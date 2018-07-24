First Commonwealth Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings; Declares Quarterly Dividend
0
07/24/2018 | 11:01pm CEST
INDIANA, Pa., July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2018.
Second Quarter 2018 Highlights
Earnings
Second quarter net income was $32.1 million, or $0.32 diluted earnings per share, an increase of $0.08 from the prior quarter. Core net income (adjusted only for acquisition expenses) was $33.1 million, or $0.33 diluted earnings per share.
Core earnings per share increased $0.09 from the previous quarter and $0.12 from the prior year quarter, an increase of 37.5% and 57.1%, respectively.
Total revenue grew $8.3 million, or 10.1% from the prior quarter.
Net interest income (FTE) increased $4.0 million, or 6.7% from the prior quarter.
Noninterest income grew $4.3 million, or 19.3% from the prior quarter.
Total noninterest expense increased $2.3 million from the previous quarter and includes $1.3 million of merger-related expenses resulting from the acquisition of Foundation Bank.
Provision for credit losses totaled $1.2 million, a decrease of $5.7 million as compared to the prior quarter.
Second quarter core net income includes $5.3 million in net security gains as the result of the successful auction call and open market sale of the company’s remaining pooled trust preferred securities during the second quarter of 2018.
Franchise Growth
Total assets grew $328 million compared to the prior quarter following the successful completion of the acquisition of Foundation Bank in Cincinnati, Ohio on May 1, 2018, along with net organic loan growth of $72 million or 5.3% on an annualized basis.
Total loans grew $256 million, including $184 million acquired from Foundation Bank.
Total deposits grew $210 million, including $141 million acquired from Foundation Bank and 4.8% of organic deposit growth on an annualized basis.
On May 21, 2018, the company’s banking subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (Bank), issued $100 million in subordinated debt notes resulting in net proceeds of approximately $98 million. These notes qualify as Tier II capital for regulatory capital purposes and further strengthen the Bank’s capital ratios.
Profitability
The net interest margin improved to 3.78%, an increase of nine basis points compared to the prior quarter.
During the second quarter of 2018, the company recognized a total of $1.5 million of previously unrecognized interest from the successful resolution of assets that had previously been impaired. This resulted in a benefit of nine basis points to the net interest margin during the second quarter.
Return on average assets improved 42 basis points to 1.71% compared to the first quarter.
Core return on average assets (adjusted only for acquisition expenses) improved 45 basis points to 1.76% compared to the prior quarter.
The annualized return on average tangible common equity for the second quarter of 2018 was 20.08%.
Core return on average tangible common equity (excluding only merger-related expenses) was 20.70%.
The core efficiency ratio improved to 55.23%, driven by strong revenue growth and well-controlled operational expenses.
“This year is shaping up to be another record year for our organization,” stated T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our fundamental performance continues to improve, our recent acquisitions and ensuing investments in these new markets are bearing fruit, we just added a fourth major metropolitan region to our footprint with the completion of our acquisition of Foundation Bank in Cincinnati, and we raised additional capital to fund further growth. The steady progression in our core operating results moves us one step closer to our goal of becoming one of the top performing banks in the country.”
Financial Summary
(dollars in thousands,
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
except per share data)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
Reported Results
Net income
$32,081
$23,270
$14,013
$55,351
$29,901
Diluted earnings per share
$0.32
$0.24
$0.14
$0.56
$0.32
Return on average assets
1.71%
1.29%
0.76%
1.51%
0.86%
Return on average equity
13.74%
10.57%
6.44%
12.20%
7.40%
Operating Results (non-GAAP)(1)
Core net income
$33,087
$23,536
$20,428
$56,623
$36,714
Core diluted earnings per share
$0.33
$0.24
$0.21
$0.57
$0.39
Core return on average assets
1.76%
1.31%
1.11%
1.54%
1.05%
Return on average tangible common equity
20.08%
15.56%
9.74%
17.89%
10.73%
Core return on average tangible common equity
20.70%
15.73%
14.03%
18.29%
13.10%
Core efficiency ratio
55.23%
58.21%
60.19%
56.66%
60.33%
Net interest margin (FTE)
3.78%
3.69%
3.54%
3.74%
3.52%
(1) Core operating results are a non-GAAP measure used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. See supplemental information included with the release for "non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators" and additional information.
Earnings
Net income for the second quarter of 2018 was $32.1 million, as compared to $23.3 million in the previous quarter and $14.0 million for the second quarter of 2017.
Excluding merger-related expenses, core net income for the second quarter of 2018 was $33.1 million, as compared to $23.5 million in the previous quarter and $20.4 million for the second quarter of 2017, representing a $9.6 million and $12.7 million increase, respectively. Core net income includes net security gains of $5.3 million for the second quarter of 2018, as compared to $2.8 million for the first quarter of 2018.
Net income for the first six months of 2018 was $55.4 million, as compared to $29.9 million for the same period in 2017. Excluding merger-related expenses of $1.2 million after tax, net income for the first six months of 2018 was $56.6 million.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
During the second quarter, net interest income (FTE) was $64.2 million, an increase of $4.0 million from the previous quarter. The increase in net interest income was the result of a $203 million increase in average interest-earning assets due, in part, to the aforementioned acquisition, and a nine basis point expansion in the net interest margin.
The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2018 was 3.78%, an increase of nine basis points from the previous quarter and an increase of 24 basis points from the second quarter of 2017. The increase from the first quarter of 2018 was due primarily to the recognition of previously unrecognized interest totaling $1.5 million on one commercial credit and the sale of the company’s remaining pooled trust preferred securities. The recognition of this unrecognized interest increased the quarterly net interest margin by approximately nine basis points.
In addition, the quarterly net interest margin was impacted by an increase of $0.4 million of purchase accounting accretion as a result of the Foundation Bank acquisition. Purchase accounting accretion totaled six basis points in the second quarter which includes three basis points from the aforementioned acquisition.
The yield on interest-earning assets increased 21 basis points from the previous quarter due to increased yields on variable and adjustable loan portfolios following the Federal Reserve’s decision to increase short-term interest rates in March and June of 2018, which also contributed to a 17 basis points increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities from the prior quarter. This increase was partially offset by growth in noninterest-bearing deposits that led to a 12 basis point increase in the bank’s total cost of funds. The aforementioned recognition of unrecognized interest contributed nine basis points to the improvement in the yields on interest-earning assets.
Average long-term borrowings increased $44 million during the quarter due to the Bank’s successful issuance of $100 million in subordinated debt notes on May 21, 2018. Total cost of long-term debt increased $0.7 million and the yield increased 60 basis points over the previous quarter, due to the issuance of the subordinated debt, resulting in a three basis point decline in the net interest margin exclusive of the reinvestment of these proceeds.
Total deposits grew $210 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared to the previous quarter, which includes $141 million in deposits acquired at the closing of the Foundation Bank acquisition. Organic deposits grew $69 million or 4.8% on an annualized basis from the previous quarter. Total deposits increased $380 million from the prior year quarter due to the aforementioned acquisition and $239 million in organic deposit growth or 4.3%.
Credit Quality
The provision for credit losses totaled $1.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, a decrease of $5.7 million as compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $2.8 million from the same quarter last year. The decrease from the prior quarter is primarily due to $7.7 million in specific reserves for two commercial credits in the previous quarter combined with the successful resolution of one large commercial real estate credit during the current quarter which resulted in a $1.8 million decrease in specific reserves. The increase from the previous year was due to the recognition of $3.1 million of recoveries during the second quarter of 2017 on two commercial credits that had been previously charged-off.
At June 30, 2018, nonperforming loans were $45.9 million, a decrease of $11.4 million from March 31, 2018. The decrease from the previous quarter was primarily related to the sale of a restructured commercial and industrial loan and charge-off of a nonaccrual commercial real estate loan. Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.81%, 1.06% and 0.75% for the periods ended June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018 and June 30, 2017, respectively.
During the second quarter of 2018, net charge-offs (recoveries) were $3.6 million, compared to $1.5 million in the prior quarter and ($1.0) million in the second quarter of 2017. Net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2018 included a $2.2 million charge-off on one commercial real estate credit, which was moved to nonaccrual status in the first quarter of 2018. The increase from the previous year quarter was due, in part, to recoveries for two large commercial credits totaling $3.1 million, which were previously charged-off.
For the originated loan portfolio at June 30, 2018, the allowance for credit losses to total originated loans was 1.01%, compared to 1.07% at March 31, 2018 and 0.97% at June 30, 2017.
Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense
Noninterest income (excluding net security gains) totaled $21.0 million for the second quarter of 2018 as compared to $19.2 million for the first quarter of 2018 and $19.0 million for the second quarter of 2017. The increase from the prior periods was primarily due to a $1.2 million gain on the sale of a restructured commercial credit. Additionally, bank owned life insurance income increased $0.7 million from the previous and year ago quarter due to higher death claim benefits.
Net security gains totaled $5.3 million for the second quarter of 2018 as compared to $2.8 million for the first quarter of 2018. The increase from the previous quarter was the result of the successful auction call and open market sale of the company’s remaining pooled trust preferred securities during the second quarter of 2018.
Noninterest expense (excluding merger-related expenses) totaled $47.9 million for the second quarter of 2018 as compared to $46.5 million for the first quarter of 2018 and $48.4 million for the second quarter of 2017. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily driven by higher operating expenses following the Company’s acquisition of Foundation Bank on May 1, 2018. The decrease from the second quarter of 2017 was due to $1.1 million in write-downs on three commercial OREO properties in the second quarter of 2017 as well as a $0.4 million decrease in FDIC insurance expense as a result of a decrease in the Bank’s assessment rate.
Full time equivalent staff was 1,438 at June 30, 2018 and 1,365 at March 31, 2018 and was 1,426 at June 30, 2017. The increase from the previous periods is the result of the addition of employees from acquisitions and the company’s ongoing expansion in its mortgage, commercial banking, wealth management, and SBA businesses.
Dividends and Capital
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation declared a common stock quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, which is payable on August 17, 2018 to shareholders of record as of August 3, 2018. This dividend represents a 2.2% projected annual yield utilizing the July 23, 2018 closing market price of $16.60.
First Commonwealth’s capital ratios for Total, Tier I, Leverage and Common Equity Tier I at June 30, 2018 were 14.8%, 12.3%, 10.4% and 11.2%, respectively. First Commonwealth’s current capital levels exceed the fully phased-in Basel III capital requirements issued by U.S. bank regulators.
Conference Call
First Commonwealth will host a quarterly conference call to discuss its financial results for the second quarter 2018 on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at 2:00 PM (ET). The call can be accessed by dialing (toll free) 1-844-792-3645 or through the company’s web page, http://www.fcbanking.com/InvestorRelations. A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the conference by dialing 1-877-344-7529 and entering the access code # 10121795. A link to the webcast replay will also be accessible on the company’s web page for 30 days.
About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services company with 140 banking offices in 22 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and Ohio, as well as Corporate Banking Centers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio. The company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson and Dublin, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements about First Commonwealth’s future plans, strategies and financial performance. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Such statements are based on assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond First Commonwealth’s control. Factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) local, regional, national and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on First Commonwealth and its customers; (2) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (3) the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; (4) inflation, interest rate, commodity price, securities market and monetary fluctuations; (5) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance); (6) changes in the financial performance and/or condition of First Commonwealth’s borrowers; (7) changes in the competitive environment in First Commonwealth’s markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers; (8) political instability; (9) acts of God or of war or terrorism; (10) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; (11) changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; (12) First Commonwealth’s ability to attract and retain qualified employees; (13) technological changes; (14) acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; (15) the reliability of First Commonwealth’s vendors, internal control systems or information systems; (16) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (17) impairment of First Commonwealth’s goodwill or other intangible assets; (18) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (19) the soundness of other financial institutions; (20) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and (21) other risks and uncertainties described in the reports that First Commonwealth files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. First Commonwealth undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
SUMMARY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Net interest income (FTE) (1)
$
64,192
$
60,178
$
58,896
$
124,371
$
111,714
Provision for credit losses
1,168
6,903
(1,609
)
8,071
1,620
Noninterest income
26,308
22,043
18,904
48,351
35,836
Noninterest expense
49,129
46,873
58,263
96,002
101,028
Net income
32,081
23,270
14,013
55,351
29,901
Core net income (5)
33,087
23,536
20,428
56,623
36,714
Earnings per common share (diluted)
$
0.32
$
0.24
$
0.14
$
0.56
$
0.32
Core earnings per common share (diluted) (6)
$
0.33
$
0.24
$
0.21
$
0.57
$
0.39
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.71
%
1.29
%
0.76
%
1.51
%
0.86
%
Core return on average assets (7)
1.76
%
1.31
%
1.11
%
1.54
%
1.05
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
13.74
%
10.57
%
6.44
%
12.20
%
7.40
%
Return on average tangible common equity (8)
20.08
%
15.56
%
9.74
%
17.89
%
10.73
%
Core return on average tangible common equity (9)
20.70
%
15.73
%
14.03
%
18.29
%
13.10
%
Core efficiency ratio (2)(10)
55.23
%
58.21
%
60.19
%
56.66
%
60.33
%
Net interest margin (FTE) (1)
3.78
%
3.69
%
3.54
%
3.74
%
3.52
%
Book value per common share
$
9.57
$
9.21
$
9.02
Tangible book value per common share (11)
6.69
6.45
6.23
Market value per common share
15.51
14.13
12.68
Cash dividends declared per common share
0.09
0.08
0.08
$
0.17
$
0.16
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS
Nonperforming loans as a percent of end-of-period loans (3)
0.81
%
1.06
%
0.75
%
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets (3)
0.65
%
0.83
%
0.63
%
Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized)
0.26
%
0.11
%
(0.07
)%
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans (4)
111.89
%
93.84
%
119.61
%
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans (4)
0.91
%
1.00
%
0.89
%
Allowance for credit losses (originated loans and leases) as a percent of originated loans and leases
1.01
%
1.07
%
0.98
%
CAPITAL RATIOS
Shareholders' equity as a percent of total assets
12.6
%
12.3
%
11.9
%
Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (12)
9.1
%
8.9
%
8.5
%
Leverage Ratio
10.4
%
10.1
%
9.6
%
Risk Based Capital - Tier I
12.3
%
11.9
%
11.3
%
Risk Based Capital - Total
14.8
%
12.9
%
12.2
%
Common Equity - Tier I
11.2
%
10.7
%
10.2
%
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
INCOME STATEMENT
Interest income
$
72,940
$
66,499
$
63,120
$
139,439
$
119,299
Interest expense
9,265
6,814
5,303
16,079
9,652
Net Interest Income
63,675
59,685
57,817
123,360
109,647
Taxable equivalent adjustment (1)
517
493
1,079
1,011
2,067
Net Interest Income (FTE)
64,192
60,178
58,896
124,371
111,714
Provision for credit losses
1,168
6,903
(1,609
)
8,071
1,620
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses (FTE)
63,024
53,275
60,505
116,300
110,094
Net securities gains (losses)
5,262
2,840
(49
)
8,102
603
Trust income
1,880
1,928
1,711
3,808
3,128
Service charges on deposit accounts
4,423
4,406
4,736
8,829
9,055
Insurance and retail brokerage commissions
1,820
1,868
2,442
3,688
4,524
Income from bank owned life insurance
2,168
1,494
1,449
3,662
2,741
Gain on sale of mortgage loans
1,241
1,484
1,315
2,725
2,292
Gain on sale of other loans and assets
2,331
574
457
2,905
764
Card-related interchange income
5,143
4,742
4,842
9,885
9,093
Derivative mark-to-market
—
789
(37
)
789
(35
)
Swap fee income
297
290
314
587
241
Other income
1,743
1,628
1,724
3,371
3,430
Total Noninterest Income
26,308
22,043
18,904
48,351
35,836
Salaries and employee benefits
26,154
24,873
25,298
51,027
48,764
Net occupancy
4,222
4,369
4,121
8,591
7,882
Furniture and equipment
3,647
3,540
3,323
7,187
6,411
Data processing
2,478
2,433
2,345
4,911
4,430
Pennsylvania shares tax
1,247
903
1,161
2,150
1,977
Advertising and promotion
1,176
809
988
1,985
1,794
Intangible amortization
829
784
846
1,613
1,418
Collection and repossession
607
823
443
1,430
940
Other professional fees and services
1,031
1,007
1,096
2,038
2,055
FDIC insurance
597
776
977
1,373
1,770
Litigation and operational losses
197
179
277
376
509
Loss on sale or write-down of assets
497
197
1,220
694
1,319
Merger and acquisition related
1,273
337
9,870
1,610
10,481
Other operating expenses
5,174
5,843
6,298
11,017
11,278
Total Noninterest Expense
49,129
46,873
58,263
96,002
101,028
Income before Income Taxes
40,203
28,445
21,146
68,649
44,902
Taxable equivalent adjustment (1)
517
493
1,079
1,011
2,067
Income tax provision
7,605
4,682
6,054
12,287
12,934
Net Income
$
32,081
$
23,270
$
14,013
$
55,351
$
29,901
Shares Outstanding at End of Period
100,364,567
97,603,151
97,483,067
100,364,567
97,483,067
Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution
99,504,409
97,601,162
97,232,288
98,529,160
93,125,939
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2018
2018
2017
BALANCE SHEET (Period End)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
101,744
$
65,886
$
103,602
Interest-bearing bank deposits
2,237
9,736
12,310
Securities available for sale, at fair value
876,570
837,277
820,586
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
403,019
410,430
450,886
Loans held for sale
7,038
9,759
9,785
Loans
5,640,106
5,381,305
5,374,782
Allowance for credit losses
(51,314
)
(53,732
)
(48,067
)
Net loans
5,588,792
5,327,573
5,326,715
Goodwill and other intangibles
289,051
269,403
272,030
Other assets
380,304
390,703
387,472
Total Assets
$
7,648,755
$
7,320,767
$
7,383,386
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$
1,489,058
$
1,443,747
$
1,404,081
Interest-bearing demand deposits
126,296
187,286
237,801
Savings deposits
3,516,714
3,428,967
3,330,351
Time deposits
781,506
643,522
560,902
Total interest-bearing deposits
4,424,516
4,259,775
4,129,054
Total deposits
5,913,574
5,703,522
5,533,135
Short-term borrowings
545,187
588,016
846,137
Long-term borrowings
185,568
87,676
88,389
Total borrowings
730,755
675,692
934,526
Other liabilities
43,641
42,204
36,260
Shareholders' equity
960,785
899,349
879,465
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
7,648,755
$
7,320,767
$
7,383,386
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
Yield/
March 31,
Yield/
June 30,
Yield/
June 30,
Yield/
June 30,
Yield/
2018
Rate
2018
Rate
2017
Rate
2018
Rate
2017
Rate
NET INTEREST MARGIN
Assets
Loans (FTE)(1)(3)
$
5,551,053
4.65
%
$
5,413,677
4.41
%
$
5,358,089
4.18
%
$
5,482,745
4.53
%
$
5,138,643
4.11
%
Securities and interest bearing bank deposits (FTE) (1)
1,263,956
2.89
%
1,198,728
2.75
%
1,312,814
2.57
%
1,231,522
2.82
%
1,262,698
2.64
%
Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (1)
6,815,009
4.32
%
6,612,405
4.11
%
6,670,903
3.86
%
6,714,267
4.22
%
6,401,341
3.82
%
Noninterest-earning assets
705,076
687,977
710,913
696,573
645,835
Total Assets
$
7,520,085
$
7,300,382
$
7,381,816
$
7,410,840
$
7,047,176
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits
$
3,650,406
0.35
%
$
3,573,153
0.25
%
$
3,513,479
0.15
%
$
3,611,993
0.31
%
$
3,307,985
0.14
%
Time deposits
732,677
1.02
%
633,214
0.83
%
580,874
0.60
%
683,220
0.93
%
576,834
0.61
%
Short-term borrowings
601,633
1.66
%
672,135
1.38
%
902,547
0.98
%
636,689
1.52
%
916,694
0.87
%
Long-term borrowings
131,851
5.12
%
87,780
4.52
%
88,351
4.08
%
109,937
4.88
%
84,616
4.02
%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
5,116,567
0.73
%
4,966,282
0.56
%
5,085,251
0.42
%
5,041,839
0.64
%
4,886,129
0.40
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
1,431,007
1,400,218
1,386,240
1,415,698
1,309,019
Other liabilities
35,918
41,264
38,092
38,576
37,055
Shareholders' equity
936,593
892,618
872,233
914,727
814,973
Total Noninterest-Bearing Funding Sources
2,403,518
2,334,100
2,296,565
2,369,001
2,161,047
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
7,520,085
$
7,300,382
$
7,381,816
$
7,410,840
$
7,047,176
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (annualized)(1)
3.78
%
3.69
%
3.54
%
3.74
%
3.52
%
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2018
2018
2017
Loan Portfolio Detail
Commercial Loan Portfolio:
Commercial, financial, agricultural and other
$
1,130,638
$
1,131,594
$
1,199,800
Commercial real estate
2,172,615
2,027,072
1,963,001
Real estate construction
259,825
246,961
249,255
Total Commercial
3,563,078
3,405,627
3,412,056
Consumer Loan Portfolio:
Closed-end mortgages
996,324
916,130
886,335
Home equity lines of credit
522,526
518,493
530,591
Total Real Estate - Consumer
1,518,850
1,434,623
1,416,926
Auto loans
459,333
451,445
450,561
Direct installment
31,915
23,820
24,501
Personal lines of credit
57,789
56,145
59,450
Student loans
9,141
9,645
11,288
Total Other Consumer
558,178
541,055
545,800
Total Consumer Portfolio
2,077,028
1,975,678
1,962,726
Total Portfolio Loans
5,640,106
5,381,305
5,374,782
Loans held for sale
7,038
9,759
9,785
Total Loans
$
5,647,144
$
5,391,064
$
5,384,567
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2018
2018
2017
ASSET QUALITY DETAIL
Nonperforming Loans:
Loans on nonaccrual basis
$
16,128
$
28,317
$
15,553
Loans held for sale on a nonaccrual basis
—
—
—
Troubled debt restructured loans on nonaccrual basis
18,573
10,233
11,868
Troubled debt restructured loans on accrual basis
11,162
18,707
12,764
Total Nonperforming Loans
$
45,863
$
57,257
$
40,185
Other real estate owned ("OREO")
3,757
2,997
5,964
Repossessions ("Repos")
298
162
208
Total Nonperforming Assets
$
49,918
$
60,416
$
46,357
Loans past due in excess of 90 days and still accruing
1,725
1,955
1,898
Classified loans
60,511
78,154
69,748
Criticized loans
142,145
126,438
160,220
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans, plus OREO and Repos
0.88
%
1.12
%
0.86
%
Allowance for credit losses
$
51,314
$
53,732
$
48,067
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries):
Commercial, financial, agricultural and other
$
291
$
27
$
(1,816
)
$
318
$
1,641
Real estate construction
—
(7
)
(43
)
(7
)
(97
)
Commercial real estate
2,225
99
(4
)
2,324
(90
)
Residential real estate
104
379
55
483
400
Loans to individuals
966
971
808
1,937
1,884
Net Charge-offs
$
3,586
$
1,469
$
(1,000
)
$
5,055
$
3,738
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding (annualized)
0.26
%
0.11
%
(0.07
)%
0.19
%
0.15
%
Provision for credit losses as a percentage of net charge-offs
32.57
%
469.91
%
160.90
%
159.66
%
43.34
%
Provision for credit losses
$
1,168
$
6,903
$
(1,609
)
$
8,071
$
1,620
DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
(1) Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using the 21% federal income tax statutory rate.
(2) Core efficiency ratio excludes from total revenue the impact of derivative mark-to-market and excludes from "total noninterest expense" the amortization of intangibles, unfunded commitment expense and any other unusual items deemed by management to not be related to normal operations, such as merger, acquisition and severance costs.
(3) Includes held for sale loans.
(4) Excludes held for sale loans.
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net Income
$
32,081
$
23,270
$
14,013
$
55,351
$
29,901
Intangible amortization
829
784
846
1,613
1,418
Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles
(174
)
(165
)
(296
)
(339
)
(496
)
Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles
32,736
23,889
14,563
56,625
30,823
Average Tangible Equity:
Total shareholders' equity
$
936,593
$
892,618
$
872,233
$
914,727
$
814,973
Less: intangible assets
282,734
269,947
272,488
276,376
235,484
Tangible Equity
653,859
622,671
599,745
638,351
579,489
Less: preferred stock
—
—
—
—
—
Tangible Common Equity
$
653,859
$
622,671
$
599,745
$
638,351
$
579,489
(8)Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
20.08
%
15.56
%
9.74
%
17.89
%
10.73
%
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
Core Net Income:
Total Net Income
$
32,081
$
23,270
$
14,013
$
55,351
$
29,901
Merger & Acquisition related expenses
1,273
337
9,870
1,610
10,481
Tax benefit of merger & acquisition related expenses
(267
)
(71
)
(3,455
)
(338
)
(3,668
)
(5) Core net income
33,087
23,536
20,428
56,623
36,714
Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution
99,504,409
97,601,162
97,232,288
98,529,160
93,125,939
(6) Core Earnings per common share (diluted)
$
0.33
$
0.24
$
0.21
$
0.57
$
0.39
Intangible amortization
829
784
846
1,613
1,418
Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles
(174
)
(165
)
(296
)
(339
)
(496
)
Core Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles
$
33,742
$
24,155
$
20,978
$
57,897
$
37,636
(9) Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
20.70
%
15.73
%
14.03
%
18.29
%
13.10
%
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
Core Return on Average Assets:
Total Net Income
$
32,081
$
23,270
$
14,013
$
55,351
$
29,901
Total Average Assets
7,520,085
7,300,382
7,381,816
7,410,840
7,047,176
Return on Average Assets
1.71
%
1.29
%
0.76
%
1.51
%
0.86
%
Core Net Income (5)
$
33,087
$
23,536
$
20,428
$
56,623
$
36,714
Total Average Assets
7,520,085
7,300,382
7,381,816
7,410,840
7,047,176
(7) Core Return on Average Assets
1.76
%
1.31
%
1.11
%
1.54
%
1.05
%
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
Core Efficiency Ratio:
Total Noninterest Expense
$
49,129
$
46,873
$
58,263
$
96,002
$
101,028
Adjustments to Noninterest Expense:
Unfunded commitment reserve
(46
)
5
664
(41
)
452
Intangible amortization
829
784
846
1,613
1,418
Merger and acquisition related
1,273
337
9,870
1,610
10,481
Noninterest Expense - Core
$
47,073
$
45,747
$
46,883
$
92,820
$
88,677
Net interest income, fully tax equivalent
$
64,192
$
60,178
$
58,896
$
124,371
$
111,714
Total noninterest income
26,308
22,043
18,904
48,351
35,836
Net securities gains
(5,262
)
(2,840
)
49
(8,102
)
(603
)
Total Revenue
$
85,238
$
79,381
$
77,849
$
164,620
$
146,947
Adjustments to Revenue:
Derivative mark-to-market
—
789
(37
)
789
(35
)
Total Revenue - Core
$
85,238
$
78,592
$
77,886
$
163,831
$
146,982
(10)Core Efficiency Ratio
55.23
%
58.21
%
60.19
%
56.66
%
60.33
%
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2018
2018
2017
Tangible Equity:
Total shareholders' equity
$
960,785
$
899,349
$
879,465
Less: intangible assets
289,051
269,403
272,030
Tangible Equity
671,734
629,946
607,435
Less: preferred stock
—
—
—
Tangible Common Equity
$
671,734
$
629,946
$
607,435
Tangible Assets:
Total assets
$
7,648,755
$
7,320,767
$
7,383,386
Less: intangible assets
289,051
269,403
272,030
Tangible Assets
$
7,359,704
$
7,051,364
$
7,111,356
(12)Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets
9.13
%
8.93
%
8.54
%
Shares Outstanding at End of Period
100,364,567
97,603,151
97,483,067
(11)Tangible Book Value Per Common Share
$
6.69
$
6.45
$
6.23
Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures. These measures provide useful information to management and investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.
Media Relations Kristine N. Levan Vice President / Marketing and Communications Manager Phone: 724-463-4777 E-mail: [email protected]
Investor Relations Ryan M. Thomas Vice President / Finance and Investor Relations Phone: 724-463-1690 E-mail: [email protected]