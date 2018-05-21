Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  FirstGroup    FGP   GB0003452173

FIRSTGROUP (FGP)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

FirstGroup : 45,000 passenger journeys to Windsor for the royal wedding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 06:20pm CEST

21 May 2018

  • 45,000 passenger journeys on South Western Railway services
  • Train services were doubled for the big day to four direct, ten-carriage trains an hour from London Waterloo to Windsor and Eton Riverside
  • Extra staff and volunteers were on hand at key stations on the route to keep passengers moving
  • Bunting and Union Jack flags decorated Windsor and Eton Riverside station to welcome passengers on their arrival
  • Visitors flocked to Windsor from around the world
  • Pre-recorded station announcements were made in Mandarin by SWR staff for Chinese visitors

South Western Railway Managing Director, Andy Mellors, said: 'We are all very proud to have been part of such a special occasion and would like to send our congratulations to Their Royal Highnesses, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their marriage.

'We are pleased that we successfully delivered on our promise to double our train services for the big day as we knew that demand to travel in to Windsor was very high.

'Over 45,000 passenger journeys were made between Waterloo and Windsor and Eton Riverside station without a hitch which is testament to the careful planning and hard work by all involved.

'I'd like to thank our staff on the ground who made sure everything went smoothly and all of our partners, particularly Network Rail and British Transport Police, who also contributed on the day.'

Disclaimer

Firstgroup plc published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 16:19:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRSTGROUP
06:20pFIRSTGROUP : 45,000 passenger journeys to Windsor for the royal wedding
PU
05/18FIRSTGROUP : Windsor & Eton station renamed Harry & Meghan Central
PU
05/14FIRSTGROUP : claims team shortlisted for industry accolade
PU
05/11FIRSTGROUP PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
05/10FIRSTGROUP : Private equity giant Apollo backs away from South Western owner Fir..
AQ
05/09FIRSTGROUP : shares take a hit
AQ
05/09FIRSTGROUP : shares slump after no offer
AQ
05/09FIRSTGROUP : stock market worth tumbles after US suitor departs
AQ
05/09FIRSTGROUP : Private equity giant Apollo backs away from South Western owner
AQ
05/08FIRSTGROUP : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Replacement of First Group Plc
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017Firstgroup's (FGROF) CEO Tim O'Toole on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Trans.. 
2017Firstgroup PLC 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Firstgroup's (FGROF) CEO Tim O'Toole on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Trans.. 
2017Firstgroup PLC 2017 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Firstgroup PLC reports FY results 
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 6 354 M
EBIT 2018 320 M
Net income 2018 96,0 M
Debt 2018 1 168 M
Yield 2018 1,52%
P/E ratio 2018 13,92
P/E ratio 2019 10,49
EV / Sales 2018 0,41x
EV / Sales 2019 0,37x
Capitalization 1 421 M
Chart FIRSTGROUP
Duration : Period :
FirstGroup Technical Analysis Chart | FGP | GB0003452173 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends FIRSTGROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1,11  GBP
Spread / Average Target -5,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy T. O'Toole Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wolfhart Hauser Chairman
Matthew Gregory Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
James F. Winestock Independent Non-Executive Director
J. W. Drummond Hall Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRSTGROUP6.33%1 908
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED-1.74%34 524
COMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LTD20.10%3 857
BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PCL--.--%3 429
NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC7.95%2 814
STAGECOACH-4.61%1 226
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.