Focus Financial Partners : Ultra-High-Net-Worth Firm Edge Capital Group Joins Focus Financial

- Atlanta-headquartered firm plans to turbocharge its growth with support from Focus -

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) (‘Focus’), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, today announced Edge Capital Group (‘Edge’), an independent wealth management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, has joined the partnership, further solidifying Focus’ presence in the ultra-high-net-worth advisory space.

Founded in 2006, Edge has established a strong reputation as a holistic wealth management firm serving ultra-high-net-worth individuals and institutions in the Southeast and Southwest regions. Founders Bert Rayle, Harry Jones, Bill Maner, Paul Izlar, Peek Garlington and Will Skeean brought with them in-depth experience in private wealth and investment banking from careers at Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley.

The firm adopts a team-based approach for each client, leveraging a group of experts across a variety of fields to provide each client with a unique and highly customized set of wealth solutions. In addition to individual ultra-high-net-worth investors, Edge works with intergenerational families and select family offices. Edge has expanded beyond Atlanta, also establishing offices in Dallas, Texas, Charlotte, North Carolina, Tampa, Florida, Nashville, Tennessee and Lexington, Kentucky. To support this growth and as part of the firm’s succession plan, Edge has expanded its leadership team with eight next generation partners - Dennis Sabo, Paul Robertson, Whit Davis, Elizabeth Mackie, AK Hendrix, Jimmy Patrick, William DeButts and Kendrick Mattox.

“What we love the most about working in wealth management is that we get to tackle complex challenges and devise unique solutions to meet the needs of our clients in every aspect of their financial life. Our primary goal has always been to bring to bear a world-class team that prioritizes high quality client service,” said Harry Jones, Managing Partner of Edge Capital Group. “We have built a great foundation for our business, scaling up to six offices across the country as we have grown to serve more clients, and we are excited about our even greater future growth prospects. With Focus’ support, including access to capital and best practices, we will be able to further enhance our client service and expand further in our core markets and to other attractive regions.”

“The number one characteristic we look for in a prospective firm is the quality of service and their relationships with clients, because that is the foundation for future growth,” said Rudy Adolf, Founder and CEO at Focus. “We are very impressed by the Edge team’s commitment to excellence in everything they do. Edge would be an exemplary M&A platform for other entrepreneurial RIAs in the regions.”

Tucker, Midis & Owen advised Edge in the deal process.

This transaction was one of the three signed but not closed transactions referred to in prior Focus disclosures.

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) (‘Focus’) is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus Financial Partners, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About Edge Capital Group

Edge Capital Group is a boutique financial advisory firm devoted exclusively to serving high net worth families and institutions. The team understands that significant wealth presents uniquely complex situations, ones that modeling and off-the-shelf solutions ignore. As an independent firm, Edge provides objective, holistic advice guided only by its clients’ best interests. Whether the need is to strategically enhance cash flow or facilitate multigenerational wealth, Edge tailors each financial solution to suit each client’s unique circumstances from the ground up. It’s time to RealizeMORE™ with Edge. For more information, visit www.EdgeCapPartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180802005827/en/