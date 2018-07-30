Log in
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK
First Republic Bank : Wealth Manager Sam Hodgson Joins First Republic in Boston

07/30/2018 | 09:08am EDT

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced that wealth manager Sam Hodgson has joined First Republic Investment Management.

Hodgson, who has 27 years of wealth management experience, was named Managing Director and Wealth Manager. He will work at First Republic’s office at 160 Federal Street in Boston, providing investment management, retirement planning and other wealth management services to individuals, families, businesses, nonprofits and foundations.

“Sam Hodgson is a very experienced wealth manager who has been successful helping individuals and families achieve their financial objectives,” said Bob Thornton, President of First Republic Private Wealth Management. “Sam is a terrific addition to our expanding team of wealth managers in Boston, and he shares First Republic’s commitment to delivering exceptional service to every client.”

Prior to First Republic, Hodgson was a Managing Director at Merrill Lynch, where he was for 27 years. At Merrill, he worked with clients to implement strategies for wealth management, financial and retirement income planning, as well as trust and estate planning. Hodgson was recognized by Barron’s in 2014, 2017 and 2018 as one of “America’s Top 1,200 Advisors” and was named by Forbes as a top wealth advisor in Massachusetts in 2017. He is active in his local community and works with several organizations, including St. Sebastian’s School and Bridge Over Troubled Waters. Hodgson earned a Bachelor’s degree in history from Middlebury College.

About First Republic Bank

Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private banking, private business banking and private wealth management, including investment, trust and brokerage services. First Republic specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service, with a solid commitment to responsiveness and action. Services are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; and later in 2018, Jackson, Wyoming. First Republic offers a complete line of banking products for individuals and businesses, including deposit services, as well as residential, commercial and personal loans. For more information, visit firstrepublic.com.


© Business Wire 2018
