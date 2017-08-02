First Data : to Sponsor the Inaugural First Data : 500 at Historic Martinsville Speedway

First
Data (NYSE: FDC), a global leader in commerce-enabling technology,
announced Wednesday it will enter into a three-year agreement, running
through 2019, with Martinsville Speedway to be the entitlement sponsor
of the fall Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, starting with the
First Data 500, on October 29. In addition, First Data’s Clover
platform, a business management and point-of-sale payments solution,
will be deployed at three International Speedway Corporation tracks this
season: Martinsville, Phoenix Raceway, and Homestead-Miami Speedway.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170802005298/en/
The half-mile speedway, known for its unique layout and iconic
grandfather clock trophy, has given race fans 70 years of excitement
since opening in 1947. “The Paperclip,” as it’s often referred to, is
the only speedway on the original 1949 NASCAR schedule that continues to
host the sport’s top series today.
“Martinsville Speedway is a legendary race track, and Clay Campbell and
his team have been terrific partners for First Data as we add our
payments solutions to the NASCAR experience for the benefit of race
fans,” said First Data Chairman and CEO Frank Bisignano. “We can’t wait
for the fall race to host our clients and partners, many of whom are
die-hard race fans, and see the First Data 500 logo proudly displayed on
the infield and all around the property.”
“It’s really exciting to have First Data come on board for a multiyear
partnership with Martinsville Speedway, as the entitlement sponsor of
our fall race,” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said.
“It’s great to see First Data use Martinsville Speedway and NASCAR as
the platform to expand their brand and create a deeper public
understanding of how their technology is at the heart of transactions
around the world.”
Having the Clover platform at International Speedway Corporation tracks
is the next step in expanding First Data’s footprint in the sports
world, which already includes placement in stadiums and arenas across
the country.
Clover offers several different devices, including Clover Mobile and the recently-launched
Clover Flex. Clover is designed to safely and securely accept a
variety of payment methods, offering increased flexibility to customers.
Clover offers an array of apps that simplify business operations,
including data and analytics tools that help businesses of all sizes
better understand the needs of their customers.
Clover can be used by a wide range of businesses, from neighborhood
shops to large businesses. Recently, stadiums and arenas across the
country have implemented Clover devices to improve the fan experience.
Now, Clover devices will enable commerce at some of the most storied
race tracks in the country, including Martinsville.
“Having First Data choose Martinsville as the platform in which they
showcase their brand and products is exciting for all of us at ISC,”
Executive Vice President, Chief Development Officer and Chief Digital
Officer for International Speedway Corporation Craig Neeb said. “NASCAR
racing offers them the opportunity to not only get in front of fans, but
also help build relationships with Fortune 500 companies across the
globe.”
The First Data 500 is the first race in the Round of 8 of the Monster
Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. If the winning driver is in the
Playoffs, he or she would be the first to clinch a spot in the
Championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Last fall, Jimmie Johnson
won his ninth grandfather clock, on the way to winning his record-tying
seventh NASCAR Cup Series championship.
Tickets for the First Data 500 are on sale and may be purchased by
calling 877.RACE.TIX or online at www.martinsvillespeedway.com.
About First Data
First Data (NYSE: FDC) is a global leader in commerce-enabling
technology and solutions, serving approximately six million business
locations and 4,000 financial institutions in more than 100 countries
around the world. The company’s 24,000 owner-associates are dedicated to
helping companies, from start-ups to the world’s largest corporations,
conduct commerce every day by securing and processing more than 2,800
transactions per second and $2.2 trillion per year.
About Martinsville Speedway
Founded in 1947 by the late H. Clay Earles, Martinsville Speedway is
only track which has hosted Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races every
year since the division’s inception in 1949. At .526 miles in length,
Martinsville Speedway is the shortest track on the Monster Energy NASCAR
Cup Series circuit, and offers some of the most exciting and
close-quarters racing in the sport. The track is also one of the most
modern, with high-rise aluminum chair back seating, corporate and fan
suites and state-of-the-art facilities for the media. Now owned by
International Speedway Corporation, Martinsville Speedway conducts three
major race event weekends each year. The track annually hosts the STP
500 and the First Data 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races, the
Alpha Energy Solutions 250 and Texas Roadhouse 200 presented by Alpha
Energy Solutions NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races and the
ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR’s biggest, richest and most
prestigious Late Model Stock Car race.
For more information about Martinsville Speedway, visit www.martinsvillespeedway.com.
