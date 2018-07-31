FIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - Interest Payment Notification 6 August 2018 and 7 August 2018 - FRII

FRC219 FRC181 FRC212 FRC215 FRC267 FRC178 201807310076A Interest Payment Notification - 6 August 2018 and 7 August 2018 - FRII FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII Bond code: FRC219 ISIN: ZAG000121138 Bond code: FRC178 ISIN: ZAG000107897 Bond code: FRC181 ISIN: ZAG000108549 Bond code: FRC267 ISIN: ZAG000150004 Bond code: FRC212 ISIN: ZAG000121054 Bond code: FRC215 ISIN: ZAG000121021 (FRB) INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments due 6 August 2018: Bond code: FRC219 ISIN: ZAG000121138 Coupon: 8.9% Interest period: 4 May 2018 to 5 August 2018 Interest amount due: ZAR 11 400 680.55 Payment date: 6 August 2018 Bond code: FRC178 ISIN: ZAG000107897 Coupon: 10.4% Interest period: 7 May 2018 to 5 August 2018 Interest amount due: ZAR 344 593.32 Payment date: 6 August 2018 Bond code: FRC181 ISIN: ZAG000108549 Coupon: 10% Interest period: 7 May 2018 to 5 August 2018 Interest amount due: ZAR 118 356.16 Payment date: 6 August 2018 Bond code: FRC267 ISIN: ZAG000150004 Coupon: 10.4% Interest period: 7 May 2018 to 5 August 2018 Interest amount due: ZAR 781 251.91 Payment date: 6 August 2018 Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments due 7 August 2018: Bond code: FRC212 ISIN: ZAG000121054 Coupon: 8.85% Interest period: 7 May 2018 to 6 August 2018 Interest amount due: ZAR 4 461 369.86 Payment date: 7 August 2018 Bond code: FRC215 ISIN: ZAG000121021 Coupon: 8.85% Interest period: 7 May 2018 to 6 August 2018 Interest amount due: ZAR 1 115 342.47 Payment date: 7 August 2018 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day 31 July 2018 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 31/07/2018 04:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.