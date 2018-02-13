Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  First Real Estate Investment Trust    FRET   SG1U27933225

FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (FRET)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

First Real Estate Investment Trust : Change - Announcement Of Appointment Of Chief Financial Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2018 | 11:11am CET
Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Appointment
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 13, 2018 17:57
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
Announcement Reference SG180213OTHR72NK
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Victor Tan Kok Mian
Designation Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Appointment of Ms Valerie Ng Chwee Ngor as Chief Financial Officer of Bowsprit Capital Corporation Limited, as Manager of First Real Estate Investment Trust ('First REIT' and as manager of First REIT, the 'Manager')
Additional Details
Date Of Appointment 13/02/2018
Name Of Person Valerie Ng Chwee Ngor
Age 50
Country Of Principal Residence Singapore
The Board's comments on this appointment (including rationale, selection criteria, and the search and nomination process) Ms Valerie Ng Chwee Ngor joined the Manager as Senior Finance Manager on 16 September 2008 and was promoted to Financial Controller on 1 January 2014 and oversees the execution of financial management and asset acquisition activities of First REIT. The Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Ms Valerie Ng as the Chief Financial Officer of the Manager, following the recommendation of the Audit Committee and having regard to Ms Valerie Ng's qualification and experience.
Whether appointment is executive, and if so, the area of responsibility Executive - Financial review and reporting
Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.) Chief Financial Officer
Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries No
Conflict of interests (including any competing business) No
Working experience and occupation(s) during the past 10 years Please see Annexure A attached.
Undertaking submitted to the listed issuer in the form of Appendix 7.7 (Listing Rule 704(7)) Or Appendix 7H (Catalist Rule 704(6)) Yes
Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries? Yes
Shareholding Details 26,000 units in First REIT
# These fields are not applicable for announcements of appointments pursuant to Listing Rule 704 (9) or Catalist Rule 704 (8).
Past (for the last 5 years) Nil
Present Nil
(a) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, an application or a petition under any bankruptcy law of any jurisdiction was filed against him or against a partnership of which he was a partner at the time when he was a partner or at any time within 2 years from the date he ceased to be a partner? No
(b) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, an application or a petition under any law of any jurisdiction was filed against an entity (not being a partnership) of which he was a director or an equivalent person or a key executive, at the time when he was a director or an equivalent person or a key executive of that entity or at any time within 2 years from the date he ceased to be a director or an equivalent person or a key executive of that entity, for the winding up or dissolution of that entity or, where that entity is the trustee of a business trust, that business trust, on the ground of insolvency? No
(c) Whether there is any unsatisfied judgment against him? No
(d) Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving fraud or dishonesty which is punishable with imprisonment, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings of which he is aware) for such purpose? No
(e) Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings of which he is aware) for such breach? No
(f) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, judgment has been entered against him in any civil proceedings in Singapore or elsewhere involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or a finding of fraud, misrepresentation or dishonesty on his part, or he has been the subject of any civil proceedings (including any pending civil proceedings of which he is aware) involving an allegation of fraud, misrepresentation or dishonesty on his part? No
(g) Whether he has ever been convicted in Singapore or elsewhere of any offence in connection with the formation or management of any entity or business trust? No
(h) Whether he has ever been disqualified from acting as a director or an equivalent person of any entity (including the trustee of a business trust), or from taking part directly or indirectly in the management of any entity or business trust? No
(i) Whether he has ever been the subject of any order, judgment or ruling of any court, tribunal or governmental body, permanently or temporarily enjoining him from engaging in any type of business practice or activity? No
(j) Whether he has ever, to his knowledge, been concerned with the management or conduct, in Singapore or elsewhere, of the affairs of :-
(i) any corporation which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing corporations in Singapore or elsewhere; or No
(ii) any entity (not being a corporation) which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing such entities in Singapore or elsewhere; or No
(iii) any business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing business trusts in Singapore or elsewhere; or No
(iv) any entity or business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, in connection with any matter occurring or arising during that period when he was so concerned with the entity or business trust? No
(k) Whether he has been the subject of any current or past investigation or disciplinary proceedings, or has been reprimanded or issued any warning, by the Monetary Authority of Singapore or any other regulatory authority, exchange, professional body or government agency, whether in Singapore or elsewhere? No
Any prior experience as a director of a listed company? No
If No, Please provide details of any training undertaken in the roles and responsibilities of a director of a listed company N.A.

Attachments

  1. Annexure A (Size: 62,075 bytes)

Print ThisEmail This

First Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 13 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2018 10:10:07 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTME
11:11aFIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Change - Announcement Of Appointment Of Chi..
PU
11:06aFIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Appointment Of Chief Financial Officer
PU
02/01FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Despatch Of Notices Of Election And Tax Dec..
PU
01/26FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Payment Of Acquisition Fees By Way Of Issue..
PU
01/25FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Issue Price Of New Units Pursuant To The Di..
PU
01/17FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Payment Of Management Fee By Way Of Issue O..
PU
01/17NOTICE OF VALUATION OF REAL ASSETS : : Annual Valuation Of Properties
PU
01/16FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Secures S$400 Million In Syndicated Se..
PU
01/12FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : annual earnings release
01/08FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Appointment Of Independent Director And Mem..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2016FIRST REIT : Healthcare-Related Real Estate In Asia 
Financials ( SGD)
Sales 2017 113 M
EBIT 2017 103 M
Net income 2017 65,8 M
Debt 2017 427 M
Yield 2017 6,56%
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 17,27
EV / Sales 2017 13,0x
EV / Sales 2018 12,9x
Capitalization 1 040 M
Chart FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTME
Duration : Period :
First Real Estate Investme Technical Analysis Chart | FRET | SG1U27933225 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,42  SGD
Spread / Average Target 6,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Kok Mian Tan Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Executive Director
Say Chuan Cheok Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Tiam Lock Goh Independent Non-Executive Director
Ketut Budi Wijaya Non-Executive Director
Gang Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-4.32%786
WELLTOWER INC-13.00%20 247
VENTAS-15.15%18 136
HCP-13.19%10 621
HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA INC-15.31%5 212
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC-5.12%5 002
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.