FIRSTRAND LIMITED
FIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - FRII - Interest Payment Notification - 8 August 2018

08/02/2018
FIRSTRAND BANK LIMITED - FRII - Interest Payment N 2 Aug 2018 
FRII - Interest Payment Notification - 8 August 2018

FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
Bond code: FRS94     ISIN: ZAG000107871
Bond code: FRC236    ISIN: ZAG000135211
Bond code: FRC238    ISIN: ZAG000135237
Bond code: FRC241    ISIN: ZAG000135393
Bond code: FRC242    ISIN: ZAG000135401
Bond code: FRC244    ISIN: ZAG000135427
Bond code: FRC247    ISIN: ZAG000135484
Bond code: FRC248    ISIN: ZAG000135450
Bond code: FRC258    ISIN: ZAG000146580
(FRB)

INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION

Bondholders are advised of the following interest and capital payment due 8 August 2018:

Bond code:                      FRS94
ISIN:                           ZAG000107871
Coupon:                         8.5%
Interest amount due:            ZAR 4 284 931.51
Capital amount due:             ZAR 200 000 000.00

Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments due 8 August 2018:

Bond code:                      FRC236
ISIN:                           ZAG000135211
Coupon:                         17.5%
Interest amount due:            ZAR 141 150.68

Bond code:                      FRC238
ISIN:                           ZAG000135237
Coupon:                         17.7%
Interest amount due:            ZAR 74 951.03

Bond code:                      FRC241
ISIN:                           ZAG000135393
Coupon:                         17.6%
Interest amount due:            ZAR 793 186.19

Bond code:                      FRC242
ISIN:                           ZAG000135401
Coupon:                         17.4%
Interest amount due:            ZAR 421 032.33

Bond code:                      FRC244
ISIN:                           ZAG000135427
Coupon:                         16.3%
Interest amount due:            ZAR 657 358.90

Bond code:                      FRC247
ISIN:                           ZAG000135484
Coupon:                         16.9%
Interest amount due:            ZAR 23 674.28

Bond code:                      FRC248
ISIN:                           ZAG000135450
Coupon:                         12.5%
Interest amount due:            ZAR 191 694.92

Bond code:                      FRC258
ISIN:                           ZAG000146580
Coupon:                         8.9%
Interest amount due:            ZAR 560 821.91

Interest period:                8 May 2018 to 7 August 2018
Payment date:                   8 August 2018
Date convention:                Modified Following Business Day

2 August 2018

Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 02/08/2018 02:53:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 14:19:08 UTC
