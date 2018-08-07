Fluence : Achieves First Commercial Aspiral™ Sale in the USA

- First commercial sale in the USA for Fluence’s MABR-based solution

- Deployment at an LNG worksite in Texas’ Gulf Coast region

- Short implementation timeline with commissioning by January 2019

Fluence Corporation Limited (ASX: FLC) is pleased to announce the first commercial sale in the USA of its Aspiral™ Smart Packaged Wastewater Treatment Plant, based on Fluence’s innovative Membrane Aerated Biofilm Reactor (MABR) technology.

The Aspiral™ L + Ultrafiltration (UF) plant designed for client WaterFleet, LLC (“WaterFleet”) will treat the sewage of an LNG worksite, and will be commissioned by January 2019. The plant will treat 33,000 gallons per day of wastewater, with the treated effluent then being reused for dust suppression on the sites roads. The decentralized wastewater treatment plant, which can serve as a mobile or permanent installation, will be relocated by WaterFleet as required to meet its treatment needs.

WaterFleet chose the smart-packaged wastewater treatment solution due to its flexibility, high reliability, lower energy consumption, low maintenance, small footprint and exceptional nutrient removal results. Fluence is confident that the project can lead to additional opportunities in the municipal and industrial decentralized wastewater treatment market in the USA.

Commenting on this contract win, Fluence Managing Director & CEO Henry Charrabé said: “We are thrilled to have achieved a key strategic milestone for Fluence, with the first commercial Aspiral™ sale in the USA. We are excited by the opportunities we see in this market and see strong growth potential for other MABR-based products. Fluence’s Aspiral™ Smart Packaged Wastewater Treatment solution consistently delivers high quality effluent that meets strict USA nutrient removal standards. We anticipate WaterFleet and other US-based companies will be eager to capitalize on the significant advantages of our technology.”

Alan R. Pyle, Founder and CEO of WaterFleet commented: “Fluence’s innovative and compact Aspiral™ system exactly meets the needs of our mobile wastewater treatment fleet. The ability to treat higher capacities with a small installed footprint and produce high reuse quality effluent, combined with minimal operational attention, allows WaterFleet the flexibility to engage larger capacity worksites and man camps around the Gulf Coast and Permian Basin with a mobile solution and maximize our operational resources. We look forward to using Fluence’s range of Smart Packaged plants and the MABR technology in our other projects.”

About Fluence Corporation Limited (ASX: FLC)

Fluence has experience operating in over 70 countries worldwide and employs more than 300 highly trained water professionals around the globe. The Company provides local, sustainable treatment and reuse solutions, while empowering businesses and communities worldwide to make the most of their water resources.

Fluence offers an integrated range of services across the complete water cycle, from early stage evaluation, through design and delivery to ongoing support and optimization of water related assets. With established operations in North America, South America, the Middle East and Europe, Fluence is also expanding into China’s rural wastewater treatment market.

Global consultancy Frost and Sullivan awarded Fluence Corporation “2018 Global Decentralized Water and Wastewater Treatment Company of the Year”, noting in their award dissertation:

“While typical decentralized water treatment systems are relatively expensive, complicated, and inefficient, Fluence Corporation leverages innovative and smart technology solutions backed by decades of industrial know-how to excel in water and wastewater treatment solutions. Fluence’s excellence becomes apparent through its success, as the company continues to expand its existing offerings as well as partnerships with other prominent companies in the industry. With its easy to use, sustainable, smart and cost-effective solutions as well as a remarkable year of growth, innovation, and leadership, Fluence Corporation earns Frost & Sullivan’s 2018 Global Company of the Year Award in the decentralized water and wastewater treatment industry.”

Further information can be found at https://www.fluencecorp.com/.

