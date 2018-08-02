Log in
FLUOR CORPORATION
Fluor : Awarded Contract for BHP South Flank Iron Ore Project in Australia

08/02/2018 | 02:59pm CEST

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it continues to support BHP in the delivery of the South Flank iron ore project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, which commenced construction in July. Fluor booked the undisclosed project and construction management contract value in the second quarter of 2018.

The project will be the largest iron ore processing facility ever built in Western Australia.

“With more than 50 years of iron ore experience, Fluor has worked extensively with BHP on numerous successful iron ore projects in the Pilbara region,” said Tony Morgan, president of Fluor’s Mining & Metals business. “We worked closely with BHP to optimize the South Flank project feasibility study and improve the project’s capital efficiency. As part of an integrated project team with BHP, we have developed an approach that optimizes the cost and schedule for the project.”

The project will replace production from the Yandi mine in the Pilbara region, which is nearing the end of its life. Fluor will provide construction and project management services, which includes an 80-million-ton-per-year crushing and screening plant, an overland conveyor system and rail-loading facilities. The contract continues Fluor’s work from the feasibility study phase.

The first production of the iron ore, a key component in steelmaking, is targeted for 2021.

About Fluor Corporation

Founded in 1912, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that transforms the world by building prosperity and empowering progress. Fluor serves its clients by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects around the world. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 153 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of $19.5 billion in 2017 and has more than 56,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2018
