Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Fluor Corporation    FLR

FLUOR CORPORATION (FLR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Fluor : Celebrates 40 Years of Operations in China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 03:51pm CEST

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) recently celebrated 40 years of delivering engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance services in China. Fluor commemorated this milestone at a celebration held in Shanghai, China, this month which was attended by more than 300 clients, supply chain partners, Fluor employees and executives.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005445/en/

Fluor Chairman & CEO David Seaton addresses employees and suppliers at Fluor China's 40th anniversar ...

Fluor Chairman & CEO David Seaton addresses employees and suppliers at Fluor China's 40th anniversary celebration in Shanghai. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our projects, clients and partners in China have been a significant part of Fluor’s growth over the past 40 years,” said Ken Choudhary, president of Fluor’s Energy & Chemicals business in Asia-Pacific. “Our legacy in China includes some of the country’s marquee capital projects, which have helped improve the lives of millions of people. With our talented Chinese workforce and our COOEC-Fluor fabrication yard, our colleagues in China are delivering execution excellence to projects across the globe and we are ready for the next 40 years of progress.”

In 1978, Fluor established an office in Beijing and was awarded its first project in China – a copper project. Over the past 40 years, Fluor has completed more than 350 projects across 20 Chinese provinces and municipalities. The company’s legacy in China includes successfully delivering 11 megaprojects in the past decade.

Projects include the award-winning Bohai Bay offshore oil production facility for ConocoPhillips and CNOOC, one of the world’s largest polysilicon production facilities for LDK in Xinyu City, and numerous petrochemical and chemical projects for BASF and their joint venture partners.

Today, the company has more than 500 employees in China, with offices in Beijing and Shanghai. Employees support projects across a range of industries, including chemicals, oil and gas, polysilicon, mining, metals, amusement parks, advanced manufacturing and life sciences.

At Fluor’s joint venture COOEC-Fluor fabrication yard in Zhuhai, 6,500 craft workers provide high-quality pipe and steel fabrication and complex module assembly. The state-of-the-art fabrication yard is one of the world’s largest yards and supports global projects in the oil and gas, infrastructure, power and mining industries.

About Fluor Corporation

Founded in 1912, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that transforms the world by building prosperity and empowering progress. Fluor serves its clients by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects around the world. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 153 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of $19.5 billion in 2017 and has more than 56,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FLUOR CORPORATION
03:51pFLUOR : Celebrates 40 Years of Operations in China
BU
07/24FLUOR CORPORATION : FINAL DEADLINE TODAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Fili..
AC
07/23GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in th..
BU
07/23FLR NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Fluor Corporation Investors of Important Jul..
BU
07/23FLUOR CORPORATION : DEADLINE TOMORRROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing..
AC
07/23FLUOR CORPORATION : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
AC
07/23Initiating Free Research Reports on Fluor and Three Other Heavy Construction ..
AC
07/21FLUOR : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of July 24th Deadli..
BU
07/20FLUOR CORPORATION : DEADLINE IMMINENT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing ..
AC
07/20FLUOR CORPORATION : Notice of Deadline: Pawar Reminds of July 24, 2018 Lead Plai..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/16Fluor contracts for Naval Nuclear Laboratory 
07/12Fluor wins $1.2B contract for naval nuclear propulsion work 
07/05Fluor selected for new U.S.-Canada bridge 
06/21ARGAN, INC. : Disproportionate Upside 
06/18Energy stocks dominate today's S&P movers; Cimarex +5.7% 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 18 799 M
EBIT 2018 524 M
Net income 2018 310 M
Finance 2018 242 M
Yield 2018 1,74%
P/E ratio 2018 22,29
P/E ratio 2019 14,64
EV / Sales 2018 0,35x
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
Capitalization 6 852 M
Chart FLUOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fluor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 54,6 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Thomas Seaton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bruce A. Stanski Chief Financial Officer
Robert C. Taylor Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Peter J. Fluor Lead Independent Director
Peter K. Barker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLUOR CORPORATION-3.99%6 852
VINCI-0.29%58 661
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-13.70%36 716
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-6.17%27 914
LARSEN & TOUBRO1.36%26 063
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-12.28%24 110
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.