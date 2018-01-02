Log in
FLUXYS BELGIUM (FLUX)
Report
Press release Fluxys Belgium: information in accordance with the legislation on transparency

01/02/2018 | 05:42pm CET

This press release relays the information contained in the notification received by Fluxys Belgium from Fluxys SA and Publigaz SCRL.

In its capacity as an issuer of shares with its registered office in Belgium, Fluxys Belgium disseminates this information in accordance with the legislation on transparency (Title II of the law of 2 May 2007 and the Royal Decree of 14 February 2008).



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Fluxys via Globenewswire
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal de Buck Chief Executive Officer
Daniël Termont Chairman
Paul Tummers Chief Financial Officer
Peter Verhaeghe Chief Technical Officer
Luc Hujoel Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLUXYS BELGIUM0.00%368
ENBRIDGE INC0.00%66 135
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.0.00%56 970
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION0.00%42 811
KINDER MORGAN INC0.00%40 355
WILLIAMS COMPANIES0.00%25 208
