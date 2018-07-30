First Republic Bank : Wealth Manager Sam Hodgson Joins First Republic in Boston

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC), a leading private bank and wealth
management company, today announced that wealth manager Sam Hodgson has
joined First Republic Investment Management.
Hodgson, who has 27 years of wealth management experience, was named
Managing Director and Wealth Manager. He will work at First Republic’s
office at 160 Federal Street in Boston, providing investment management,
retirement planning and other wealth management services to individuals,
families, businesses, nonprofits and foundations.
“Sam Hodgson is a very experienced wealth manager who has been
successful helping individuals and families achieve their financial
objectives,” said Bob Thornton, President of First Republic Private
Wealth Management. “Sam is a terrific addition to our expanding team of
wealth managers in Boston, and he shares First Republic’s commitment to
delivering exceptional service to every client.”
Prior to First Republic, Hodgson was a Managing Director at Merrill
Lynch, where he was for 27 years. At Merrill, he worked with clients to
implement strategies for wealth management, financial and retirement
income planning, as well as trust and estate planning. Hodgson was
recognized by Barron’s in 2014, 2017 and 2018 as one of
“America’s Top 1,200 Advisors” and was named by Forbes as a top
wealth advisor in Massachusetts in 2017. He is active in his local
community and works with several organizations, including St.
Sebastian’s School and Bridge Over Troubled Waters. Hodgson earned a
Bachelor’s degree in history from Middlebury College.
About First Republic Bank
Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private
banking, private business banking and private wealth management,
including investment, trust and brokerage services. First Republic
specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service, with
a solid commitment to responsiveness and action. Services are offered
through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San
Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San
Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach,
Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; and later in 2018,
Jackson, Wyoming. First Republic offers a complete line of banking
products for individuals and businesses, including deposit services, as
well as residential, commercial and personal loans. For more
information, visit firstrepublic.com.
