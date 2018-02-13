First Real Estate Investment Trust : Appointment Of Chief Financial Officer

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 19 October 2006 (as amended))

APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

The Board of Directors of Bowsprit Capital Corporation Limited, in its capacity as manager of First Real Estate Investment Trust ("First REIT", and as manager of First REIT, the "Manager"), wishes to announce the appointment of Ms Valerie Ng Chwee Ngor as Chief Financial Officer of the Manager with effect from 13 February 2018. Ms Valerie Ng who joined the Manager since 16 September 2008 is currently the Financial Controller of the Manager.

The detailed template announcement pursuant to Rule 704(7) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") containing the particulars of Ms Valerie Ng is released separately to the SGX-ST.

By Order of the Board

Tan Kok Mian Victor

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Bowsprit Capital Corporation Limited (Company Registration No: 200607070D)

As Manager of First Real Estate Investment Trust

13 February 2018