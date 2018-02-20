Log in
FLEXIGROUP LIMITED (FXL)
End-of-day quote  - 02/19
1.66 AUD   +3.75%
FlexiGroup : Interim Dividend Announcement

02/20/2018 | 12:26am CET

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

FLEXIGROUP LIMITED ("FXL")

Sydney, 20 February 2018

FY 2018 INTERIM DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE AND RECORD DATE

FlexiGroup Limited announces that the interim dividend in respect of the half year ended 31 December 2017 of 3.85 cents per fully paid ordinary share will be paid on 13 April 2018. The dividend will be 100% franked at the rate of 30%. The dividend will be paid to all FlexiGroup ordinary shareholders who are registered on the share register as at the record date of 5.00pm on 9 March 2018.

The Board has determined that the dividend reinvestment plan will not operate in relation to this dividend.

Melissa Robinson Company Secretary

PH: 02 8905 2031

Flexigroup Limited published this content on 20 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2018 23:25:02 UTC.

