4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  First Quantum Minerals    FM   CA3359341052

FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS (FM)
My previous session
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

First Quantum Minerals : extends copper hedging, even as trade war clips prices

07/31/2018 | 12:12am CEST
FILE PHOTO: First Quantum Minerals Chairman, CEO and Director, Pascall, looks on during their annual general meeting in Toronto

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian base metal miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd said on Monday it had extended its hedging program for copper sales, as trade war worries push prices lower despite "excess demand" for its production.

The miner, whose second-quarter results included a $45 million loss from copper hedging, said it aims to ensure a level of cash flow for its $6.3 billion Cobre Panama project ahead of commercial production.

The Toronto-based company said it has 25,000 tonnes of copper under forward sales contracts, at an average price of $3.15 per pound, maturing out to December 2018. A further 98,000 tonnes, at average prices of $3.04-$3.45 per pound, mature out to June 2019.

"We continue to sell all of our production into a market where there is excess demand," said Chief Executive Philip Pascall in a statement.

"Nevertheless, in light of current conditions, we think it is prudent to extend our copper sales hedge program on a limited basis. The intent is to ensure a certain level of cash flow during Cobre Panama's commissioning and ramp-up phases that precede commercial operations."

Cobre Panama, with proven reserves of 3.18 billion tonnes and a 40-year mine life, is 80 percent owned by First Quantum and 20 percent owned by Korea Panama Mining Corp, a partnership of Korea Resources Corp [KOREC.UL] and LS-Nikko Copper.

Mine commissioning is starting this year with operations ramping up over 2019. In 2020, the mine is expected to process 85 million tonnes of ore.

First Quantum, primarily a copper miner that also produces nickel and gold, reported second-quarter earnings of $128 million, or 19 cents per share, slightly lagging analysts' expectations for a profit of 21 cents a share, on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Copper prices are down about 15 percent from a mid-June peak as uncertainty over tariffs and trade wars rattles markets.

First Quantum also said it had filed documents with the Zambia Revenue Authority challenging an $8 billion tax fine imposed in March, while it continues to work with the agency.

(Reporting by Susan Taylor)

By Susan Taylor
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS 0.42% 19.13 Delayed Quote.8.18%
LME COPPER CASH -0.06% 6251.5 End-of-day quote.-12.94%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 029 M
EBIT 2018 1 087 M
Net income 2018 529 M
Debt 2018 5 649 M
Yield 2018 0,07%
P/E ratio 2018 18,90
P/E ratio 2019 11,41
EV / Sales 2018 3,92x
EV / Sales 2019 2,93x
Capitalization 10 158 M
Chart FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS
Duration : Period :
First Quantum Minerals Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 19,0 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip K. R. Pascall Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Geoffrey Clive Newall President & Director
Wyatt Buck Operations Director
Hannes Otto Meyer Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Bell Adams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS8.18%10 158
BHP BILLITON PLC12.12%127 798
BHP BILLITON LIMITED16.33%127 798
RIO TINTO5.58%96 269
RIO TINTO LIMITED7.35%96 269
ANGLO AMERICAN9.16%31 069
