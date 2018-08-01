FMC : 2018 Outlook

FMC Corporation2929 Walnut Street Philadelphia, PA 19104 USA

215.299.6000 fmc.com

OUTLOOK STATEMENT FOR 2018

ISSUED: August 1, 2018

Earnings Outlook

•Full-year 2018 adjusted earnings of $5.90 to $6.20 per diluted share.

•Third quarter adjusted earnings of $0.87 to $0.97 per diluted share.

•Fourth quarter adjusted earnings of $1.41 to $1.61 per diluted share.

Agricultural Solutions

•Full-year 2018 segment revenue of approximately $4.1 to $4.3 billion.

•Full-year segment EBITDA of $1.17 to $1.23 billion.

•Third quarter segment revenue of $870 to $930 million.

•Third quarter segment EBITDA of $195 to $215 million.

•Fourth quarter segment revenue of $980 million to $1.1 billion.

•Fourth quarter segment EBITDA of $275 to $315 million.

Lithium

•Full-year 2018 segment revenue of approximately $430 to $460 million.

•Full-year segment EBITDA of $195 to $205 million.

•Third quarter segment revenue of $105 to $115 million.

•Third quarter segment EBITDA of $45 to $49 million.

Corporate and Other Financial Items

Full-Year 2018

• Corporate and other (excluding D&A) $90-$100 million • Interest expense $125-$135 million • Adjusted Tax Rate 16-18 percent • Non-controlling interest ~$7 million • Full-Year Weighted Average Diluted Shares outstanding ~136.0 million • Depreciation & Amortization $170-$180 million - Agricultural Solutions ~$145 million - Lithium ~$20 million - Corporate ~$10 million • Adjusted cash from operations $650-$750 million • Capital additions and other investing activities $225-$275 million

Although we provide forecasts for adjusted earnings per share and adjusted cash from operations (both of which are non-GAAP financial measures), we are not able to forecast the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Certain elements of the composition of the GAAP amounts are not predictable, making it impractical for us to forecast. Such elements include, but are not limited to restructuring, acquisition charges, and discontinued operations and related cash activity. As a result, no GAAP outlook is provided.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Act of 1995: Statements in this Outlook Statement that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning specific factors described in FMC Corporation's 2017 Form 10-K and other SEC filings. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof based on information currently available. This outlook represented the views of the company on the date of its original issuance and does not necessarily represent the views of the company as of any subsequent date. FMC Corporation does not undertake any duty to update this information more than once a quarter and disclaims any legal obligation to the contrary. Historical information is not necessarily indicative of future performance.