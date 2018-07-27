First Capital, Inc. Reports Quarterly Earnings

CORYDON, Ind., July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FCAP), the holding company for First Harrison Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $2.1 million or $0.63 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to $2.2 million or $0.66 per diluted share for the same period in 2017. The decrease in net income is primarily due to an increase in noninterest expense partially offset by an increase in net interest income after provision for loan losses and a decrease in income tax expense.

Net interest income after provision for loan losses increased $376,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 as compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2017. Interest income increased $485,000 when comparing the two periods due to increases in the average balance of interest-earning assets from $711.1 million for the second quarter of 2017 to $728.6 million for the second quarter of 2018 and in the average tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets from 3.81% for the second quarter of 2017 to 3.93% for the second quarter of 2018. The increase in the average tax-equivalent yield for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 compared to the same period in 2017 is primarily due to growth in the loan portfolio and an increase in short-term interest rates. Interest expense increased $49,000 when comparing the periods as the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased from 0.25% to 0.28% and the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased from $543.9 million to $555.2 million, when comparing the two periods. As a result of the changes in interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, the interest rate spread increased from 3.56% for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 to 3.65% for the same period in 2018.

Based on management’s analysis of the allowance for loan losses and due primarily to growth in the loan portfolio, the provision for loan losses increased from $256,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 to $316,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The Bank recognized net charge-offs of $147,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 compared to $80,000 for the same period in 2018.

Noninterest income decreased $120,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 as compared to the same period in 2017 primarily due to $157,000 and $64,000 decreases in gains on the sale of securities and gains on the sale of loans, respectively. This was partially offset by a $56,000 increase in service charges on deposit accounts. Losses totaling $96,000 were recorded during the quarter ended June 30, 2018 due to the sale of certain municipal securities during the quarter.

Noninterest expenses increased $894,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 as compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2017. Net losses on foreclosed real estate, compensation and benefit expense and data processing expense increased $500,000, $228,000 and $86,000, respectively, when comparing the two periods.

Income tax expense decreased $548,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 as compared to the same period in 2017 primarily due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“TCJA”) signed into law on December 22, 2017, the Bank’s investment in a tax credit entity during 2018 and an increase in nontaxable income. As a result, the effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 was 12.0% compared to 27.6% for the same period in 2017.

For the six months ended June 30, 2018, the Company reported net income of $4.2 million or $1.27 per diluted share compared to net income of $3.7 million or $1.12 per diluted share for the same period in 2017.

Net interest income after provision for loan losses increased $828,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2018 compared to the same period in 2017. Interest income increased $906,000 when comparing the two periods, due to increases in the average balance of interest-earning assets from $707.7 million for 2017 to $719.8 million for 2018 and in the average tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets from 3.76% for 2017 to 3.90% for 2018. Interest expense increased $32,000 as the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased from 0.26% for 2017 to 0.27% for 2018 and the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased from $545.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017 to $548.0 million for the same period in 2018. As a result of the changes in interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, the interest rate spread increased from 3.50% for the six months ended June 30, 2017 to 3.63% for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

The provision for loan losses was $513,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2018 compared to $467,000 for the same period in 2017. The Bank recognized net charge-offs of $280,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2018 compared to $326,000 for the same period in 2017.

Noninterest income decreased $47,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2018 as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2017. The decrease was primarily due to decreases in gains on the sale of securities and gains on the sale of loans of $156,000 and $81,000, respectively, when comparing the two periods, partially offset by a $164,000 increase in service charges on deposit accounts.

Noninterest expenses increased $993,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2018 as compared to the same period in 2017, primarily due to increases in compensation and benefit expense of $402,000, net loss on foreclosed real estate of $310,000 and data processing expense of $182,000 when comparing the two periods.

Income tax expense decreased $702,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2018 as compared to the same period in 2017 resulting in an effective tax rate of 13.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2018, compared to 26.5% for the same period in 2017. As discussed above, the decrease in the effective tax rate is primarily related to the TCJA and anticipated tax credits from the Bank’s investment in a tax credit entity.

Total assets as of June 30, 2018 were $788.1 million compared to $759.0 million at December 31, 2017. Cash and cash equivalents and net loans receivable increased $36.0 million and $9.7 million, respectively, which was partially offset by a decrease in investment securities of $19.7 million. Loan growth was primarily due to increases in commercial mortgage loans, land loans and home equity and second mortgage loans of $4.6 million, $2.3 million and $1.6 million, respectively. Deposits increased $37.3 million to $701.8 million at June 30, 2018 due primarily to increases in savings accounts and both noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits. The Bank had no borrowed funds at June 30, 2018 as the $10.0 million in outstanding advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank as of December 31, 2017 were paid off. Nonperforming assets (consisting of nonaccrual loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due, troubled debt restructurings on accrual status, and foreclosed real estate) decreased from $7.7 million at December 31, 2017 to $6.8 million at June 30, 2018.

At June 30, 2018, the Bank was considered well-capitalized under applicable federal regulatory capital guidelines.

The Bank currently has eighteen offices in the Indiana communities of Corydon, Edwardsville, Greenville, Floyds Knobs, Palmyra, New Albany, New Salisbury, Jeffersonville, Salem, Lanesville and Charlestown and the Kentucky communities of Shepherdsville, Mt. Washington and Lebanon Junction.

Access to First Harrison Bank accounts, including online banking and electronic bill payments, is available through the Bank’s website at www.firstharrison.com. The Bank offers non-FDIC insured investments to complement its offering of traditional banking products and services through its business arrangement with LPL Financial LLC (“LPL”), member SIPC. For more information and financial data about the Company, please visit Investor Relations at the Bank’s aforementioned website. The Bank can also be followed on Facebook.

