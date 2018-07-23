Log in
FLUOR CORPORATION (FLR)

FLUOR CORPORATION (FLR)
Fluor Corporation : DEADLINE TOMORRROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Fluor Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

07/23/2018 | 08:40pm CEST

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Fluor Corporation (''Fluor" or ''the Company'') (NYSE: FLR) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/503671/shaw%20law%20logo%202.png

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between August 14, 2013, and May 3, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before July 24, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, Fluor made false and misleading statements to the marketplace. It alleges that the Company's procedures for bidding on gas-fired power plant projects suffered from flaws. Fluor improperly estimated the costs for completing gas-fired plant projects, resulting in equipment, productivity, and other project completion problems. These problems caused Fluor to face charges impacting quarterly results. Ultimately, Fluor discontinued operations in the gas-fired power market. As a result of these facts, the Company's statements about its business prospects and operations were false and misleading during the class period. According to the lawsuit, when accurate information about the Company became apparent in the market, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.
www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
