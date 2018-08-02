FIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - FRII - Interest Payment Notification - 8 August 2018

FRC236 FRC238 FRC241 FRC242 FRC244 FRC247 FRC248 FRC258 FRS94 201808020046A FRII - Interest Payment Notification - 8 August 2018 FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII Bond code: FRS94 ISIN: ZAG000107871 Bond code: FRC236 ISIN: ZAG000135211 Bond code: FRC238 ISIN: ZAG000135237 Bond code: FRC241 ISIN: ZAG000135393 Bond code: FRC242 ISIN: ZAG000135401 Bond code: FRC244 ISIN: ZAG000135427 Bond code: FRC247 ISIN: ZAG000135484 Bond code: FRC248 ISIN: ZAG000135450 Bond code: FRC258 ISIN: ZAG000146580 (FRB) INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION Bondholders are advised of the following interest and capital payment due 8 August 2018: Bond code: FRS94 ISIN: ZAG000107871 Coupon: 8.5% Interest amount due: ZAR 4 284 931.51 Capital amount due: ZAR 200 000 000.00 Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments due 8 August 2018: Bond code: FRC236 ISIN: ZAG000135211 Coupon: 17.5% Interest amount due: ZAR 141 150.68 Bond code: FRC238 ISIN: ZAG000135237 Coupon: 17.7% Interest amount due: ZAR 74 951.03 Bond code: FRC241 ISIN: ZAG000135393 Coupon: 17.6% Interest amount due: ZAR 793 186.19 Bond code: FRC242 ISIN: ZAG000135401 Coupon: 17.4% Interest amount due: ZAR 421 032.33 Bond code: FRC244 ISIN: ZAG000135427 Coupon: 16.3% Interest amount due: ZAR 657 358.90 Bond code: FRC247 ISIN: ZAG000135484 Coupon: 16.9% Interest amount due: ZAR 23 674.28 Bond code: FRC248 ISIN: ZAG000135450 Coupon: 12.5% Interest amount due: ZAR 191 694.92 Bond code: FRC258 ISIN: ZAG000146580 Coupon: 8.9% Interest amount due: ZAR 560 821.91 Interest period: 8 May 2018 to 7 August 2018 Payment date: 8 August 2018 Date convention: Modified Following Business Day 2 August 2018 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 02/08/2018 02:53:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.