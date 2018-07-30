Notice to the Market: Change in Management

FLEURY S.A.

Companhia Aberta CNPJ nº 60.840.055/0001-31

NIRE nº 35.300.197.534

Change in Management

São Paulo, July 30th, 2018 - In order to update its shareholders and the market in general, Fleury S.A. ("Company") hereby informs that Viviane Behar de Castro has left the position of Investor Relations Officer on this date. The Company is grateful to Viviane Behar for her numerous contributions to the progress we have made in our organization.

The Company also announces the appointment and approval by the Board of Directors of Fernando Augusto Rodrigues Leão Filho, that in addition to his current duties as Chief Financial and Legal Officer, will assume the position of Investor Relations Officer on an interim basis.

CARLOS ALBERTO IWATA MARINELLI

CEO