Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  First Quantum Minerals    FM   CA3359341052

FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS (FM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

First Quantum Minerals : Declares an Interim Dividend of CDN$0.005 per Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

TORONTO, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company", TSX Symbol "FM") today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an interim dividend of CDN$0.005 per share in respect of the financial year ending December 31, 2018. 

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (CNW Group/First Quantum Minerals Ltd.)

The dividend will be paid on September 19, 2018 to shareholders of record on August 28, 2018. 

The Company has established a Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan (the "Plan") for its Canadian resident shareholders ("Eligible Shareholders").

The Plan enables Eligible Shareholders to reinvest the cash dividends paid on all or a portion of their Common Shares into additional Common Shares, which will be issued at 97% of the Average Market Price (as defined in the Plan) and provides the opportunity to make optional cash purchases of additional Common Shares on a semi-annual basis, on dividend payment dates.

To participate in the Plan, registered Eligible Shareholders must deliver a properly completed enrolment form to Computershare Trust Company of Canada ("Computershare") (in its capacity as "Plan Agent" under the Plan), as directed under the Plan, by no later than 4:00 p.m. Eastern time on the fifth business day immediately preceding a dividend record date in order for the cash dividend to which such record date relates to be reinvested under the Plan.

Additional information on the Plan is available on www.investorcentre.com/first-quantum

The dividends paid are considered eligible dividends for Canadian tax purposes.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 
G. Clive Newall
President

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-quantum-minerals-declares-an-interim-dividend-of-cdn0-005-per-share-300688558.html

SOURCE First Quantum Minerals Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS
11:02pFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
PR
11:01pFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS : Declares an Interim Dividend of CDN$0.005 per Share
PR
07/09FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS : to Release Second Quarter 2018 Financial and Operating ..
PR
07/04Today's Research Reports on Great Panther Silver, First Quantum Minerals, Eas..
AC
06/22LUMINA GOLD : First Quantum ink deal to advance exploration in Ecuador
AQ
05/27FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS : Canadian company exits Pebble Mine partnership in Alask..
AQ
05/27FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS : Canadian Mining Company Exits Pebble Mine Deal In Alask..
AQ
05/26NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS : Another Pebble Mine Financial Backer Walks Away
AQ
05/26FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS : Abandons Pebble Mine Disastrous Bristol Bay Mining Proj..
AQ
05/26THE LATEST : Mine official downplays impact of failed deal
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/23Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of July 2018 
07/10NGEx Resources Maybe Rio Tinto Acquisition Target To Bolster Copper Productio.. 
07/09NORTHERN DYNASTY : A Realistic View Of Smaller Pebble Mine Plan 
07/05First Quantum given more time to resolve $7.9B Zambian tax dispute 
06/29REUTERS : Rio Tinto ready to pay top dollar for prime copper asset 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.