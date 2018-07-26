First Northwest Bancorp : Reports Results of Operations for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2018
First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWB) (“Company”), the holding company
for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles (“Bank”),
announced its operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The
Company reported net income of $1.5 million for the quarter ended
June 30, 2018, or $0.15 per basic and diluted share. The current
quarter's net income increased $411,000 compared to net income of $1.1
million for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, mainly due to an increase
in net interest income and noninterest income, partially offset by
increases in the provision for loan losses and noninterest expense.
Larry Hueth, President and CEO, commented, "Net income was steady over
the prior quarter and improved over the same quarter one year ago. Net
interest income improved as we continued our efforts to transition the
balance sheet from lower margin investments and borrowings to higher
margin loans and deposits. Asset quality remained solid, and our new
branches continued to increase deposit market share, ultimately
improving their efficiency as a funding source. We will continue our
focus and effort to increase earnings and shareholder value through
balance sheet growth, expense control, and prudent capital management
strategies.”
Quarter highlights (at or for the quarter ended June 30, 2018)
Net income was substantially unchanged at $1.5 million as compared to
the quarter ended March 31, 2018;
Basic earnings per share remained at $0.15 and diluted earnings per
share increased $0.01 to $0.15 as compared to $0.14 for the quarter
ended March 31, 2018;
Investment securities decreased $9.1 million, primarily due to
repayment and amortization activity;
Loans receivable increased $22.5 million, primarily due to growth in
multi-family and auto loans;
Deposits increased $12.7 million mainly due to continued efforts to
expand deposit relationships with competitive pricing and products;
Borrowing increased $3.3 million, primarily to support our liquidity
needs during the quarter;
The Company repurchased 88,900 shares of common stock at an average
price of $16.50 per share during the quarter under the 2017 Stock
Repurchase Plan approved in September 2017.
Balance Sheet Review
During the quarter ended June 30, 2018, total assets increased $13.7
million to $1.2 billion, primarily within net loans receivable, funded
through deposit growth and an increase in borrowings as noted below.
Total assets increased $115.6 million from $1.1 billion at June 30,
2017, primarily due to growth in net loans receivable and, to a lesser
extent, investment securities.
Investment securities decreased $9.1 million during the quarter to
$296.8 million at June 30, 2018, and increased $16.3 million as compared
to $280.5 million at June 30, 2017. During the most recent quarter, we
purchased approximately $25.0 million of variable-rate investment
securities and sold the same amount of a combination of both variable
and fixed rate securities. Investment securities sales included $2.7
million of held to maturity investments that had substantially reached
maturity, allowing us to sell certain securities without tainting the
remaining held to maturity securities portfolio and avoid additional
negative market value adjustments through other comprehensive income. We
will continue to evaluate investment opportunities that would allow us
to prudently leverage capital and improve earnings while also continuing
to focus on growing our loan portfolio and improving our earning asset
mix over the long term.
U.S. government agency issued mortgage-backed securities ("MBS agency")
comprised the largest portion of our investment portfolio at 55.0%, and
totaled $163.2 million at June 30, 2018, a decrease during the quarter
of $12.2 million from $175.4 million at March 31, 2018. Other investment
securities were $120.2 million at June 30, 2018, an increase of $7.9
million from $112.3 million at March 31, 2018. Total investment
securities increased $16.3 million at June 30, 2018, as compared to
$280.5 million at June 30, 2017, which included a $46.8 million increase
in other investment securities and a $30.5 million decrease in
mortgage-backed securities. The year over year increase was the result
of new investment purchases partially offset by sales, prepayment
activity, and normal amortization. The estimated average life of the
total investment securities portfolio was 5.3 years at June 30, 2018,
5.1 years at March 31, 2018, and 4.7 years at June 30, 2017. The average
repricing term of our investment securities portfolio was approximately
4.0 years at both June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018, and 4.1 years at
June 30, 2017, based on the interest rate environment at those times.
Total loans, excluding loans held for sale, increased $22.3 million to
$828.2 million at June 30, 2018, from $806.0 million at March 31, 2018.
Multi-family, other consumer, and commercial real estate loans increased
$20.1 million, $15.8 million, $11.7 million, respectively, while
construction and land and one- to four-family residential loans
decreased $18.8 million and $8.0 million, respectively. There were $71.3
million in undisbursed construction loan commitments at June 30, 2018,
as compared to $62.2 million at March 31, 2018, an increase of $9.1
million as we continued to originate loans for new construction projects
as completed projects converted to permanent financing. We continue to
grow the auto loan portfolio through our indirect lending and specialty
auto loan purchasing programs, adding $18.4 million of newly originated
auto loans during the quarter, which was the main contributor to the
increase in other consumer loans. Compared to June 30, 2017, total
loans, excluding loans held for sale, increased $94.2 million
attributable to increases in other consumer loans of $34.3 million,
commercial real estate loans of $30.2 million, multi-family loans of
$30.0 million, one- to four-family residential loans of $11.2 million,
and home equity loans of $3.2 million, partially offset by a decrease in
construction and land loans of $14.7 million.
Loans receivable consisted of the following at the dates indicated:
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
June 30, 2017
Three Month Change
One Year Change
(In thousands)
Real Estate:
One to four family
$
339,425
$
347,453
$
328,243
(2.3
)%
3.4
%
Multi-family
88,147
68,095
58,101
29.4
51.7
Commercial real estate
232,266
220,542
202,038
5.3
15.0
Construction and land
56,919
75,684
71,630
(24.8
)
(20.5
)
Total real estate loans
716,757
711,774
660,012
0.7
8.6
Consumer:
Home equity
39,085
38,538
35,869
1.4
9.0
Other consumer
55,315
39,478
21,043
40.1
162.9
Total consumer loans
94,400
78,016
56,912
21.0
65.9
Commercial business
17,072
16,163
17,073
5.6
—
Total loans
828,229
805,953
733,997
2.8
12.8
Less:
Net deferred loan fees
(151
)
501
904
(130.1
)
(116.7
)
Premium on purchased loans, net
(2,241
)
(2,360
)
(2,216
)
(5.0
)
1.1
Allowance for loan losses
9,282
8,984
8,523
3.3
8.9
Total loans receivable, net
$
821,339
$
798,828
$
726,786
2.8
%
13.0
%
During the quarter ended June 30, 2018, total liabilities increased
$14.2 million to $1.0 billion primarily the result of an increase in
deposits of $12.7 million to $893.3 million at June 30, 2018, from
$880.6 million at March 31, 2018, and an increase in borrowings of $3.3
million to $126.3 million at June 30, 2018, from $122.9 million at
March 31, 2018. Deposits increased as the result of an increase of $8.4
million in money market accounts, $6.2 million in certificates of
deposit and $713,000 in savings accounts, partially offset by a decrease
of $2.6 million in transaction accounts. The increase in borrowings was
mainly due to an increase in short-term FHLB advances during the quarter.
Total liabilities increased $120.3 million over the last year, mainly
attributable to growth in deposits of $69.6 million and an increase in
borrowings of $48.8 million. Deposit increases were primarily the result
of our continuing efforts to expand commercial and consumer deposit
relationships in our new Kitsap and Whatcom County, Washington
locations, as well as within our historic Clallam and Jefferson County,
Washington locations. We continue to rely on borrowings to fund loan
growth, investment securities portfolio activities, and general
operating cash flow needs.
Total shareholders' equity decreased $555,000 during the quarter to
$172.9 million at June 30, 2018, mainly the result of a $1.1 million
decrease in value of our available for sale securities portfolio
resulting in additional unrealized losses and decreases in additional
paid-in capital of $574,000 from the repurchase of shares of common
stock, partially offset by net income of $1.5 million.
Operating Results
Net income was $1.5 million for the both the quarter ended June 30, 2018
and March 31, 2018. Net income increased $411,000 as compared to the
quarter ended June 30, 2017, primarily due to a $529,000 increase in net
interest income after provision for loan losses coupled with an increase
of $206,000 in noninterest income, partially offset by a $359,000
increase in noninterest expense.
Net interest income after the provision for loan losses increased to
$8.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, from $8.7 million for
the preceding quarter due to an increase in interest income of $435,000,
partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $248,000 and an
increase in the provision for loan losses of $85,000. Net interest
income after the provision for loan losses increased $529,000 as
compared to $8.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, due to an
increase in net interest income of $639,000, partially offset by an
$110,000 increase in the provision for loan losses. The increase in the
provision for loan losses during the most recent quarter as compared to
the prior quarters ended March 31, 2018 and June 30, 2017, was primarily
due to an increase in the balance of total loans receivable. Total
interest income increased $435,000 to $11.3 million for the quarter
ended June 30, 2018, as compared to the previous quarter ended March 31,
2018, and increased $1.3 million as compared to the quarter ended
June 30, 2017, primarily due to an increase in the average balance of,
and an increase in interest and fees on, loans receivable.
Total interest expense increased $248,000 to $2.1 million for the
quarter ended June 30, 2018, as compared to the quarter ended March 31,
2018, and increased $707,000 as compared to the quarter ended June 30,
2017, due to increases in the average balances of, and interest rates
paid on, deposits and FHLB advances. We continue to compete to attract
and retain deposits and utilize short-term FHLB advances to fund our
operations and purchase additional interest-earning assets.
The net interest margin increased seven basis points to 3.22% for the
quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to 3.15% for the prior quarter
ended March 31, 2018, and decreased 12 basis points from 3.34% for the
same period in 2017. The net interest margin was higher during the
quarter ended June 30, 2018, as compared to the previous quarter mainly
due to an increase in the average balance of loans receivable. The net
interest margin decreased from the same period in 2017 mainly due to an
increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
Noninterest income decreased $77,000 to $1.4 million for the quarter
ended June 30, 2018, as compared to the prior quarter ended March 31,
2018. The decrease was primarily due to decreases in the net gain on the
sale of investment securities of $109,000 and net gain on sale of loans
of $17,000, partially offset by increases in loan and deposit service
fees of $22,000, other income of $19,000, and mortgage servicing fees,
net of amortization of $8,000. Noninterest income increased $206,000, as
compared to $1.2 million for the same quarter in 2017, mainly the result
of increases in net gain on sale of loans of $106,000, other income of
$44,000, loan and deposit service fees of $27,000, mortgage servicing
fees, net of amortization of $26,000 and, net gain on sale of investment
securities of $13,000, partially offset by decrease in the in cash
surrender value of bank-owned life insurance of $10,000.
Noninterest expense increased $23,000 to $8.3 million for the quarter
ended June 30, 2018, compared to $8.3 million for the quarter ended
March 31, 2018, primarily due to increases in professional fees and data
processing of $136,000 and $49,000, respectively, partially offset by a
decrease in other expense of $142,000. Noninterest expense increased
$359,000 as compared to $7.9 million for the same quarter in 2017,
primarily due to increases in occupancy and equipment of $132,000,
professional fees of $95,000, advertising of $73,000, and data
processing $60,000 as we continue to grow our business and expand our
geographic footprint.
Capital Ratios and Credit Quality
The Company and the Bank continue to maintain capital levels in excess
of the applicable regulatory requirements and the Bank was categorized
as “well-capitalized” at June 30, 2018.
Nonperforming loans decreased $111,000 during the quarter ended June 30,
2018, to $2.1 million at June 30, 2018, from $2.2 million at March 31,
2018, mainly due to a decrease in nonperforming one- to four-family
residential loans of $89,000. Nonperforming loans to total loans was
0.3% at June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018, and June 30, 2017. The percentage
of the allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans increased to
450.1% at June 30, 2018, from 413.4% at March 31, 2018, and 445.1% at
June 30, 2017. Classified loans decreased $6.2 million to $3.8 million
at June 30, 2018, from $10.0 million at March 31, 2018, reflecting
improved performance of a commercial construction loan and commercial
real estate loan that were removed from classified status during the
quarter. Nonperforming loans increased $537,000 from $3.3 million at
June 30, 2017. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total
loans was 1.1% at both June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018. There was no
material change in the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of
total loans during the quarter due to continued overall strong asset
quality and minimal net loan charge-offs. Fluctuations in the balance of
nonperforming assets and other credit quality measures are expected as
we increase the balance of our loan portfolio.
About the Company
First Northwest Bancorp, a Washington corporation, is the bank holding
company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles.
First Federal is a Washington-chartered, community-based savings bank,
primarily serving Western Washington State, with thirteen banking
locations, eight located within Clallam and Jefferson counties, two in
Kitsap County, two in Whatcom County, and a home lending center in King
County.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain
forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate
to, among other things, expectations of the business environment in
which we operate, projections of future performance, perceived
opportunities in the market, potential future credit experience, and
statements regarding our mission and vision. These forward-looking
statements are based upon current management expectations and may,
therefore, involve risks and uncertainties. Our actual results,
performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested,
expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a
wide variety or range of factors including, but not limited to:
increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate
environment; the credit risks of lending activities; changes in general
economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets;
legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors described in the
Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC")-which are available on our
website at www.ourfirstfed.com
and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this Press
Release and in the other public statements we make may turn out to be
incorrect because of the inaccurate assumptions we might make, because
of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that we
cannot foresee. Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual
future results may be materially different from those expressed or
implied in any forward-looking statements made by or on our behalf and
the Company's operating and stock price performance may be negatively
affected. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating
the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed
on such statements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any
obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the
occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after
the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results
for 2018 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any
forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us and could negatively
affect the Company’s operations and stock price performance.
FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)
Three
One
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Month
Year
Assets
2018
2018
2017
Change
Change
Cash and due from banks
$
14,926
$
13,209
$
14,510
13.0
%
2.9
%
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
7,958
11,941
9,782
(33.4
)
(18.6
)
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
252,371
258,218
228,593
(2.3
)
10.4
Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
44,423
47,709
51,872
(6.9
)
(14.4
)
Loans held for sale
1,562
—
—
100.0
100.0
Loans receivable (net of allowance for loan losses of $9,282, $8,984
and $8,523)
821,339
798,828
726,786
2.8
13.0
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost
6,521
6,389
4,368
2.1
49.3
Accrued interest receivable
3,899
3,641
3,020
7.1
29.1
Premises and equipment, net
14,789
14,361
13,236
3.0
11.7
Mortgage servicing rights, net
1,101
1,104
986
(0.3
)
11.7
Bank-owned life insurance, net
29,022
28,873
28,413
0.5
2.1
Prepaid expenses and other assets
5,335
5,312
6,110
0.4
(12.7
)
Total assets
$
1,203,246
$
1,189,585
$
1,087,676
1.1
%
10.6
%
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits
$
893,326
$
880,622
$
823,760
1.4
%
8.4
%
Borrowings
126,271
122,949
77,427
2.7
63.1
Accrued interest payable
374
210
208
78.1
79.8
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
9,335
10,172
7,417
(8.2
)
25.9
Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance
993
2,130
1,143
(53.4
)
(13.1
)
Total liabilities
1,030,299
1,016,083
909,955
1.4
13.2
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 5,000,000 shares, no
shares issued or outstanding
—
—
—
n/a
n/a
Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 75,000,000 shares; issued
and outstanding 11,483,494 at June 30, 2018; issued and outstanding
11,577,394 at March 31, 2018; and issued and outstanding 11,902,146
at June 30, 2017
115
116
119
(0.9
)
(3.4
)
Additional paid-in capital
108,780
109,354
112,058
(0.5
)
(2.9
)
Retained earnings
79,767
78,822
77,515
1.2
2.9
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(4,836
)
(3,747
)
(434
)
(29.1
)
(1,014.3
)
Unearned employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) shares
(10,879
)
(11,043
)
(11,537
)
1.5
5.7
Total shareholders' equity
172,947
173,502
177,721
(0.3
)
(2.7
)
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,203,246
$
1,189,585
$
1,087,676
1.1
%
10.6
%
FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Three
One
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Month
Year
2018
2018
2017
Change
Change
INTEREST INCOME
Interest and fees on loans receivable
$
8,952
$
8,583
$
7,883
4.3
%
13.6
%
Interest on mortgage-backed and related securities
1,237
1,297
1,285
(4.6
)
(3.7
)
Interest on investment securities
973
862
709
12.9
37.2
Interest on deposits in banks
41
45
24
(8.9
)
70.8
FHLB dividends
78
59
34
32.2
129.4
Total interest income
11,281
10,846
9,935
4.0
13.5
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
1,125
985
798
14.2
41.0
Borrowings
997
889
617
12.1
61.6
Total interest expense
2,122
1,874
1,415
13.2
50.0
Net interest income
9,159
8,972
8,520
2.1
7.5
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
395
310
285
27.4
38.6
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
8,764
8,662
8,235
1.2
6.4
NONINTEREST INCOME
Loan and deposit service fees
915
893
888
2.5
3.0
Mortgage servicing fees, net of amortization
70
62
44
12.9
59.1
Net gain on sale of loans
150
167
44
(10.2
)
240.9
Net gain on sale of investment securities
13
122
—
(89.3
)
100.0
Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
149
149
159
—
(6.3
)
Income from death benefit on bank-owned life insurance, net
—
—
—
n/a
n/a
Other income
108
89
64
21.3
68.8
Total noninterest income
1,405
1,482
1,199
(5.2
)
17.2
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Compensation and benefits
4,745
4,811
4,753
(1.4
)
(0.2
)
Real estate owned and repossessed assets expense, net
19
8
14
137.5
35.7
Data processing
677
628
617
7.8
9.7
Occupancy and equipment
1,127
1,102
995
2.3
13.3
Supplies, postage, and telephone
243
231
196
5.2
24.0
Regulatory assessments and state taxes
155
126
137
23.0
13.1
Advertising
290
324
217
(10.5
)
33.6
Professional fees
458
322
363
42.2
26.2
FDIC insurance premium
79
76
70
3.9
12.9
Other
505
647
577
(21.9
)
(12.5
)
Total noninterest expense
8,298
8,275
7,939
0.3
4.5
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
1,871
1,869
1,495
0.1
25.2
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
345
346
380
(0.3
)
(9.2
)
NET INCOME
$
1,526
$
1,523
$
1,115
0.2
%
36.9
%
Basic earnings per share
$
0.15
$
0.15
$
0.10
—
%
50.0
%
Diluted earnings per share
0.15
0.14
0.10
7.1
%
50.0
FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
Percent
2018
2017
Change
INTEREST INCOME
Interest and fees on loans receivable
$
17,535
$
15,362
14.1
%
Interest on mortgage-backed and related securities
2,534
2,583
(1.9
)
Interest on investment securities
1,835
1,289
42.4
Interest on deposits in banks
86
45
91.1
FHLB dividends
137
64
114.1
Total interest income
22,127
19,343
14.4
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
2,110
1,516
39.2
Borrowings
1,886
1,202
56.9
Total interest expense
3,996
2,718
47.0
Net interest income
18,131
16,625
9.1
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
705
500
41.0
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
17,426
16,125
8.1
NONINTEREST INCOME
Loan and deposit service fees
1,808
1,709
5.8
Mortgage servicing fees, net of amortization
132
113
16.8
Net gain on sale of loans
317
328
(3.4
)
Net gain on sale of investment securities
135
—
100.0
Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
298
337
(11.6
)
Income from death benefit on bank-owned life insurance, net
—
768
(100.0
)
Other income
197
145
35.9
Total noninterest income
2,887
3,400
(15.1
)
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Compensation and benefits
9,556
9,283
2.9
Real estate owned and repossessed assets (income) expenses, net
27
(36
)
175.0
Data processing
1,305
1,214
7.5
Occupancy and equipment
2,229
1,980
12.6
Supplies, postage, and telephone
474
394
20.3
Regulatory assessments and state taxes
281
270
4.1
Advertising
614
396
55.1
Professional fees
780
734
6.3
FDIC insurance premium
155
124
25.0
Other
1,152
1,078
6.9
Total noninterest expense
16,573
15,437
7.4
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
3,740
4,088
(8.5
)
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
691
809
(14.6
)
NET INCOME
$
3,049
$
3,279
(7.0
)%
Basic and diluted earnings per share
$
0.29
$
0.30
(3.3
)%
FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data
(Unaudited)
As of or For the Quarter Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2018
2018
2017
2017
2017
Performance ratios:(1)
Return (loss) on average assets
0.51
%
0.51
%
(0.04
)%
0.63
%
0.41
%
Return (loss) on average equity
3.51
3.47
(0.26
)
3.96
2.49
Average interest rate spread
3.00
2.96
2.92
3.00
3.16
Net interest margin (2)
3.22
3.15
3.11
3.20
3.34
Efficiency ratio (3)
78.5
79.2
84.4
76.8
81.7
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing
liabilities
128.4
129.2
131.8
132.3
132.7
Book value per common share
$
15.06
$
14.99
$
15.02
$
15.03
$
14.93
Asset quality ratios:
Nonperforming assets to total assets at end of period (4)
0.2
%
0.2
%
0.1
%
0.2
%
0.2
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans (5)
0.3
0.3
0.2
0.2
0.3
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans (5)
450.1
413.4
570.7
479.8
445.1
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.1
1.1
1.1
1.2
1.2
Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans
—
—
—
—
—
Capital ratios (First Federal):
Tier 1 leverage
12.3
%
12.2
%
12.5
%
12.8
%
13.2
%
Common equity Tier 1 capital
19.4
18.4
18.0
18.8
19.2
Tier 1 risk-based
19.4
18.4
18.0
18.8
19.2
Total risk-based
20.6
19.6
19.1
20.0
20.4
_____________________
(1)
Performance ratios are annualized, where appropriate.
(2)
Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(3)
Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and
total other noninterest income.
(4)
Nonperforming assets consists of nonperforming loans (which include
nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due),
real estate owned and repossessed assets.
(5)
Nonperforming loans consists of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans
more than 90 days past due.
FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data
(Unaudited) (continued)
As of or For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
2018
2017
Performance ratios:(1)
Return on average assets
0.51
%
0.61
%
Return on average equity
3.49
3.67
Average interest rate spread
2.99
3.08
Net interest margin (2)
3.19
3.26
Efficiency ratio (3)
78.9
77.1
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing
liabilities
128.9
133.1
Book value per common share
$
15.06
$
14.93
Asset quality ratios:
Nonperforming assets to total assets at end of period (4)
0.2
%
0.2
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans (5)
0.3
0.3
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans (5)
450.1
445.1
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.1
1.2
Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans
—
—
Capital ratios (First Federal):
Tier 1 leverage
12.3
%
13.2
%
Common equity Tier 1 capital
19.4
19.2
Tier 1 risk-based
19.4
19.2
Total risk-based
20.6
20.4
________________
(1)
Performance ratios are annualized, where appropriate.
(2)
Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(3)
Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and
total other noninterest income.
(4)
Nonperforming assets consists of nonperforming loans (which include
nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due),
real estate owned and repossessed assets.
(5)
Nonperforming loans consists of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans
more than 90 days past due.