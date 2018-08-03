Log in
First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results

08/03/2018

CLARKSVILLE, Ind., Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) (the "Company"), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $3.1 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2018 compared to net income of $2.4 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2017. 

Beginning in April 2018, the Bank hired a management team, mortgage lending officers, underwriters and supporting staff that are seasoned and experienced in residential mortgage lending in order to enhance its proficiency in such loan originations and sales in the secondary-market.  During the three months ended June 30, 2018 the Company recognized net expenses of $442,000, net of taxes, associated with the initial operations of this secondary-market residential mortgage lending division.  Excluding these initial operating expenses, net of taxes, the Company would have reported net income of $3.5 million (non-GAAP measure)(1) and net income per diluted share of $1.49 (non-GAAP measure)(1) for the three months ended June 30, 2018.  Subject to market conditions and other factors, the Company expects this division to be accretive during the quarter ending September 30, 2018. 

Net interest income increased $2.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 as compared to the same period in 2017.  Interest income increased $2.5 million when comparing the two periods due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $169.9 million, from $800.3 million for 2017 to $970.2 million for 2018, and an increase in the average tax-equivalent yield, from 4.54% for 2017 to 4.75% for 2018.  Interest expense increased $567,000 due to an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $102.2 million, from $663.3 million for 2017 to $765.5 million for 2018, and an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 0.68% for 2017 to 0.89% for 2018.

The Company recognized $266,000 in provision for loan losses for the three months ended June 30, 2018, due primarily to an increase of $11.6 million in the loan portfolio during the three-month period, as compared to $321,000 of provision for loan losses recognized on $15.6 million of loan growth for the same period in 2017.  Nonperforming loans, which consist of nonaccrual loans and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing interest, decreased $378,000, from $3.9 million at September 30, 2017 to $3.5 million at June 30, 2018. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $104,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2018 as compared to net charge-offs of $44,000 for the same period in 2017.

Noninterest income increased $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 as compared to the same period in 2017.  The increase was due primarily to increases in net gain on sales of loans guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”), income on tax credit investment and other income of $620,000, $340,000 and $282,000, respectively.  These increases were partially offset by a decrease in net gain on trading account securities of $232,000.  The net gain on sales of loans guaranteed by the SBA was $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 as compared to $938,000 for the same period in 2017.  The increase in other income is primarily attributable to increased servicing income on SBA-guaranteed loans of $210,000.  The net loss on trading account securities was $48,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2018 as compared to a net gain of $184,000 for the same period in 2017.  The decrease in net gain (loss) on trading account securities is due to market volatility in the municipal bond sector during the periods.  The Bank has ceased its trading account securities activity as of June 30, 2018. 

Noninterest expense increased $1.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 as compared to the same period in 2017.  The increase was due primarily to increases in compensation and benefits, occupancy and equipment, and other operating expenses of $1.3 million, $195,000 and $237,000, respectively, which included the initial operating expenses of the secondary-market residential mortgage lending division, as provided in the table below. 

 CompensationOccupancyOther
(In thousands)& Benefits& EquipmentOperating
Increase$1,276$195$237
Less: Initial secondary-market residential mortgage division operating expenses 475 98 30
 $801$97$207

The increase in compensation and benefits expense is attributable to the addition of new employees to support the growth of the Company, including its SBA and secondary-market residential mortgage lending activities, compensation for the employees retained in the merger with The First National Bank of Odon (“FNBO”) on February 9, 2018, and normal salary and benefits adjustments.  The increase in occupancy and equipment expense is primarily attributable to increases in repairs, maintenance and software licensing expenses. 

The Company recognized income tax expense of $696,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2018, for an effective tax rate of 15.9%, as compared to income tax expense of $586,000, for an effective tax rate of 19.3%, for the same period in 2017.  The decrease in the effective tax rate is due primarily to a reduction in the Company’s statutory federal income tax rate from 34.0% to 24.5% as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in December 2017, and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests of $571,000, which is pass-through income not subject to income tax at the entity level.  The Company files federal income tax returns on a fiscal year basis and in accordance with Internal Revenue Code regulations, the Company’s federal income tax rate for the tax year ending September 30, 2018 is based on a blended rate of 24.5%. 

Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2018 and 2017

The Company reported net income of $8.2 million, or $3.44 per diluted share, for the nine months ended June 30, 2018 compared to net income of $7.0 million, or $2.98 per diluted share, for the nine months ended June 30, 2017.

During the nine months ended June 30, 2018, the Company recognized expenses related to the FNBO merger of $945,000, net of taxes. Excluding these merger-related expenses, the income tax benefit from the adjustment of deferred taxes as a result of the federal tax law change, and the initial operating expenses for the secondary-market residential mortgage lending division of $442,000, net of taxes, the Company would have reported net income of $9.4 million (non-GAAP measure)(1) and net income per diluted share of $3.98 (non-GAAP measure)(1) for the nine months ended June 30, 2018. 

Net interest income increased $4.6 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2018 as compared to the same period in 2017.  Interest income increased $5.9 million when comparing the two periods due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $141.1 million, from $772.2 million for 2017 to $913.3 million for 2018, and an increase in the average tax-equivalent yield from 4.50% for 2017 to 4.63% for 2018.  Interest expense increased $1.3 million due to an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $92.5 million, from $643.3 million for 2017 to $735.8 million for 2018, and an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 0.66% for 2017 to 0.81% for 2018.

The Company recognized $1.1 million in provision for loan losses for the nine months ended June 30, 2018, due primarily to growth in the loan portfolio, as compared to $1.0 million of provision for loan losses recognized for the same period in 2017.  The loan portfolio increased $73.9 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2018 (excluding loans acquired in the FNBO merger) as compared to an increase of $47.0 million for the same period in 2017. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $165,000 for the nine months ended June 30, 2018 as compared to net charge-offs of $129,000 for the same period in 2017.

Noninterest income increased $2.9 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2018 as compared to the same period in 2017.  The increase was due primarily to increases in net gain on sales of loans guaranteed by the SBA, income on tax credit investment and other income of $1.8 million, $566,000 and $511,000.  The net gain on sales of loans guaranteed by the SBA was $4.6 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2018 as compared to $2.7 million for the same period in 2017.  The increase in other income is primarily attributable to increased servicing income on SBA-guaranteed loans of $515,000.  The net gain on trading account securities was $43,000 for the nine months ended June 30, 2018 as compared to $113,000 for the same period in 2017. 

Noninterest expense increased $5.0 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2018 as compared to the same period in 2017.  The increase was due primarily to increases in compensation and benefits, data processing, occupancy and equipment, professional fees, and other operating expenses of $2.5 million, $948,000, $569,000, $317,000 and $535,000, respectively, which included FNBO merger-related expenses and initial operating expenses of the secondary-market residential mortgage lending division, as provided in the table below. 

 CompensationDataOccupancyProfessionalOther
(In thousands)& BenefitsProcessing& EquipmentFeesOperating
Increase$2,497$948$569$317$535
Less: Merger-related 83 839 72 217 43
Less: Initial secondary-market residential mortgage division operating expenses 475  98 58 30
 $1,939$109$399$42$462

The increase in compensation and benefits expense is attributable to the addition of new employees to support the growth of the Company, including its SBA and secondary-market residential mortgage lending activities, compensation for the retained FNBO employees, and normal salary and benefits adjustments.  The increase in occupancy and equipment expense (excluding nonrecurring merger-related expense) is primarily attributable to increases in repairs, maintenance and software licensing expenses. 

The Company recognized income tax expense of $1.7 million for the nine-months ended June 30, 2018, for an effective tax rate of 15.0% as compared to income tax expense of $1.7 million, for an effective tax rate of 19.4%, for the same period in 2017.  The decrease in the effective tax rate is due primarily to a reduction in the Company’s statutory federal income tax rate from 34.0% to 24.5% as a result of the enacted Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and net income attributable to noncontrolling interest of $1.2 million, which is pass-through income not subject to income tax at the entity level. 

(1) Non-GAAP net income and net income per diluted share exclude certain nonrecurring items.  A reconciliation to GAAP and discussion of the use of non-GAAP measures is included in the table at the end of this release.

Comparison of Financial Condition at June 30, 2018 and September 30, 2017

Total assets increased $144.2 million, from $891.1 million at September 30, 2017 to $1.04 billion at June 30, 2018.  Net loans increased $107.4 million due primarily to continued growth in the commercial real estate and SBA loan portfolios, as well as loans acquired in the FNBO merger.  Total deposits increased $165.4 million due primarily to deposit accounts assumed in the FNBO merger and included increases in noninterest-bearing deposit accounts $60.6 million and interest-bearing deposit accounts of $104.8 million, which included a $36.0 million increase in brokered certificates of deposit.  Borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank decreased $28.1 million.   
                       
Common stockholders’ equity increased $4.5 million, from $93.1 million at September 30, 2017 to $97.6 million at June 30, 2018, due to retained net income of $6.5 million, partially offset by net unrealized losses of $2.5 million on the available for sale securities portfolio.  At June 30, 2018, the Company and Bank were considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory capital guidelines.

First Savings Bank has sixteen offices in the Indiana communities of Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Charlestown, Sellersburg, New Albany, Georgetown, Corydon, Lanesville, Elizabeth, English, Leavenworth, Marengo, Salem, Odon and Montgomery.  Access to First Savings Bank accounts, including online banking and electronic bill payments, is available anywhere with internet access through the Bank's website at www.fsbbank.net.

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including changes in market interest rates and changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this report or made elsewhere from time to time by the Company or on its behalf.  Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact
Tony A. Schoen, CPA
Chief Financial Officer
812-283-0724

FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
(Unaudited) 
         
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 
 June 30, June 30, 
OPERATING DATA: 2018   2017   2018   2017  
(In thousands, except share and per share data)        
         
Total interest income$  11,206  $  8,664  $  30,778  $  24,894  
Total interest expense   1,699     1,132     4,495     3,186  
         
Net interest income   9,507     7,532     26,283     21,708  
Provision for loan losses   266     321     1,099     1,002  
         
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   9,241     7,211     25,184     20,706  
         
Total noninterest income   3,254     2,123     8,727     5,859  
Total noninterest expense   8,122     6,305     22,863     17,911  
         
Income before income taxes   4,373     3,029     11,048     8,654  
Income tax expense   696     586     1,656     1,680  
         
Net income   3,677     2,443     9,392     6,974  
         
Less:  Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest   571     -     1,234     -  
         
Net income attributable to First Savings Financial Group, Inc.$  3,106  $  2,443  $  8,158  $  6,974  
         
Net income per share, basic$  1.37  $  1.10  $  3.62  $  3.15  
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic   2,274,951     2,225,189     2,251,387     2,217,033  
         
Net income per share, diluted$  1.31  $  1.04  $  3.44  $  2.98  
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted   2,378,839     2,351,739     2,369,710     2,340,688  
         
Performance ratios (three- and nine-month data annualized):        
Return on average assets 1.21%  1.14%  1.12%  1.12% 
Return on average common stockholders' equity 13.02%  11.01%  11.44%  10.70% 
Interest rate spread 3.86%  3.86%  3.82%  3.84% 
Net interest margin 4.05%  3.97%  3.97%  3.95% 
Efficiency ratio (1) 60.43%  65.30%  60.47%  64.44% 
         
 June 30,  September 30,  Increase   
FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA: 2018   2017  (Decrease)   
(In thousands, except per share data)        
         
Total assets$  1,035,346  $  891,133  $  144,213    
Cash and cash equivalents   38,002     34,259     3,743    
Investment securities   210,758     188,152     22,606    
Loans held for sale   25,276     25,635     (359)   
Gross loans   702,884     594,548     108,336    
Allowance for loan losses   9,026     8,092     934    
Interest earning assets   966,546     832,856     133,690    
Goodwill   9,511     7,936     1,575    
Core deposit intangibles   2,463     693     1,770    
Noninterest-bearing deposits   156,827     96,283     60,544    
Interest-bearing deposits   677,927     573,099     104,828    
FHLB borrowings   90,000     118,065     (28,065)   
Total liabilities   936,477     798,018     138,459    
Stockholders' equity   97,640     93,115     4,525    
         
Book value per share$  42.60  $  41.52  $  1.08    
Tangible book value per share (1)   37.38     37.68     (0.30)   
         
Non-performing assets:        
Nonaccrual loans$  3,414  $  3,823  $  (409)   
Accruing loans past due 90 days   124     93     31    
Total non-performing loans   3,538     3,916     (378)   
Foreclosed real estate   64     852     (788)   
Troubled debt restructurings classified as performing loans   9,389     7,041     2,348    
Other nonperforming assets   -      -      -    
Total non-performing assets$  12,991  $  11,809  $  1,182    
         
Asset quality ratios:        
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of        
total gross loans 1.28%  1.36%  -0.08%   
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of        
nonperforming loans 255.12%  206.64%  48.48%   
Nonperforming loans as a percent of total gross loans 0.50%  0.66%  -0.16%   
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 1.25%  1.33%  -0.07%   
         
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to calculation of this item       
         
         
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:        
         
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's  
performance.  The Company believes the financial measures presented below are important because of their widespread use by investors as a means to  
evaluate capital adequacy and earnings.  The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the  
Company's consolidated financial statements.  
         
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 
 June 30, June 30, 
Net Income  2018   2017   2018   2017  
(In thousands)        
Net income attributable to First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (Non-GAAP)$  3,548  $  2,443  $  9,423  $  6,974  
Less:  Merger-related expenses, net of tax effect   -      -    (945)    -   
Less:  Secondary-market residential mortgage lending division        
initial operating expenses, net of tax effect   (442)    -      (442)    -   
Less:  Effect of adjustment to deferred taxes due to tax law change   -      -    122     -   
Net income attributable to First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (GAAP)$  3,106  $  2,443  $  8,158  $  6,974  
         
         
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 
 June 30, June 30, 
Net Income per Share, Diluted 2018   2017   2018   2017  
         
Net income per share, diluted (non-GAAP)$  1.49  $  1.04  $  3.98  $  2.98  
Less:  Merger-related expenses, net of tax effect   -      -      (0.40)    -   
Less:  Secondary-market residential mortgage lending division        
initial operating expenses, net of tax effect   (0.18)    -      (0.19)    -   
Less:  Effect of adjustment to deferred taxes due to tax law change   -      -      0.05     -   
Net income per share, diluted (GAAP)$  1.31  $  1.04  $  3.44  $  2.98  
         
         
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 
 June 30, June 30, 
Efficiency Ratio 2018   2017   2018   2017  
(In thousands)        
Noninterest expense (GAAP)$  8,122  $  6,305  $  22,863  $  17,911  
         
Net interest income (GAAP)   9,507     7,532     26,283     21,708  
         
Noninterest income (GAAP)   3,254     2,123     8,727     5,859  
         
Efficiency ratio 63.65%  65.30%  65.30%  64.97% 
         
         
Noninterest expense (GAAP)$  8,122  $  6,305  $  22,863  $  17,911  
Less:  Merger-related expenses   -      -      (1,281)    -   
Less:  Secondary-market residential mortgage lending division        
net initial operating expenses   (616)    -      (616)    -   
Noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)   7,506     6,305     20,966     17,911  
         
Net interest income (GAAP)   9,507     7,532     26,283     21,708  
         
Noninterest income (GAAP)   3,254   2,123     8,727     5,859  
Less:  Income (loss) on tax credit investment   (340)    -      (340)    226  
Noninterest income (Non-GAAP)$  2,914  $  2,123  $  8,387  $  6,085  
         
Efficiency ratio (excluding nonrecurring items) 60.43%  65.30%  60.47%  64.44% 
         
         
 June 30, September 30,      
Tangible Book Value Per Share: 2018   2017      
(In thousands, except share and per share data)        
         
Stockholders' equity (GAAP)$  97,640  $  93,115      
Less:  goodwill and core deposit intangibles (11,974)  (8,629)     
Tangible equity (Non-GAAP)   85,666     84,486      
         
Shares outstanding   2,292,021     2,242,454      
         
Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)$  37.38  $  37.68      
         
Book value per share (GAAP)$  42.60  $  41.52      
         

 

© GlobeNewswire 2018
