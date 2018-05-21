FirstGroup : 45,000 passenger journeys to Windsor for the royal wedding

21 May 2018
45,000 passenger journeys on South Western Railway services
Train services were doubled for the big day to four direct, ten-carriage trains an hour from London Waterloo to Windsor and Eton Riverside
Extra staff and volunteers were on hand at key stations on the route to keep passengers moving
Bunting and Union Jack flags decorated Windsor and Eton Riverside station to welcome passengers on their arrival
Visitors flocked to Windsor from around the world
Pre-recorded station announcements were made in Mandarin by SWR staff for Chinese visitors
South Western Railway Managing Director, Andy Mellors, said: 'We are all very proud to have been part of such a special occasion and would like to send our congratulations to Their Royal Highnesses, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their marriage.
'We are pleased that we successfully delivered on our promise to double our train services for the big day as we knew that demand to travel in to Windsor was very high.
'Over 45,000 passenger journeys were made between Waterloo and Windsor and Eton Riverside station without a hitch which is testament to the careful planning and hard work by all involved.
'I'd like to thank our staff on the ground who made sure everything went smoothly and all of our partners, particularly Network Rail and British Transport Police, who also contributed on the day.'
