Fluor : Awarded Contract for BHP South Flank Iron Ore Project in Australia

Fluor
Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it continues to support
BHP in the delivery of the South Flank iron ore project located in the
Pilbara region of Western Australia, which commenced construction in
July. Fluor booked the undisclosed project and construction management
contract value in the second quarter of 2018.
The project will be the largest iron ore processing facility ever built
in Western Australia.
“With more than 50 years of iron ore experience, Fluor has worked
extensively with BHP on numerous successful iron ore projects in the
Pilbara region,” said Tony
Morgan, president of Fluor’s Mining & Metals business. “We worked
closely with BHP to optimize the South Flank project feasibility study
and improve the project’s capital efficiency. As part of an integrated
project team with BHP, we have developed an approach that optimizes the
cost and schedule for the project.”
The project will replace production from the Yandi mine in the Pilbara
region, which is nearing the end of its life. Fluor will provide
construction and project management services, which includes an
80-million-ton-per-year crushing and screening plant, an overland
conveyor system and rail-loading facilities. The contract continues
Fluor’s work
from the feasibility study phase.
The first production of the iron ore, a key component in steelmaking, is
targeted for 2021.
About Fluor Corporation
Founded in 1912, Fluor
Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement,
fabrication, construction and maintenance company that transforms the
world by building prosperity and empowering progress. Fluor serves its
clients by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed,
capital-efficient projects around the world. With headquarters in
Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 153 on the Fortune 500 list with
revenue of $19.5 billion in 2017 and has more than 56,000 employees
worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com
or follow Fluor on Facebook,
Twitter,
LinkedIn
and YouTube.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180802005454/en/