0.14 dividend 
07/26First Business Financial Services misses by $0.08, beats on revenue 
04/27First Business Financial Services declares $0.14 dividend 
04/26First Business Financial Services beats by $0.01, beats on revenue 
01/26First Business Financial Services declares $0.14 dividend 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 84,5 M
EBIT 2018 26,8 M
Net income 2018 16,5 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,26%
P/E ratio 2018 12,95
P/E ratio 2019 11,35
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,53x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,38x
Capitalization 214 M
Chart FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC
Duration : Period :
First Business Financial Services Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 27,5 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Corey A. Chambas President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jerome Joseph Smith Chairman
David R. Seiler Chief Operating Officer
Edward G. Sloane Chief Financial Officer
Daniel S. Ovokaitys Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC11.98%214
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-4.96%183 335
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%87 440
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP1.32%61 831
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-9.88%53 645
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK-20.41%42 978
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.