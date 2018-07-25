Log in
FIRSTGROUP (FGP)
FIRSTGROUP PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

07/25/2018 | 05:12pm CEST

FirstGroup plc

25 July 2018

Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc (the “Company”) announces that, as per his standing instruction to allocate part of the additional fees he receives as interim Executive Chairman  to acquire shares in the Company,Wolfhart Hauser has today purchased 11,089 shares at a price of £0.895 per share.

The information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier:  549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2

In addition, the notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Enquiries

Sarah Steadman

Share Schemes and Company Secretarial Assistant

020 7725 2731

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
 		 Wolfhart Hauser
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 		 Interim Executive Chairman
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name FirstGroup plc
b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b) Nature of the transaction
 		 Share purchase
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
 
Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.895 11,089
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

11,089

£9,924.66
e) Date of the transaction 25/07/2018
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

© PRNewswire 2018
