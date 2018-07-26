Log in
FIRSTRAND LIMITED (FSRJ)
FIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - FRBI22 FRBI25 and FRS110 - Interest Payment Notification

07/26/2018 | 07:01pm CEST
FIRSTRAND BANK LIMITED - FRBI22 FRBI25 and FRS110 26 Jul 2018 
FRBI22 FRBI25 FRS110 201807260053A
FRBI22, FRBI25 and FRS110 - Interest Payment Notification

FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
Bond code: FRBI22 ISIN: ZAG000079666
Bond code: FRBI25 ISIN: ZAG000109588
Bond code: FRS110 ISIN: ZAG000113663
(FRB)

INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION

Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments due 31 July 2018:

Bond code:                      FRBI22
ISIN:                           ZAG000079666
Coupon:                         2.75%
Interest amount due:            ZAR 20 579 083.35
Date Convention:                Following Business Day

Bond code:                      FRBI25
ISIN:                           ZAG000109588
Coupon:                         2%
Interest amount due:            ZAR 17 186 439.13
Date Convention:                Modified Following Business Day

Bond code:                      FRS110
ISIN:                           ZAG000113663
Coupon:                         2.25%
Interest amount due:            ZAR 655 772.40
Date Convention:                Following Business Day

Interest period:                31 January 2018 to 30 July 2018
Payment date:                   31 July 2018


26 July 2018

Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 26/07/2018 04:09:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 17:00:07 UTC
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2018 90 405 M
EBIT 2018 39 786 M
Net income 2018 26 076 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,11%
P/E ratio 2018 14,19
P/E ratio 2019 12,91
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,12x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,76x
Capitalization 373 B
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Vilakazi Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
William Roger Jardine Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Hetash Surendrakumar Kellan CFO & Executive Financial Director
Johannes Petrus Burger Executive Director
Jan Hendrik van Greuning Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRSTRAND LIMITED-2.16%28 387
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD15.64%49 261
AL RAJHI BANKING & INVESTMENT CORP SJSC--.--%38 484
ABSA GROUP LTD-9.57%10 482
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED-14.17%8 349
PEOPLE'S UNITED FINANCIAL-2.14%6 411
