Flow Traders : Dutch high-frequency trader booms after market wobble

02/16/2018 | 12:09pm CET

LONDON (Reuters) - A dramatic spike in volatility may have unnerved investors, but for Dutch market-maker Flow Traders it's come as a welcome relief.

Flow Traders, which uses swings in stocks and exchange traded funds (ETFs) to generate profits using high-frequency trading, slumped in 2017 as volatility gauges in the U.S. and Europe hit all-time lows.

But after a stock-market sell-off that triggered the biggest rise ever in the VIX volatility index <.VIX>, its shares have rebounded more than 50 percent in the last two weeks, making it one of the best-performing companies globally at a time when equity markets have been falling.

Flow Traders is fast becoming a bellwether for whether or not market turbulence will continue.

It reported solid fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 9, and said it had started 2018 well.

The market sell-off of Feb. 5 and 6 had in part contributed to "already a record quarterly result, and the quarter is not over yet," a spokesman said on Thursday.

Mike Clements, a senior portfolio manager at SYZ Asset Management who owns shares in the company, said it was "basically a call option without paying a premium: it's an open ended option on volatility, and it's now playing out.

"We still think there is a good upside from here."

Investment bank UBS downgraded its rating on Flow Traders to "hold" in September, saying becalmed markets had hurt it. On Thursday it upgraded back to "buy", saying higher volatility was here to stay.

"Even though shares in Flow Traders have increased by nearly 50 percent over the past one-and-half weeks, we still expect further upside as the firm benefits from a more volatile environment in 2018," the bank's analysts said.

(Reporting by Alasdair Pal and Julien Ponthus; editing by John Stonestreet)

By Alasdair Pal and Julien Ponthus

Latest news on FLOW TRADERS
12:09pFLOW TRADERS : Dutch high-frequency trader booms after market wobble
RE
02/09FLOW TRADERS : Reports nti 24% growth in 4q17, proposes final dividend of eur 0...
AQ
02/09Meltdown raises fears of 'financial innovation the planet doesn't really need..
RE
02/09FLOW TRADERS : Reports nti 24% growth in 4q17, proposes final dividend of € 0.35..
GL
02/06FLOW TRADERS : Euronext-FLOW TRADERS EXPECTS TO MEET CRR CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS, D..
AQ
02/05FLOW TRADERS : Expects to meet crr capital requirements, dividend policy to rema..
GL
01/20FLOW TRADERS : nominates two additional Management Board members
AQ
01/19FLOW TRADERS : Binckbank and flow traders announce sale of think etf asset manag..
GL
01/19FLOW TRADERS : nominates two additional Management Board members
GL
01/12FLOW TRADERS : releases December 2017 ETP market volumes
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 310 M
EBIT 2018 132 M
Net income 2018 74,1 M
Finance 2018 424 M
Yield 2018 4,28%
P/E ratio 2018 12,77
P/E ratio 2019 12,46
EV / Sales 2018 3,02x
EV / Sales 2019 2,69x
Capitalization 1 360 M
Chart FLOW TRADERS
Duration : Period :
Flow Traders Technical Analysis Chart | FLOW | NL0011279492 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends FLOW TRADERS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 25,4 €
Spread / Average Target -13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis Dijkstra Co-Chief Executive Officer
Sjoerd Rietberg Co-Chief Executive Officer
Evert Derks Drok Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcel Jongmans Chief Financial Officer
Jan van Kuijk Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLOW TRADERS55.00%1 705
BLACKROCK5.11%86 570
UBS GROUP-1.62%73 986
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)3.94%57 325
STATE STREET CORPORATION6.49%38 545
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL-5.26%23 750
