Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Fluor Corporation (FLR)

07/23/2018 | 11:55pm CEST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the July 24, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Fluor Corporation (“Fluor” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FLR) securities between August 14, 2013 and May 3, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On May 3, 2018, Fluor issued a press release announcing its first quarter 2018 financial results, and disclosing an after-tax charge of approximately $96 million for forecast revision on a gas-fired power project. Fluor revised its 2018 guidance for Earnings Per Share to $2.10-$2.50 per diluted share. On this news, shares of Fluor fell more than 22% to close at $45.76 on May 4, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Fluor's bidding process for gas-fired power projects was flawed; (2) Fluor had improperly estimated the gas-fired projects; (3) consequently, Fluor would face craft productivity, equipment, and other execution issues; (4) Fluor would incur multiple charges impacting quarterly results; (5) Fluor would ultimately decide to discontinue the pursuit of the gas-fired power market; and (6) as a result, defendants' statements about Fluor's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares of Fluor during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than July 24, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 18 799 M
EBIT 2018 524 M
Net income 2018 310 M
Finance 2018 242 M
Yield 2018 1,77%
P/E ratio 2018 21,99
P/E ratio 2019 14,44
EV / Sales 2018 0,35x
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
Capitalization 6 878 M
Chart FLUOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fluor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 54,6 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Thomas Seaton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bruce A. Stanski Chief Financial Officer
Robert C. Taylor Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Peter J. Fluor Lead Independent Director
Peter K. Barker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLUOR CORPORATION-5.29%6 934
VINCI-0.95%59 152
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-19.45%31 902
LARSEN & TOUBRO0.69%25 649
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-12.28%23 842
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-19.84%23 212
