Fluor : Celebrates 40 Years of Operations in China

Fluor
Corporation (NYSE: FLR) recently celebrated 40 years of delivering
engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance
services in China. Fluor commemorated this milestone at a celebration
held in Shanghai, China, this month which was attended by more than 300
clients, supply chain partners, Fluor employees and executives.
Fluor Chairman & CEO David Seaton addresses employees and suppliers at Fluor China's 40th anniversary celebration in Shanghai. (Photo: Business Wire)
“Our projects, clients and partners in China have been a significant
part of Fluor’s growth over the past 40 years,” said Ken
Choudhary, president of Fluor’s Energy & Chemicals business in
Asia-Pacific. “Our legacy
in China includes some of the country’s marquee capital projects, which
have helped improve the lives of millions of people. With our talented
Chinese workforce and our COOEC-Fluor fabrication yard, our colleagues
in China are delivering execution excellence to projects across the
globe and we are ready for the next 40 years of progress.”
In 1978, Fluor established an office in Beijing and was awarded its
first project in China – a copper project. Over the past 40 years, Fluor
has completed more than 350 projects across 20 Chinese provinces and
municipalities. The company’s legacy in China includes successfully
delivering 11 megaprojects in the past decade.
Projects include the award-winning Bohai
Bay offshore oil production facility for ConocoPhillips and CNOOC,
one of the world’s largest polysilicon production facilities for LDK
in Xinyu City, and numerous petrochemical and chemical projects for BASF
and their joint venture partners.
Today, the company has more than 500 employees in China, with offices in
Beijing and Shanghai. Employees support projects across a range of
industries, including chemicals, oil and gas, polysilicon, mining,
metals, amusement parks, advanced manufacturing and life sciences.
At Fluor’s joint venture COOEC-Fluor
fabrication yard in Zhuhai, 6,500 craft workers provide high-quality
pipe and steel fabrication and complex module assembly. The
state-of-the-art fabrication yard is one of the world’s largest yards
and supports global projects in the oil and gas, infrastructure, power
and mining industries.
About Fluor Corporation
Founded in 1912, Fluor
Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement,
fabrication, construction and maintenance company that transforms the
world by building prosperity and empowering progress. Fluor serves its
clients by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed,
capital-efficient projects around the world. With headquarters in
Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 153 on the Fortune 500 list with
revenue of $19.5 billion in 2017 and has more than 56,000 employees
worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com
or follow Fluor on Facebook,
Twitter,
LinkedIn
and YouTube.
