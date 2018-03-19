Log in
Flux Power Holdings Inc : Flux Power to Present at The MicroCap Conference on April 9th in New York City at the Essex House

03/19/2018 | 04:06pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2018 / Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: FLUX), a developer of advanced lithium batteries for industrial applications including electric forklifts and airport ground support equipment will be presenting at this year's MicroCap Conference on April 9th in New York City.

CONFERENCE OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various expert panels, and mingle with other microcap investors.

The MicroCap Conference will take place in New York City at the Essex House on April 9th and 10th. Registration will begin on Monday at 7:00AM and will last until the evening. These days will be jam-packed with company presentations, 1-on-1 meetings, roundtables, expert panel discussions, and plenty of time to network with other investors over food and drinks.

About Flux Power Holdings, Inc (www.fluxpwr.com)

Flux Power develops advanced lithium-ion batteries for industrial uses, including it's first ever UL 2271 Listed lithium-ion "LiFT Pack" forklift batteries. Flux solutions utilize its proprietary battery management system and in-house engineering and product design. Flux batteries deliver improved performance, extended cycle life and lower total cost of ownership than legacy lead-acid solutions. Flux sells primarily to lift equipment OEM's, their dealers and battery distributors. Current products include advanced battery packs for motive power in the lift equipment and airport ground support markets.

REGISTRATION FOR INVESTORS

To request free registration, please go to our website (www.microcapconf.com) and click the "Registration" button.

PARTICIPATING COMPANIES

For our most updated list of companies, please go to our website (www.microcapconf.com).

MARQUEE SPONSORS

  • The Special Equities Group
  • Maxim Group

PLATINUM SPONSOR

  • Marcum

OTHER SPONSORS

  • MZ Group
  • Proactive Investors
  • Issuer Direct
  • Hunter Taubman Fischer & LI LLC
  • The Money Channel
  • VStock Transfer
  • Irth Communications
  • PCG Advisory Group
  • CoreIR
  • PubCoCEO

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: www.microcapconf.com

Or, contact Tony Yu, CEO at [email protected].

SOURCE: Flux Power Holdings, Inc.


© Accesswire 2018
