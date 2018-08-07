Fluence : Achieves First Commercial Aspiral™ Sale in the USA

Fluence
Corporation Limited (ASX: FLC) is pleased to announce the first
commercial sale in the USA of its Aspiral™ Smart Packaged Wastewater
Treatment Plant, based on Fluence’s innovative Membrane Aerated Biofilm
Reactor (MABR) technology.
An Aspiral™ Smart Packaged Wastewater Treatment Solution will be deployed in the Gulf Coast region of the USA. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Aspiral™ L + Ultrafiltration (UF) plant designed for client
WaterFleet, LLC (“WaterFleet”) will treat the sewage of an LNG worksite,
and will be commissioned by January 2019. The plant will treat 33,000
gallons per day of wastewater, with the treated effluent then being
reused for dust suppression on the sites roads. The decentralized
wastewater treatment plant, which can serve as a mobile or permanent
installation, will be relocated by WaterFleet as required to meet its
treatment needs.
WaterFleet chose the smart-packaged wastewater treatment solution due to
its flexibility, high reliability, lower energy consumption, low
maintenance, small footprint and exceptional nutrient removal results.
Fluence is confident that the project can lead to additional
opportunities in the municipal and industrial decentralized wastewater
treatment market in the USA.
Commenting on this contract win, Fluence Managing Director & CEO Henry
Charrabé said: “We are thrilled to have achieved a key strategic
milestone for Fluence, with the first commercial Aspiral™ sale in the
USA. We are excited by the opportunities we see in this market and see
strong growth potential for other MABR-based products. Fluence’s
Aspiral™ Smart Packaged Wastewater Treatment solution consistently
delivers high quality effluent that meets strict USA nutrient removal
standards. We anticipate WaterFleet and other US-based companies will be
eager to capitalize on the significant advantages of our technology.”
Alan R. Pyle, Founder and CEO of WaterFleet commented: “Fluence’s
innovative and compact Aspiral™ system exactly meets the needs of our
mobile wastewater treatment fleet. The ability to treat higher
capacities with a small installed footprint and produce high reuse
quality effluent, combined with minimal operational attention, allows
WaterFleet the flexibility to engage larger capacity worksites and man
camps around the Gulf Coast and Permian Basin with a mobile solution and
maximize our operational resources. We look forward to using Fluence’s
range of Smart Packaged plants and the MABR technology in our other
projects.”
About Fluence Corporation Limited (ASX: FLC)
Fluence has experience operating in over 70 countries worldwide and
employs more than 300 highly trained water professionals around the
globe. The Company provides local, sustainable treatment and reuse
solutions, while empowering businesses and communities worldwide to make
the most of their water resources.
Fluence offers an integrated range of services across the complete water
cycle, from early stage evaluation, through design and delivery to
ongoing support and optimization of water related assets. With
established operations in North America, South America, the Middle East
and Europe, Fluence is also expanding into China’s rural wastewater
treatment market.
Global consultancy Frost and Sullivan awarded Fluence Corporation “2018
Global Decentralized Water and Wastewater Treatment Company of the
Year”, noting in their award dissertation:
“While typical decentralized water treatment systems are relatively
expensive, complicated, and inefficient, Fluence Corporation leverages
innovative and smart technology solutions backed by decades of
industrial know-how to excel in water and wastewater treatment
solutions. Fluence’s excellence becomes apparent through its success, as
the company continues to expand its existing offerings as well as
partnerships with other prominent companies in the industry. With its
easy to use, sustainable, smart and cost-effective solutions as well as
a remarkable year of growth, innovation, and leadership, Fluence
Corporation earns Frost & Sullivan’s 2018 Global Company of the Year
Award in the decentralized water and wastewater treatment industry.”
