FLEXIGROUP LIMITED (FXL)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 02/19
1.66 AUD   +3.75%
12:26aFLEXIGROUP : Dividend/Distribution - FXL
PU
12:26aFLEXIGROUP : Interim Dividend Announcement
PU
12:26aFLEXIGROUP : 1H FY18 Results Announcement
PU
FlexiGroup : Dividend/Distribution - FXL

02/20/2018 | 12:26am CET

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name FLEXIGROUP LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

FXL - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday February 20, 2018

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.03850000

Ex Date

Thursday March 8, 2018

Record Date

Friday March 9, 2018

Payment Date

Friday April 13, 2018

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

FLEXIGROUP LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type

ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code

FXL

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Tuesday February 20, 2018

1.6 ASX +Security Code

FXL

Registration Number

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Sunday December 31, 2017

2A.4 +Record Date

Friday March 9, 2018

2A.5 Ex Date

Thursday March 8, 2018

2A.6 Payment Date

Friday April 13, 2018

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.03850000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

No

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.03850000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 100.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.03850000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)

30.0000 %

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Flexigroup Limited published this content on 20 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2018 23:25:02 UTC.

Latest news on FLEXIGROUP LIMITED
12:26aFLEXIGROUP : Dividend/Distribution - FXL
PU
12:26aFLEXIGROUP : Interim Dividend Announcement
PU
12:26aFLEXIGROUP : 1H FY18 Results Announcement
PU
02/16FLEXIGROUP : Interim Results Announcement - Webcast Details
PU
02/15FLEXIGROUP LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
02/09FLEXIGROUP : Half Yearly Results Announcement Date
PU
02/07FLEXIGROUP : Refreshed Consumer Lease Product and Goodwill Impairment
PU
2017FLEXIGROUP : Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
2017FLEXIGROUP : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from CBA
PU
2017FLEXIGROUP : Becoming a substantial holder from CBA
PU
2015WALL STREET BREAKFAST : China Heightens Curbs In Market Crackdown 
2015U.S. Tech Stocks Ride The Economic Cycle 
2015Tech-Sector Strength Trumps Tightening Fears 
2015Tech Vulnerability To Strong Dollar 
Financials ( AUD)
Sales 2018 465 M
EBIT 2018 168 M
Net income 2018 83,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,86%
P/E ratio 2018 7,14
P/E ratio 2019 6,82
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,29x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,20x
Capitalization 599 M
Chart FLEXIGROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
FlexiGroup Limited Technical Analysis Chart | FXL | AU000000FXL1 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends FLEXIGROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,91  AUD
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Symon Brewis-Weston CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Andrew Abercrombie Chairman
Peter Lirantzis Chief Operating Officer
Ross Aucutt Chief Financial Officer
Rajeev Dhawan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLEXIGROUP LIMITED-9.30%466
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE CO LTD-0.15%5 548
L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS LTD-4.20%4 742
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-10.49%4 499
RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORPORATION LTD.-7.89%4 429
FAR EAST HORIZON LTD17.46%3 976
