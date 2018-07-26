FIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - FRBI22 FRBI25 and FRS110 - Interest Payment Notification

FRBI22 FRBI25 FRS110 201807260053A FRBI22, FRBI25 and FRS110 - Interest Payment Notification FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII Bond code: FRBI22 ISIN: ZAG000079666 Bond code: FRBI25 ISIN: ZAG000109588 Bond code: FRS110 ISIN: ZAG000113663 (FRB) INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments due 31 July 2018: Bond code: FRBI22 ISIN: ZAG000079666 Coupon: 2.75% Interest amount due: ZAR 20 579 083.35 Date Convention: Following Business Day Bond code: FRBI25 ISIN: ZAG000109588 Coupon: 2% Interest amount due: ZAR 17 186 439.13 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day Bond code: FRS110 ISIN: ZAG000113663 Coupon: 2.25% Interest amount due: ZAR 655 772.40 Date Convention: Following Business Day Interest period: 31 January 2018 to 30 July 2018 Payment date: 31 July 2018 26 July 2018 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 26/07/2018 04:09:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.