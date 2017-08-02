First Data : to Sponsor the Inaugural First Data : 500 at Historic Martinsville Speedway

The October 29 race, part of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, begins First Data’s three-year race entitlement at Martinsville’s famous “Paperclip” half-mile oval

First Data will also deploy its Clover point-of-sale platform across three tracks owned by International Speedway Corp. (ISC) and will test other payments technology and gift card partnerships at the Martinsville’s First Data 500 race

First Data (NYSE: FDC), a global leader in commerce-enabling technology, announced Wednesday it will enter into a three-year agreement, running through 2019, with Martinsville Speedway to be the entitlement sponsor of the fall Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, starting with the First Data 500, on October 29. In addition, First Data’s Clover platform, a business management and point-of-sale payments solution, will be deployed at three International Speedway Corporation tracks this season: Martinsville, Phoenix Raceway, and Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The half-mile speedway, known for its unique layout and iconic grandfather clock trophy, has given race fans 70 years of excitement since opening in 1947. “The Paperclip,” as it’s often referred to, is the only speedway on the original 1949 NASCAR schedule that continues to host the sport’s top series today.

“Martinsville Speedway is a legendary race track, and Clay Campbell and his team have been terrific partners for First Data as we add our payments solutions to the NASCAR experience for the benefit of race fans,” said First Data Chairman and CEO Frank Bisignano. “We can’t wait for the fall race to host our clients and partners, many of whom are die-hard race fans, and see the First Data 500 logo proudly displayed on the infield and all around the property.”

“It’s really exciting to have First Data come on board for a multiyear partnership with Martinsville Speedway, as the entitlement sponsor of our fall race,” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said. “It’s great to see First Data use Martinsville Speedway and NASCAR as the platform to expand their brand and create a deeper public understanding of how their technology is at the heart of transactions around the world.”

Having the Clover platform at International Speedway Corporation tracks is the next step in expanding First Data’s footprint in the sports world, which already includes placement in stadiums and arenas across the country.

Clover offers several different devices, including Clover Mobile and the recently-launched Clover Flex. Clover is designed to safely and securely accept a variety of payment methods, offering increased flexibility to customers. Clover offers an array of apps that simplify business operations, including data and analytics tools that help businesses of all sizes better understand the needs of their customers.

Clover can be used by a wide range of businesses, from neighborhood shops to large businesses. Recently, stadiums and arenas across the country have implemented Clover devices to improve the fan experience. Now, Clover devices will enable commerce at some of the most storied race tracks in the country, including Martinsville.

“Having First Data choose Martinsville as the platform in which they showcase their brand and products is exciting for all of us at ISC,” Executive Vice President, Chief Development Officer and Chief Digital Officer for International Speedway Corporation Craig Neeb said. “NASCAR racing offers them the opportunity to not only get in front of fans, but also help build relationships with Fortune 500 companies across the globe.”

The First Data 500 is the first race in the Round of 8 of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. If the winning driver is in the Playoffs, he or she would be the first to clinch a spot in the Championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Last fall, Jimmie Johnson won his ninth grandfather clock, on the way to winning his record-tying seventh NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Tickets for the First Data 500 are on sale and may be purchased by calling 877.RACE.TIX or online at www.martinsvillespeedway.com.

About First Data

First Data (NYSE: FDC) is a global leader in commerce-enabling technology and solutions, serving approximately six million business locations and 4,000 financial institutions in more than 100 countries around the world. The company’s 24,000 owner-associates are dedicated to helping companies, from start-ups to the world’s largest corporations, conduct commerce every day by securing and processing more than 2,800 transactions per second and $2.2 trillion per year.

About Martinsville Speedway

Founded in 1947 by the late H. Clay Earles, Martinsville Speedway is only track which has hosted Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races every year since the division’s inception in 1949. At .526 miles in length, Martinsville Speedway is the shortest track on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series circuit, and offers some of the most exciting and close-quarters racing in the sport. The track is also one of the most modern, with high-rise aluminum chair back seating, corporate and fan suites and state-of-the-art facilities for the media. Now owned by International Speedway Corporation, Martinsville Speedway conducts three major race event weekends each year. The track annually hosts the STP 500 and the First Data 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races, the Alpha Energy Solutions 250 and Texas Roadhouse 200 presented by Alpha Energy Solutions NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races and the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR’s biggest, richest and most prestigious Late Model Stock Car race.

For more information about Martinsville Speedway, visit www.martinsvillespeedway.com.

