Flugger : CFO Keld Sørensen resigns from his position in Flügger A/S

08/07/2018 | 08:16am CEST
Keld Sørensen resigns his position as of February 28th 2019.

The Board of directors in Flügger has received notice from CFO Keld Sørensen, that he has decided to resign from his position, as he wants to focus on new challenges in his work life, including board work. It has been agreed that Keld Sørensen will leave his position on February 28th 2019.

The Board of directors and CEO Jimmi Mortensen would like to thank Keld Sørensen for the great effort he has made in Flügger. Jimmi Mortensen says:

I would like to thank Keld for our good and close cooperation during the past years, during which I have greatly appreciated his efforts in Flügger. Keld has played an important role in organizing and improving our Finance, IT and Legal function, causing Flügger to stand stronger.

The process of finding the right person to be in charge of our Finance department has been initiated. We wish Keld Sørensen the best of luck in his future endeavors.

Best regards
The Board of directors
Flügger A/S

Flügger A/S published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Managers
NameTitle
Jimmi Mortensen Chief Executive Officer
Carl Frederik Stub Trock Chairman
Michael Hassø Larsen Chief Operating Officer
Keld Sørensen Chief Financial Officer
Anne-Marie Krog Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLUGGER8.78%0
SHERWIN-WILLIAMS8.39%41 357
PPG INDUSTRIES-5.56%26 852
AKZONOBEL10.16%23 466
ASIAN PAINTS21.81%19 758
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO LTD30.14%13 873
