Flowserve : Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS), a leading provider of flow control
products and services for the global infrastructure markets, today
announced that it plans to release its results for the 2018 second
quarter after the close of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on
Wednesday, August 8.
The following morning, on Thursday, August 9, 2018, the company will
hold its conference call with the financial community at 11 a.m. Eastern
time. Scott Rowe, president and chief executive officer, and other
members of management will present.
The earnings materials and webcast of the conference call can be
accessed by shareholders and other interested parties at www.flowserve.com
under the "Investor Relations" section.
About Flowserve: Flowserve Corp. is one of the world’s leading
providers of fluid motion and control products and services. Operating
in more than 55 countries, the company produces engineered and
industrial pumps, seals and valves as well as a range of related flow
management services. More information about Flowserve can be obtained by
visiting the company’s Web site at www.flowserve.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180727005572/en/