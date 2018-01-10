First Reliance Bancshares SuthCrln : David Barksdale Joins First Reliance Bank As President Of North Carolina

FLORENCE, S.C., Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- David Barksdale has joined First Reliance Bank as President of North Carolina. Barksdale is responsible for the strategic market expansion of First Reliance Bank's footprint in North Carolina. He will oversee sales management and community development for all North Carolina markets.

Mr. Barksdale has over 30 years experience in the banking industry. Most recently, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of Carolina Premier Bank / Premara Financial, Inc. Prior to that Barksdale served in various executive roles at NewBridge Bank with increased levels of responsibility the last being Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer, where he led the identification and implementation of bank acquisition opportunities.

Barksdale is a graduate of Wake Forest University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics. He is active in Boy Scouts of America, Community Investment Corporation of the Carolinas, and has held various board positions in the following organizations which include; North Carolina A&T State University Board of Visitors, Leadership North Carolina Class of XIX, Leadership Winston-Salem, Forsyth Tech Foundation, and the Piedmont Triad Leadership Institute.

"David is a strong addition to our First Reliance executive management team," said Rick Saunders, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Reliance Bank. "He brings a depth of proven strategic management experience and comprehensive understanding of markets in North Carolina. As the President of North Carolina, he will develop strong local community banking teams focused on sharing the First Reliance Bank brand to make the lives of our customers better and earn the business of customers in North Carolina.

ABOUT FIRST RELIANCE BANK

First Reliance Bank, founded in 1999, has assets of approximately $459 million, and employs over 140 highly talented associates. The bank serves the Midlands, Low Country, N. Myrtle Beach, Loris and Florence markets in South Carolina and the Winston-Salem market in North Carolina. First Reliance Bank offers several unique customer programs which include a Hometown Heroes package of benefits to serve those who are serving our communities, Check'N Save, a community outreach program for the unbanked or under-banked, a Moms First program, and an iMatter program targeted to young people. The Bank also offers a Customer Service Guaranty, a Mortgage Service Guaranty, FREE Coin Machines for customers to use, Mobile Banking, and is open on most traditional bank holidays. Its commitment to making customers' lives better and the idea that "There's More to Banking Than Money" has earned the Bank a customer satisfaction rating of 95%. First Reliance Bank is traded as FSRL.OB. Information about the Company is available on the company's website at www.firstreliance.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/david-barksdale-joins-first-reliance-bank-as-president-of-north-carolina-300580288.html

SOURCE First Reliance Bank