Fluor Corporation : DEADLINE TOMORRROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Fluor Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Fluor Corporation (''Fluor" or ''the Company'') (NYSE: FLR) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between August 14, 2013, and May 3, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before July 24, 2018.

According to the Complaint, Fluor made false and misleading statements to the marketplace. It alleges that the Company's procedures for bidding on gas-fired power plant projects suffered from flaws. Fluor improperly estimated the costs for completing gas-fired plant projects, resulting in equipment, productivity, and other project completion problems. These problems caused Fluor to face charges impacting quarterly results. Ultimately, Fluor discontinued operations in the gas-fired power market. As a result of these facts, the Company's statements about its business prospects and operations were false and misleading during the class period. According to the lawsuit, when accurate information about the Company became apparent in the market, investors suffered damages.

