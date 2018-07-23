Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Fluor Corporation (FLR)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the July 24, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Fluor Corporation (“Fluor” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FLR) securities between August 14, 2013 and May 3, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On May 3, 2018, Fluor issued a press release announcing its first quarter 2018 financial results, and disclosing an after-tax charge of approximately $96 million for forecast revision on a gas-fired power project. Fluor revised its 2018 guidance for Earnings Per Share to $2.10-$2.50 per diluted share. On this news, shares of Fluor fell more than 22% to close at $45.76 on May 4, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Fluor's bidding process for gas-fired power projects was flawed; (2) Fluor had improperly estimated the gas-fired projects; (3) consequently, Fluor would face craft productivity, equipment, and other execution issues; (4) Fluor would incur multiple charges impacting quarterly results; (5) Fluor would ultimately decide to discontinue the pursuit of the gas-fired power market; and (6) as a result, defendants' statements about Fluor's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of Fluor during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than July 24, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class.

