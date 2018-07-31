Log in
FIRSTRAND LIMITED (FSRJ)
FIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - Interest Payment Notification 6 August 2018 and 7 August 2018 - FRII

07/31/2018 | 04:43pm CEST
FIRSTRAND BANK LIMITED - Interest Payment Notifica 31 Jul 2018 
FRC219 FRC181 FRC212 FRC215 FRC267 FRC178 201807310076A
Interest Payment Notification - 6 August 2018 and 7 August 2018 -  FRII

FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
Bond code: FRC219 ISIN: ZAG000121138
Bond code: FRC178 ISIN: ZAG000107897
Bond code: FRC181 ISIN: ZAG000108549
Bond code: FRC267 ISIN: ZAG000150004
Bond code: FRC212 ISIN: ZAG000121054
Bond code: FRC215 ISIN: ZAG000121021
(FRB)

INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION

Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments due 6 August 2018:

Bond code:                      FRC219
ISIN:                           ZAG000121138
Coupon:                         8.9%
Interest period:                4 May 2018 to 5 August 2018
Interest amount due:            ZAR 11 400 680.55
Payment date:                   6 August 2018

Bond code:                      FRC178
ISIN:                           ZAG000107897
Coupon:                         10.4%
Interest period:                7 May 2018 to 5 August 2018
Interest amount due:            ZAR 344 593.32
Payment date:                   6 August 2018

Bond code:                      FRC181
ISIN:                           ZAG000108549
Coupon:                         10%
Interest period:                7 May 2018 to 5 August 2018
Interest amount due:            ZAR 118 356.16
Payment date:                   6 August 2018

Bond code:                      FRC267
ISIN:                           ZAG000150004
Coupon:                         10.4%
Interest period:                7 May 2018 to 5 August 2018
Interest amount due:            ZAR 781 251.91
Payment date:                   6 August 2018

Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments due 7 August 2018:

Bond code:                      FRC212
ISIN:                           ZAG000121054
Coupon:                         8.85%
Interest period:                7 May 2018 to 6 August 2018
Interest amount due:            ZAR 4 461 369.86
Payment date:                   7 August 2018

Bond code:                      FRC215
ISIN:                           ZAG000121021
Coupon:                         8.85%
Interest period:                7 May 2018 to 6 August 2018
Interest amount due:            ZAR 1 115 342.47
Payment date:                   7 August 2018
Date Convention:                Modified Following Business Day


31 July 2018

Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Date: 31/07/2018 04:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 14:42:05 UTC
