First Real Estate Investment Trust

FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (FRET)
News 
First Real Estate Investment Trust : Appointment Of Chief Financial Officer

02/13/2018 | 11:06am CET

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 19 October 2006 (as amended))

APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

The Board of Directors of Bowsprit Capital Corporation Limited, in its capacity as manager of First Real Estate Investment Trust ("First REIT", and as manager of First REIT, the "Manager"), wishes to announce the appointment of Ms Valerie Ng Chwee Ngor as Chief Financial Officer of the Manager with effect from 13 February 2018. Ms Valerie Ng who joined the Manager since 16 September 2008 is currently the Financial Controller of the Manager.

The detailed template announcement pursuant to Rule 704(7) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") containing the particulars of Ms Valerie Ng is released separately to the SGX-ST.

By Order of the Board

Tan Kok Mian Victor

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Bowsprit Capital Corporation Limited (Company Registration No: 200607070D)

As Manager of First Real Estate Investment Trust

13 February 2018

First Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 13 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2018 10:05:05 UTC.

2016FIRST REIT : Healthcare-Related Real Estate In Asia 
Financials ( SGD)
Sales 2017 113 M
EBIT 2017 103 M
Net income 2017 65,8 M
Debt 2017 427 M
Yield 2017 6,56%
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 17,27
EV / Sales 2017 13,0x
EV / Sales 2018 12,9x
Capitalization 1 040 M
Chart FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTME
Duration : Period :
First Real Estate Investme Technical Analysis Chart | FRET | SG1U27933225 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,42  SGD
Spread / Average Target 6,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Kok Mian Tan Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Executive Director
Say Chuan Cheok Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Tiam Lock Goh Independent Non-Executive Director
Ketut Budi Wijaya Non-Executive Director
Gang Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-4.32%786
WELLTOWER INC-13.00%20 247
VENTAS-15.15%18 136
HCP-13.19%10 621
HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA INC-15.31%5 212
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC-5.12%5 002
