Fluor : Celebrates 40 Years of Operations in China

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) recently celebrated 40 years of delivering engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance services in China. Fluor commemorated this milestone at a celebration held in Shanghai, China, this month which was attended by more than 300 clients, supply chain partners, Fluor employees and executives.

Fluor Chairman & CEO David Seaton addresses employees and suppliers at Fluor China's 40th anniversary celebration in Shanghai. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our projects, clients and partners in China have been a significant part of Fluor’s growth over the past 40 years,” said Ken Choudhary, president of Fluor’s Energy & Chemicals business in Asia-Pacific. “Our legacy in China includes some of the country’s marquee capital projects, which have helped improve the lives of millions of people. With our talented Chinese workforce and our COOEC-Fluor fabrication yard, our colleagues in China are delivering execution excellence to projects across the globe and we are ready for the next 40 years of progress.”

In 1978, Fluor established an office in Beijing and was awarded its first project in China – a copper project. Over the past 40 years, Fluor has completed more than 350 projects across 20 Chinese provinces and municipalities. The company’s legacy in China includes successfully delivering 11 megaprojects in the past decade.

Projects include the award-winning Bohai Bay offshore oil production facility for ConocoPhillips and CNOOC, one of the world’s largest polysilicon production facilities for LDK in Xinyu City, and numerous petrochemical and chemical projects for BASF and their joint venture partners.

Today, the company has more than 500 employees in China, with offices in Beijing and Shanghai. Employees support projects across a range of industries, including chemicals, oil and gas, polysilicon, mining, metals, amusement parks, advanced manufacturing and life sciences.

At Fluor’s joint venture COOEC-Fluor fabrication yard in Zhuhai, 6,500 craft workers provide high-quality pipe and steel fabrication and complex module assembly. The state-of-the-art fabrication yard is one of the world’s largest yards and supports global projects in the oil and gas, infrastructure, power and mining industries.

Founded in 1912, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that transforms the world by building prosperity and empowering progress. Fluor serves its clients by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects around the world. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 153 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of $19.5 billion in 2017 and has more than 56,000 employees worldwide.

