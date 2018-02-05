Fnac Darty : Sowee energy offerings and connected station

Press release - February 5, 2018

Sowee energy offerings and connected station now available at Darty stores

Sowee, an EDF Group subsidiary, and the Fnac Darty Group have announced the signing of a partnership under which Sowee energy products and services related to its connected station will be sold at Darty stores. This will be a first for consumers who can now find Sowee products on the shelves of large retail outlets. The agreement comes into effect today in 19 Darty stores in the Paris region.

Sowee, the EDF Group subsidiary specializing in connected energy supply products and services, is lending its expertise in spearheading individual heating solutions (electric & gas) and managing energy consumption. It will enable Fnac Darty to broaden its range of energy services by offering new products aimed at both cutting energy consumption and decreasing the amount charged in household bills. Sowee will at the same time benefit from the strength of the Darty brand and the quality of support and service provided in its stores.

This means the Sowee range of products and services will now be available to customers, from fixed-price green electricity and natural gas supply to maintenance & repair of gas boilers, including all connected services accessible from the connected station and related app: heating control, real-time consumption tracking, indoor air quality analysis, information on outdoor pollution, control over connected bulbs, weather, traffic info, etc.

Laurent Malochet, Director of Marketing and Sales at Sowee, commented: "I am very proud of our partnership with the Fnac Darty Group. Our French customers can for the very first time find our energy contracts and our Sowee connected station right in their stores and take advantage of the advice and expertise of Darty's sales force. We are committed to our success alongside the Fnac Darty Group and aim to win over new customers throughout the region, enhancing their day-do-day comfort and, by through new ways of consuming energy, saving them money - not just now but over the long-term."

"Signing this agreement reflects Fnac Darty's commitment to developing a powerful ecosystem of partners that will strengthen its service offering, particularly in the energy and connected home segments. Through its experience in omni-channel sales, Fnac Darty has developed genuine know-how in brick & mortar sales of digital products and services and we are extremely proud that our partner can benefit from that expertise. With the inclusion of EDF's Sowee, Darty rounds out its energy offering, and can now provide the widest range of energy services in the market," commented Vincent Gufflet, Director of Services for Fnac Darty.

About Fnac Darty

Operating in ten countries, Fnac Darty is a European leader in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics, and household appliances. At the end of September 2017, the group had a multi-format network of 703 stores, including 482 in France, and is ranked as France's second most visited e-commerce site (more than 13.6 million unique visitors per month) with its two retail websites: fnac.com and darty.com. A standard-setting omni-channel retailer, Fnac Darty posted pro-forma revenues of €7.4 billion in 2016.

About Sowee:

Sowee is an EDF Group subsidiary offering individual customers products and services that integrate the supply of electricity and natural gas, as well as a connected station, which, along with its app, allows consumers to control their heating and energy consumption even remotely. In addition to energy, Sowee facilitates access to the connected home and allows consumers to increase their day-to-day comfort through numerous functions of the connected station, including electric vehicle recharge control, lighting control, measurement of indoor air quality, information on outdoor pollution, road traffic, weather, likelihood of rain, etc.

