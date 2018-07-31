FIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - Interest Payment Notification 6 August 2018 and 7 August 2018 - FRII

|
Interest Payment Notification - 6 August 2018 and 7 August 2018 - FRII
FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
Bond code: FRC219 ISIN: ZAG000121138
Bond code: FRC178 ISIN: ZAG000107897
Bond code: FRC181 ISIN: ZAG000108549
Bond code: FRC267 ISIN: ZAG000150004
Bond code: FRC212 ISIN: ZAG000121054
Bond code: FRC215 ISIN: ZAG000121021
(FRB)
INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION
Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments due 6 August 2018:
Bond code: FRC219
ISIN: ZAG000121138
Coupon: 8.9%
Interest period: 4 May 2018 to 5 August 2018
Interest amount due: ZAR 11 400 680.55
Payment date: 6 August 2018
Bond code: FRC178
ISIN: ZAG000107897
Coupon: 10.4%
Interest period: 7 May 2018 to 5 August 2018
Interest amount due: ZAR 344 593.32
Payment date: 6 August 2018
Bond code: FRC181
ISIN: ZAG000108549
Coupon: 10%
Interest period: 7 May 2018 to 5 August 2018
Interest amount due: ZAR 118 356.16
Payment date: 6 August 2018
Bond code: FRC267
ISIN: ZAG000150004
Coupon: 10.4%
Interest period: 7 May 2018 to 5 August 2018
Interest amount due: ZAR 781 251.91
Payment date: 6 August 2018
Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments due 7 August 2018:
Bond code: FRC212
ISIN: ZAG000121054
Coupon: 8.85%
Interest period: 7 May 2018 to 6 August 2018
Interest amount due: ZAR 4 461 369.86
Payment date: 7 August 2018
Bond code: FRC215
ISIN: ZAG000121021
Coupon: 8.85%
Interest period: 7 May 2018 to 6 August 2018
Interest amount due: ZAR 1 115 342.47
Payment date: 7 August 2018
Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day
31 July 2018
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
