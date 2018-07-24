First Commonwealth Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings; Declares Quarterly Dividend 0 07/24/2018 | 11:01pm CEST Send by mail :

INDIANA, Pa., July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2018. Second Quarter 2018 Highlights Earnings Second quarter net income was $32.1 million, or $0.32 diluted earnings per share, an increase of $0.08 from the prior quarter. Core net income (adjusted only for acquisition expenses) was $33.1 million, or $0.33 diluted earnings per share. Core earnings per share increased $0.09 from the previous quarter and $0.12 from the prior year quarter, an increase of 37.5% and 57.1%, respectively.

Total revenue grew $8.3 million, or 10.1% from the prior quarter. Net interest income (FTE) increased $4.0 million, or 6.7% from the prior quarter. Noninterest income grew $4.3 million, or 19.3% from the prior quarter.

Total noninterest expense increased $2.3 million from the previous quarter and includes $1.3 million of merger-related expenses resulting from the acquisition of Foundation Bank.

Provision for credit losses totaled $1.2 million, a decrease of $5.7 million as compared to the prior quarter.

Second quarter core net income includes $5.3 million in net security gains as the result of the successful auction call and open market sale of the company’s remaining pooled trust preferred securities during the second quarter of 2018. Franchise Growth Total assets grew $328 million compared to the prior quarter following the successful completion of the acquisition of Foundation Bank in Cincinnati, Ohio on May 1, 2018, along with net organic loan growth of $72 million or 5.3% on an annualized basis. Total loans grew $256 million, including $184 million acquired from Foundation Bank. Total deposits grew $210 million, including $141 million acquired from Foundation Bank and 4.8% of organic deposit growth on an annualized basis.

On May 21, 2018, the company’s banking subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (Bank), issued $100 million in subordinated debt notes resulting in net proceeds of approximately $98 million. These notes qualify as Tier II capital for regulatory capital purposes and further strengthen the Bank’s capital ratios. Profitability The net interest margin improved to 3.78%, an increase of nine basis points compared to the prior quarter. During the second quarter of 2018, the company recognized a total of $1.5 million of previously unrecognized interest from the successful resolution of assets that had previously been impaired. This resulted in a benefit of nine basis points to the net interest margin during the second quarter.

Return on average assets improved 42 basis points to 1.71% compared to the first quarter. Core return on average assets (adjusted only for acquisition expenses) improved 45 basis points to 1.76% compared to the prior quarter.

The annualized return on average tangible common equity for the second quarter of 2018 was 20.08%. Core return on average tangible common equity (excluding only merger-related expenses) was 20.70%.

The core efficiency ratio improved to 55.23%, driven by strong revenue growth and well-controlled operational expenses. “This year is shaping up to be another record year for our organization,” stated T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our fundamental performance continues to improve, our recent acquisitions and ensuing investments in these new markets are bearing fruit, we just added a fourth major metropolitan region to our footprint with the completion of our acquisition of Foundation Bank in Cincinnati, and we raised additional capital to fund further growth. The steady progression in our core operating results moves us one step closer to our goal of becoming one of the top performing banks in the country.” Financial Summary (dollars in thousands, For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended except per share data) June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2018

2018

2017

2018

2017

Reported Results Net income $32,081 $23,270 $14,013 $55,351 $29,901 Diluted earnings per share $0.32 $0.24 $0.14 $0.56 $0.32 Return on average assets 1.71% 1.29% 0.76% 1.51% 0.86% Return on average equity 13.74% 10.57% 6.44% 12.20% 7.40% Operating Results (non-GAAP)(1) Core net income $33,087 $23,536 $20,428 $56,623 $36,714 Core diluted earnings per share $0.33 $0.24 $0.21 $0.57 $0.39 Core return on average assets 1.76% 1.31% 1.11% 1.54% 1.05% Return on average tangible common equity 20.08% 15.56% 9.74% 17.89% 10.73% Core return on average tangible common equity 20.70% 15.73% 14.03% 18.29% 13.10% Core efficiency ratio 55.23% 58.21% 60.19% 56.66% 60.33% Net interest margin (FTE) 3.78% 3.69% 3.54% 3.74% 3.52% (1) Core operating results are a non-GAAP measure used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. See supplemental information included with the release for "non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators" and additional information.



Earnings Net income for the second quarter of 2018 was $32.1 million, as compared to $23.3 million in the previous quarter and $14.0 million for the second quarter of 2017. Excluding merger-related expenses, core net income for the second quarter of 2018 was $33.1 million, as compared to $23.5 million in the previous quarter and $20.4 million for the second quarter of 2017, representing a $9.6 million and $12.7 million increase, respectively. Core net income includes net security gains of $5.3 million for the second quarter of 2018, as compared to $2.8 million for the first quarter of 2018. Net income for the first six months of 2018 was $55.4 million, as compared to $29.9 million for the same period in 2017. Excluding merger-related expenses of $1.2 million after tax, net income for the first six months of 2018 was $56.6 million. Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin During the second quarter, net interest income (FTE) was $64.2 million, an increase of $4.0 million from the previous quarter. The increase in net interest income was the result of a $203 million increase in average interest-earning assets due, in part, to the aforementioned acquisition, and a nine basis point expansion in the net interest margin. The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2018 was 3.78%, an increase of nine basis points from the previous quarter and an increase of 24 basis points from the second quarter of 2017. The increase from the first quarter of 2018 was due primarily to the recognition of previously unrecognized interest totaling $1.5 million on one commercial credit and the sale of the company’s remaining pooled trust preferred securities. The recognition of this unrecognized interest increased the quarterly net interest margin by approximately nine basis points. In addition, the quarterly net interest margin was impacted by an increase of $0.4 million of purchase accounting accretion as a result of the Foundation Bank acquisition. Purchase accounting accretion totaled six basis points in the second quarter which includes three basis points from the aforementioned acquisition. The yield on interest-earning assets increased 21 basis points from the previous quarter due to increased yields on variable and adjustable loan portfolios following the Federal Reserve’s decision to increase short-term interest rates in March and June of 2018, which also contributed to a 17 basis points increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities from the prior quarter. This increase was partially offset by growth in noninterest-bearing deposits that led to a 12 basis point increase in the bank’s total cost of funds. The aforementioned recognition of unrecognized interest contributed nine basis points to the improvement in the yields on interest-earning assets. Average long-term borrowings increased $44 million during the quarter due to the Bank’s successful issuance of $100 million in subordinated debt notes on May 21, 2018. Total cost of long-term debt increased $0.7 million and the yield increased 60 basis points over the previous quarter, due to the issuance of the subordinated debt, resulting in a three basis point decline in the net interest margin exclusive of the reinvestment of these proceeds. Total deposits grew $210 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared to the previous quarter, which includes $141 million in deposits acquired at the closing of the Foundation Bank acquisition. Organic deposits grew $69 million or 4.8% on an annualized basis from the previous quarter. Total deposits increased $380 million from the prior year quarter due to the aforementioned acquisition and $239 million in organic deposit growth or 4.3%. Credit Quality The provision for credit losses totaled $1.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, a decrease of $5.7 million as compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $2.8 million from the same quarter last year. The decrease from the prior quarter is primarily due to $7.7 million in specific reserves for two commercial credits in the previous quarter combined with the successful resolution of one large commercial real estate credit during the current quarter which resulted in a $1.8 million decrease in specific reserves. The increase from the previous year was due to the recognition of $3.1 million of recoveries during the second quarter of 2017 on two commercial credits that had been previously charged-off. At June 30, 2018, nonperforming loans were $45.9 million, a decrease of $11.4 million from March 31, 2018. The decrease from the previous quarter was primarily related to the sale of a restructured commercial and industrial loan and charge-off of a nonaccrual commercial real estate loan. Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.81%, 1.06% and 0.75% for the periods ended June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018 and June 30, 2017, respectively. During the second quarter of 2018, net charge-offs (recoveries) were $3.6 million, compared to $1.5 million in the prior quarter and ($1.0) million in the second quarter of 2017. Net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2018 included a $2.2 million charge-off on one commercial real estate credit, which was moved to nonaccrual status in the first quarter of 2018. The increase from the previous year quarter was due, in part, to recoveries for two large commercial credits totaling $3.1 million, which were previously charged-off. For the originated loan portfolio at June 30, 2018, the allowance for credit losses to total originated loans was 1.01%, compared to 1.07% at March 31, 2018 and 0.97% at June 30, 2017. Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense Noninterest income (excluding net security gains) totaled $21.0 million for the second quarter of 2018 as compared to $19.2 million for the first quarter of 2018 and $19.0 million for the second quarter of 2017. The increase from the prior periods was primarily due to a $1.2 million gain on the sale of a restructured commercial credit. Additionally, bank owned life insurance income increased $0.7 million from the previous and year ago quarter due to higher death claim benefits. Net security gains totaled $5.3 million for the second quarter of 2018 as compared to $2.8 million for the first quarter of 2018. The increase from the previous quarter was the result of the successful auction call and open market sale of the company’s remaining pooled trust preferred securities during the second quarter of 2018. Noninterest expense (excluding merger-related expenses) totaled $47.9 million for the second quarter of 2018 as compared to $46.5 million for the first quarter of 2018 and $48.4 million for the second quarter of 2017. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily driven by higher operating expenses following the Company’s acquisition of Foundation Bank on May 1, 2018. The decrease from the second quarter of 2017 was due to $1.1 million in write-downs on three commercial OREO properties in the second quarter of 2017 as well as a $0.4 million decrease in FDIC insurance expense as a result of a decrease in the Bank’s assessment rate. Full time equivalent staff was 1,438 at June 30, 2018 and 1,365 at March 31, 2018 and was 1,426 at June 30, 2017. The increase from the previous periods is the result of the addition of employees from acquisitions and the company’s ongoing expansion in its mortgage, commercial banking, wealth management, and SBA businesses. Dividends and Capital First Commonwealth Financial Corporation declared a common stock quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, which is payable on August 17, 2018 to shareholders of record as of August 3, 2018. This dividend represents a 2.2% projected annual yield utilizing the July 23, 2018 closing market price of $16.60. First Commonwealth’s capital ratios for Total, Tier I, Leverage and Common Equity Tier I at June 30, 2018 were 14.8%, 12.3%, 10.4% and 11.2%, respectively. First Commonwealth’s current capital levels exceed the fully phased-in Basel III capital requirements issued by U.S. bank regulators. Conference Call First Commonwealth will host a quarterly conference call to discuss its financial results for the second quarter 2018 on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at 2:00 PM (ET). The call can be accessed by dialing (toll free) 1-844-792-3645 or through the company’s web page, http://www.fcbanking.com/InvestorRelations. A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the conference by dialing 1-877-344-7529 and entering the access code # 10121795. A link to the webcast replay will also be accessible on the company’s web page for 30 days. About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services company with 140 banking offices in 22 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and Ohio, as well as Corporate Banking Centers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio. The company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson and Dublin, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com. Forward-Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements about First Commonwealth’s future plans, strategies and financial performance. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Such statements are based on assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond First Commonwealth’s control. Factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) local, regional, national and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on First Commonwealth and its customers; (2) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (3) the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; (4) inflation, interest rate, commodity price, securities market and monetary fluctuations; (5) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance); (6) changes in the financial performance and/or condition of First Commonwealth’s borrowers; (7) changes in the competitive environment in First Commonwealth’s markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers; (8) political instability; (9) acts of God or of war or terrorism; (10) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; (11) changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; (12) First Commonwealth’s ability to attract and retain qualified employees; (13) technological changes; (14) acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; (15) the reliability of First Commonwealth’s vendors, internal control systems or information systems; (16) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (17) impairment of First Commonwealth’s goodwill or other intangible assets; (18) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (19) the soundness of other financial institutions; (20) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and (21) other risks and uncertainties described in the reports that First Commonwealth files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. First Commonwealth undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made. FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 SUMMARY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Net interest income (FTE) (1) $ 64,192 $ 60,178 $ 58,896 $ 124,371 $ 111,714 Provision for credit losses 1,168 6,903 (1,609 ) 8,071 1,620 Noninterest income 26,308 22,043 18,904 48,351 35,836 Noninterest expense 49,129 46,873 58,263 96,002 101,028 Net income 32,081 23,270 14,013 55,351 29,901 Core net income (5) 33,087 23,536 20,428 56,623 36,714 Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.32 $ 0.24 $ 0.14 $ 0.56 $ 0.32 Core earnings per common share (diluted) (6) $ 0.33 $ 0.24 $ 0.21 $ 0.57 $ 0.39 KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS Return on average assets 1.71 % 1.29 % 0.76 % 1.51 % 0.86 % Core return on average assets (7) 1.76 % 1.31 % 1.11 % 1.54 % 1.05 % Return on average shareholders' equity 13.74 % 10.57 % 6.44 % 12.20 % 7.40 % Return on average tangible common equity (8) 20.08 % 15.56 % 9.74 % 17.89 % 10.73 % Core return on average tangible common equity (9) 20.70 % 15.73 % 14.03 % 18.29 % 13.10 % Core efficiency ratio (2)(10) 55.23 % 58.21 % 60.19 % 56.66 % 60.33 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.78 % 3.69 % 3.54 % 3.74 % 3.52 % Book value per common share $ 9.57 $ 9.21 $ 9.02 Tangible book value per common share (11) 6.69 6.45 6.23 Market value per common share 15.51 14.13 12.68 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.09 0.08 0.08 $ 0.17 $ 0.16 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming loans as a percent of end-of-period loans (3) 0.81 % 1.06 % 0.75 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets (3) 0.65 % 0.83 % 0.63 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized) 0.26 % 0.11 % (0.07 )% Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans (4) 111.89 % 93.84 % 119.61 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans (4) 0.91 % 1.00 % 0.89 % Allowance for credit losses (originated loans and leases) as a percent of originated loans and leases 1.01 % 1.07 % 0.98 % CAPITAL RATIOS Shareholders' equity as a percent of total assets 12.6 % 12.3 % 11.9 % Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (12) 9.1 % 8.9 % 8.5 % Leverage Ratio 10.4 % 10.1 % 9.6 % Risk Based Capital - Tier I 12.3 % 11.9 % 11.3 % Risk Based Capital - Total 14.8 % 12.9 % 12.2 % Common Equity - Tier I 11.2 % 10.7 % 10.2 %

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 72,940 $ 66,499 $ 63,120 $ 139,439 $ 119,299 Interest expense 9,265 6,814 5,303 16,079 9,652 Net Interest Income 63,675 59,685 57,817 123,360 109,647 Taxable equivalent adjustment (1) 517 493 1,079 1,011 2,067 Net Interest Income (FTE) 64,192 60,178 58,896 124,371 111,714 Provision for credit losses 1,168 6,903 (1,609 ) 8,071 1,620 Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses (FTE) 63,024 53,275 60,505 116,300 110,094 Net securities gains (losses) 5,262 2,840 (49 ) 8,102 603 Trust income 1,880 1,928 1,711 3,808 3,128 Service charges on deposit accounts 4,423 4,406 4,736 8,829 9,055 Insurance and retail brokerage commissions 1,820 1,868 2,442 3,688 4,524 Income from bank owned life insurance 2,168 1,494 1,449 3,662 2,741 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,241 1,484 1,315 2,725 2,292 Gain on sale of other loans and assets 2,331 574 457 2,905 764 Card-related interchange income 5,143 4,742 4,842 9,885 9,093 Derivative mark-to-market — 789 (37 ) 789 (35 ) Swap fee income 297 290 314 587 241 Other income 1,743 1,628 1,724 3,371 3,430 Total Noninterest Income 26,308 22,043 18,904 48,351 35,836 Salaries and employee benefits 26,154 24,873 25,298 51,027 48,764 Net occupancy 4,222 4,369 4,121 8,591 7,882 Furniture and equipment 3,647 3,540 3,323 7,187 6,411 Data processing 2,478 2,433 2,345 4,911 4,430 Pennsylvania shares tax 1,247 903 1,161 2,150 1,977 Advertising and promotion 1,176 809 988 1,985 1,794 Intangible amortization 829 784 846 1,613 1,418 Collection and repossession 607 823 443 1,430 940 Other professional fees and services 1,031 1,007 1,096 2,038 2,055 FDIC insurance 597 776 977 1,373 1,770 Litigation and operational losses 197 179 277 376 509 Loss on sale or write-down of assets 497 197 1,220 694 1,319 Merger and acquisition related 1,273 337 9,870 1,610 10,481 Other operating expenses 5,174 5,843 6,298 11,017 11,278 Total Noninterest Expense 49,129 46,873 58,263 96,002 101,028 Income before Income Taxes 40,203 28,445 21,146 68,649 44,902 Taxable equivalent adjustment (1) 517 493 1,079 1,011 2,067 Income tax provision 7,605 4,682 6,054 12,287 12,934 Net Income $ 32,081 $ 23,270 $ 14,013 $ 55,351 $ 29,901 Shares Outstanding at End of Period 100,364,567 97,603,151 97,483,067 100,364,567 97,483,067 Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 99,504,409 97,601,162 97,232,288 98,529,160 93,125,939

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, June 30, 2018 2018 2017 BALANCE SHEET (Period End) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 101,744 $ 65,886 $ 103,602 Interest-bearing bank deposits 2,237 9,736 12,310 Securities available for sale, at fair value 876,570 837,277 820,586 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 403,019 410,430 450,886 Loans held for sale 7,038 9,759 9,785 Loans 5,640,106 5,381,305 5,374,782 Allowance for credit losses (51,314 ) (53,732 ) (48,067 ) Net loans 5,588,792 5,327,573 5,326,715 Goodwill and other intangibles 289,051 269,403 272,030 Other assets 380,304 390,703 387,472 Total Assets $ 7,648,755 $ 7,320,767 $ 7,383,386 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,489,058 $ 1,443,747 $ 1,404,081 Interest-bearing demand deposits 126,296 187,286 237,801 Savings deposits 3,516,714 3,428,967 3,330,351 Time deposits 781,506 643,522 560,902 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,424,516 4,259,775 4,129,054 Total deposits 5,913,574 5,703,522 5,533,135 Short-term borrowings 545,187 588,016 846,137 Long-term borrowings 185,568 87,676 88,389 Total borrowings 730,755 675,692 934,526 Other liabilities 43,641 42,204 36,260 Shareholders' equity 960,785 899,349 879,465 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 7,648,755 $ 7,320,767 $ 7,383,386

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, Yield/ March 31, Yield/ June 30, Yield/ June 30, Yield/ June 30, Yield/ 2018 Rate 2018 Rate 2017 Rate 2018 Rate 2017 Rate NET INTEREST MARGIN Assets Loans (FTE)(1)(3) $ 5,551,053 4.65 % $ 5,413,677 4.41 % $ 5,358,089 4.18 % $ 5,482,745 4.53 % $ 5,138,643 4.11 % Securities and interest bearing bank deposits (FTE) (1) 1,263,956 2.89 % 1,198,728 2.75 % 1,312,814 2.57 % 1,231,522 2.82 % 1,262,698 2.64 % Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (1) 6,815,009 4.32 % 6,612,405 4.11 % 6,670,903 3.86 % 6,714,267 4.22 % 6,401,341 3.82 % Noninterest-earning assets 705,076 687,977 710,913 696,573 645,835 Total Assets $ 7,520,085 $ 7,300,382 $ 7,381,816 $ 7,410,840 $ 7,047,176 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $ 3,650,406 0.35 % $ 3,573,153 0.25 % $ 3,513,479 0.15 % $ 3,611,993 0.31 % $ 3,307,985 0.14 % Time deposits 732,677 1.02 % 633,214 0.83 % 580,874 0.60 % 683,220 0.93 % 576,834 0.61 % Short-term borrowings 601,633 1.66 % 672,135 1.38 % 902,547 0.98 % 636,689 1.52 % 916,694 0.87 % Long-term borrowings 131,851 5.12 % 87,780 4.52 % 88,351 4.08 % 109,937 4.88 % 84,616 4.02 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 5,116,567 0.73 % 4,966,282 0.56 % 5,085,251 0.42 % 5,041,839 0.64 % 4,886,129 0.40 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,431,007 1,400,218 1,386,240 1,415,698 1,309,019 Other liabilities 35,918 41,264 38,092 38,576 37,055 Shareholders' equity 936,593 892,618 872,233 914,727 814,973 Total Noninterest-Bearing Funding Sources 2,403,518 2,334,100 2,296,565 2,369,001 2,161,047 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 7,520,085 $ 7,300,382 $ 7,381,816 $ 7,410,840 $ 7,047,176 Net Interest Margin (FTE) (annualized)(1) 3.78 % 3.69 % 3.54 % 3.74 % 3.52 %

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, June 30, 2018 2018 2017 Loan Portfolio Detail Commercial Loan Portfolio: Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 1,130,638 $ 1,131,594 $ 1,199,800 Commercial real estate 2,172,615 2,027,072 1,963,001 Real estate construction 259,825 246,961 249,255 Total Commercial 3,563,078 3,405,627 3,412,056 Consumer Loan Portfolio: Closed-end mortgages 996,324 916,130 886,335 Home equity lines of credit 522,526 518,493 530,591 Total Real Estate - Consumer 1,518,850 1,434,623 1,416,926 Auto loans 459,333 451,445 450,561 Direct installment 31,915 23,820 24,501 Personal lines of credit 57,789 56,145 59,450 Student loans 9,141 9,645 11,288 Total Other Consumer 558,178 541,055 545,800 Total Consumer Portfolio 2,077,028 1,975,678 1,962,726 Total Portfolio Loans 5,640,106 5,381,305 5,374,782 Loans held for sale 7,038 9,759 9,785 Total Loans $ 5,647,144 $ 5,391,064 $ 5,384,567 June 30, March 31, June 30, 2018 2018 2017 ASSET QUALITY DETAIL Nonperforming Loans: Loans on nonaccrual basis $ 16,128 $ 28,317 $ 15,553 Loans held for sale on a nonaccrual basis — — — Troubled debt restructured loans on nonaccrual basis 18,573 10,233 11,868 Troubled debt restructured loans on accrual basis 11,162 18,707 12,764 Total Nonperforming Loans $ 45,863 $ 57,257 $ 40,185 Other real estate owned ("OREO") 3,757 2,997 5,964 Repossessions ("Repos") 298 162 208 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 49,918 $ 60,416 $ 46,357 Loans past due in excess of 90 days and still accruing 1,725 1,955 1,898 Classified loans 60,511 78,154 69,748 Criticized loans 142,145 126,438 160,220 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans, plus OREO and Repos 0.88 % 1.12 % 0.86 % Allowance for credit losses $ 51,314 $ 53,732 $ 48,067

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net Charge-offs (Recoveries): Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 291 $ 27 $ (1,816 ) $ 318 $ 1,641 Real estate construction — (7 ) (43 ) (7 ) (97 ) Commercial real estate 2,225 99 (4 ) 2,324 (90 ) Residential real estate 104 379 55 483 400 Loans to individuals 966 971 808 1,937 1,884 Net Charge-offs $ 3,586 $ 1,469 $ (1,000 ) $ 5,055 $ 3,738 Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding (annualized) 0.26 % 0.11 % (0.07 )% 0.19 % 0.15 % Provision for credit losses as a percentage of net charge-offs 32.57 % 469.91 % 160.90 % 159.66 % 43.34 % Provision for credit losses $ 1,168 $ 6,903 $ (1,609 ) $ 8,071 $ 1,620 DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (1) Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using the 21% federal income tax statutory rate. (2) Core efficiency ratio excludes from total revenue the impact of derivative mark-to-market and excludes from "total noninterest expense" the amortization of intangibles, unfunded commitment expense and any other unusual items deemed by management to not be related to normal operations, such as merger, acquisition and severance costs. (3) Includes held for sale loans. (4) Excludes held for sale loans.

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net Income $ 32,081 $ 23,270 $ 14,013 $ 55,351 $ 29,901 Intangible amortization 829 784 846 1,613 1,418 Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (174 ) (165 ) (296 ) (339 ) (496 ) Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles 32,736 23,889 14,563 56,625 30,823 Average Tangible Equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 936,593 $ 892,618 $ 872,233 $ 914,727 $ 814,973 Less: intangible assets 282,734 269,947 272,488 276,376 235,484 Tangible Equity 653,859 622,671 599,745 638,351 579,489 Less: preferred stock — — — — — Tangible Common Equity $ 653,859 $ 622,671 $ 599,745 $ 638,351 $ 579,489 (8)Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 20.08 % 15.56 % 9.74 % 17.89 % 10.73 %

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Core Net Income: Total Net Income $ 32,081 $ 23,270 $ 14,013 $ 55,351 $ 29,901 Merger & Acquisition related expenses 1,273 337 9,870 1,610 10,481 Tax benefit of merger & acquisition related expenses (267 ) (71 ) (3,455 ) (338 ) (3,668 ) (5) Core net income 33,087 23,536 20,428 56,623 36,714 Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 99,504,409 97,601,162 97,232,288 98,529,160 93,125,939 (6) Core Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.33 $ 0.24 $ 0.21 $ 0.57 $ 0.39 Intangible amortization 829 784 846 1,613 1,418 Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (174 ) (165 ) (296 ) (339 ) (496 ) Core Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles $ 33,742 $ 24,155 $ 20,978 $ 57,897 $ 37,636 (9) Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 20.70 % 15.73 % 14.03 % 18.29 % 13.10 % For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Core Return on Average Assets: Total Net Income $ 32,081 $ 23,270 $ 14,013 $ 55,351 $ 29,901 Total Average Assets 7,520,085 7,300,382 7,381,816 7,410,840 7,047,176 Return on Average Assets 1.71 % 1.29 % 0.76 % 1.51 % 0.86 % Core Net Income (5) $ 33,087 $ 23,536 $ 20,428 $ 56,623 $ 36,714 Total Average Assets 7,520,085 7,300,382 7,381,816 7,410,840 7,047,176 (7) Core Return on Average Assets 1.76 % 1.31 % 1.11 % 1.54 % 1.05 %

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Core Efficiency Ratio: Total Noninterest Expense $ 49,129 $ 46,873 $ 58,263 $ 96,002 $ 101,028 Adjustments to Noninterest Expense: Unfunded commitment reserve (46 ) 5 664 (41 ) 452 Intangible amortization 829 784 846 1,613 1,418 Merger and acquisition related 1,273 337 9,870 1,610 10,481 Noninterest Expense - Core $ 47,073 $ 45,747 $ 46,883 $ 92,820 $ 88,677 Net interest income, fully tax equivalent $ 64,192 $ 60,178 $ 58,896 $ 124,371 $ 111,714 Total noninterest income 26,308 22,043 18,904 48,351 35,836 Net securities gains (5,262 ) (2,840 ) 49 (8,102 ) (603 ) Total Revenue $ 85,238 $ 79,381 $ 77,849 $ 164,620 $ 146,947 Adjustments to Revenue: Derivative mark-to-market — 789 (37 ) 789 (35 ) Total Revenue - Core $ 85,238 $ 78,592 $ 77,886 $ 163,831 $ 146,982 (10)Core Efficiency Ratio 55.23 % 58.21 % 60.19 % 56.66 % 60.33 % June 30, March 31, June 30, 2018 2018 2017 Tangible Equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 960,785 $ 899,349 $ 879,465 Less: intangible assets 289,051 269,403 272,030 Tangible Equity 671,734 629,946 607,435 Less: preferred stock — — — Tangible Common Equity $ 671,734 $ 629,946 $ 607,435 Tangible Assets: Total assets $ 7,648,755 $ 7,320,767 $ 7,383,386 Less: intangible assets 289,051 269,403 272,030 Tangible Assets $ 7,359,704 $ 7,051,364 $ 7,111,356 (12)Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets 9.13 % 8.93 % 8.54 % Shares Outstanding at End of Period 100,364,567 97,603,151 97,483,067 (11)Tangible Book Value Per Common Share $ 6.69 $ 6.45 $ 6.23 Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures. These measures provide useful information to management and investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Media Relations

