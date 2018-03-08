Log in
FIVE9 INC (FIVN)
Five9 : Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018

03/08/2018

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of cloud contact center software for the enterprise market, will be exhibiting in booth #1204 at Enterprise Connect 2018, March 12-15, in Orlando, Florida and participating in multiple panels.

Speaking Engagements:

  • Five9’s SVP Global Enterprise Sales, Jim Nystrom will lead panel members from Teladoc, Rocketloans, and Microsoft Dynamics 365, to hear how their organizations are embracing digital transformation and the steps they are taking to make it a reality.
         

Title:

     

Delivering Personalized Experiences through Digital Transformation: Real World Stories on How to Get There

Time:

1:00pm – 1:45pm

Date:

Monday, March 12, 2018

Location:

Osceola 1
  • Five9’s VP Product Innovation and Strategy, Jim Hickey will join industry analyst Sheila McGee-Smith, who will lead a Q&A panel discussion with executives from contact center solution and CRM provider.
         

Title:

     

Contact Center Executive Forum: The Cloud and Beyond

Time:

3:15pm - 4:00pm

Date:

Monday, March 12, 2018

Location:

Osceola A
Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center, Orlando, FL
  • Hear from Five9 customer, McKesson, and other industry experts as Sheila McGee-Smith leads the panel discussion on what drove their decisions to update their contact center infrastructure and why they chose a premises, hybrid, or cloud approach for their businesses.
         

Title:

     

Enterprise Case Studies: How We Made Our Contact Center Upgrade Decision

Time:

8:00am – 8:45am

Date:

Wednesday, March 14, 2018

Location:

Sun B

In the Five9 booth (#1204):

  • Learn about the Five9 intelligent engagement workflow which creates great personalized experiences
  • Schedule your personalized booth tour and receive dedicated time with Five9 solutions consultants

Other places you will find Five9:

  • Joint Booth Crawl with Verint booth (#2127) on Tuesday, March 13, 4:00pm – 6:00pm
  • Five9 channel members will be in the TetraVX booth (#426) during exhibit hours
  • Joint gift raffle with Calabrio in booth (#1205)
  • Five9 channel members will be in Ribbon Communications booth (#518) during exhibit hours

About Five9

Five9 is a leading provider of cloud software for the enterprise contact center market, bringing the power of the cloud to thousands of customers and facilitating more than three billion customer interactions annually. Since 2001, Five9 has led the cloud revolution in contact centers, helping organizations transition from legacy premise-based solutions to the cloud. Five9 provides businesses reliable, secure, compliant and scalable cloud contact center software designed to create exceptional customer experiences, increase agent productivity and deliver tangible business results. For more information visit www.five9.com.

Engage with us @Five9, LinkedIn, Facebook, Blog.


© Business Wire 2018
