Five9 : Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018

Five9,
Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of cloud contact center
software for the enterprise market, will be exhibiting in booth #1204 at
Enterprise Connect 2018, March 12-15, in Orlando, Florida and
participating in multiple panels.
Speaking Engagements:
-
Five9’s SVP Global Enterprise Sales, Jim Nystrom will lead panel
members from Teladoc, Rocketloans, and Microsoft Dynamics 365, to hear
how their organizations are embracing digital transformation and the
steps they are taking to make it a reality.
-
Five9’s VP Product Innovation and Strategy, Jim Hickey will join
industry analyst Sheila McGee-Smith, who will lead a Q&A panel
discussion with executives from contact center solution and CRM
provider.
-
Hear from Five9 customer, McKesson, and other industry experts as
Sheila McGee-Smith leads the panel discussion on what drove their
decisions to update their contact center infrastructure and why they
chose a premises, hybrid, or cloud approach for their businesses.
In the Five9 booth (#1204):
-
Learn about the Five9 intelligent engagement workflow which creates
great personalized experiences
-
Schedule
your personalized booth tour and receive dedicated time with Five9
solutions consultants
Other places you will find Five9:
-
Joint Booth Crawl with Verint booth (#2127) on Tuesday, March 13,
4:00pm – 6:00pm
-
Five9 channel members will be in the TetraVX booth (#426) during
exhibit hours
-
Joint gift raffle with Calabrio in booth (#1205)
-
Five9 channel members will be in Ribbon Communications booth (#518)
during exhibit hours
