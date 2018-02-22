Flight Centre Travel : FY18 Half Year Dividend Distribution (22/02/18)

Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Summary
Entity name
FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
FLT - ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Thursday February 22, 2018
Distribution Amount
AUD 0.60000000
Ex Date
Thursday March 22, 2018
Record Date
Friday March 23, 2018
Payment Date
Friday April 13, 2018
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
Registration Number
1.2 Registered Number Type
ABN
1.3 ASX issuer code
FLT
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement
Thursday February 22, 2018
1.6 ASX +Security Code
FLT
ASX +Security Description
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Sunday December 31, 2017
2A.4 +Record Date
Friday March 23, 2018
2A.5 Ex Date
Thursday March 22, 2018
2A.6 Payment Date
Friday April 13, 2018
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approvalCourt approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
AUD 0.60000000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
Yes
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
Part 2B - Currency Information
2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).
Yes
2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements
(a) Where a shareholder has provided the registry with AUD, NZD, GBP & USD bank details, payment will be made in the applicable currency by direct credit.
(b) Where a shareholder has provided the registry with CAD & ZAR bank details, shareholder will receive an AUD equivalent payment in their local currency by direct credit.
(c) Where a shareholder has provided the registry with a registered address in Australia, New Zealand, Great Britain, United States, Canada and South Africa, but has not provided bank details, payment will be withheld by the registry until such time bank details are received.
(d) Shareholders domiciled in any other country not mentioned above, payment will be made in AUD by cheque where a registered address has been provided, alternatively by direct credit where AUD, NZD, GBP, USD, bank details have been provided.
2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:
2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments
2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange rates not known, date for information to be released
Estimated or Actual?
Actual
2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?
Yes
2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements
Shareholders may elect to receive payment in any of the currencies listed below where bank details (of that currency) have been provided to the registry:
AUD, NZD, GBP, USD, CAD & ZAR
2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution
Friday March 23, 2018 17:00:00
2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged
Payment instructions must be provided or updated via the registry's online Investor Centre portal at https://www-au.computershare.com/investor/. Shareholders may contact the registry for further information on +61 (03) 9415 4000 or 1800 552 270 within Australia.
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
|
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution
|
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated
|
estimated at this time?
|
amount per +security
|
No
|
AUD
|
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per
|
security
|
AUD 0.60000000
|
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution
|
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully
|
franked?
|
franked?
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary
|
3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking
|
dividend/distribution that is franked
|
credit (%)
|
100.0000 %
|
30.0000 %
|
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked
|
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is
|
amount per +security
|
unfranked
|
AUD 0.60000000
|
0.0000 %
|
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked
|
amount per +security excluding conduit foreign
|
income amount
|
AUD 0.00000000
|
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit
|
foreign income amount per security
|
AUD 0.00000000
|
Part 5 - Further information
5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
