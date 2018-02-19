Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

FMC Corporation :'s Paul Graves to Speak at The BMO Capital Markets 27th Global Metals & Mining Conference

02/19/2018 | 01:01pm CET

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) today announced that Paul Graves, executive vice president, chief financial officer, will speak at The BMO Capital Markets 27th Global Metals & Mining Conference in Hollywood, Florida, on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 9:45 a.m. ET.  Mr. Graves will be joined by Tom Schneberger, vice president and global business director of FMC Lithium.  A live webcast will be available on the FMC Investor Relations website.

About FMC

For more than a century, FMC Corporation has served the global agricultural, industrial and consumer markets with innovative solutions, applications and quality products.  On November 1, 2017, FMC acquired a significant portion of DuPont's Crop Protection business.  FMC employs approximately 7,000 people throughout the world and operates its businesses in two segments: FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium.  For more information, visit www.FMC.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Act of 1995: Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning specific factors described in FMC Corporation's 2016 Form 10-K and other SEC filings. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof based on information currently available. FMC Corporation does not intend to update this information and disclaims any legal obligation to the contrary. Historical information is not necessarily indicative of future performance.

