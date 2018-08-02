Focus Financial Partners : Ultra-High-Net-Worth Firm Edge Capital Group Joins Focus Financial

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) (‘Focus’), a leading
partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, today
announced Edge Capital Group (‘Edge’), an independent wealth management
firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, has joined the partnership,
further solidifying Focus’ presence in the ultra-high-net-worth advisory
space.
Founded in 2006, Edge has established a strong reputation as a holistic
wealth management firm serving ultra-high-net-worth individuals and
institutions in the Southeast and Southwest regions. Founders Bert
Rayle, Harry Jones, Bill Maner, Paul Izlar, Peek Garlington and Will
Skeean brought with them in-depth experience in private wealth and
investment banking from careers at Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and
Morgan Stanley.
The firm adopts a team-based approach for each client, leveraging a
group of experts across a variety of fields to provide each client with
a unique and highly customized set of wealth solutions. In addition to
individual ultra-high-net-worth investors, Edge works with
intergenerational families and select family offices. Edge has expanded
beyond Atlanta, also establishing offices in Dallas, Texas, Charlotte,
North Carolina, Tampa, Florida, Nashville, Tennessee and Lexington,
Kentucky. To support this growth and as part of the firm’s succession
plan, Edge has expanded its leadership team with eight next generation
partners - Dennis Sabo, Paul Robertson, Whit Davis, Elizabeth Mackie, AK
Hendrix, Jimmy Patrick, William DeButts and Kendrick Mattox.
“What we love the most about working in wealth management is that we get
to tackle complex challenges and devise unique solutions to meet the
needs of our clients in every aspect of their financial life. Our
primary goal has always been to bring to bear a world-class team that
prioritizes high quality client service,” said Harry Jones, Managing
Partner of Edge Capital Group. “We have built a great foundation for our
business, scaling up to six offices across the country as we have grown
to serve more clients, and we are excited about our even greater future
growth prospects. With Focus’ support, including access to capital and
best practices, we will be able to further enhance our client service
and expand further in our core markets and to other attractive regions.”
“The number one characteristic we look for in a prospective firm is the
quality of service and their relationships with clients, because that is
the foundation for future growth,” said Rudy Adolf, Founder and CEO at
Focus. “We are very impressed by the Edge team’s commitment to
excellence in everything they do. Edge would be an exemplary M&A
platform for other entrepreneurial RIAs in the regions.”
Tucker, Midis & Owen advised Edge in the deal process.
This transaction was one of the three signed but not closed transactions
referred to in prior Focus disclosures.
About Focus Financial Partners Inc.
Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) (‘Focus’) is a leading
partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus
provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning
for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and
institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus
partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they
benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered
by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information
about Focus Financial Partners, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.
About Edge Capital Group
Edge Capital Group is a boutique financial advisory firm devoted
exclusively to serving high net worth families and institutions. The
team understands that significant wealth presents uniquely complex
situations, ones that modeling and off-the-shelf solutions ignore. As an
independent firm, Edge provides objective, holistic advice guided only
by its clients’ best interests. Whether the need is to strategically
enhance cash flow or facilitate multigenerational wealth, Edge tailors
each financial solution to suit each client’s unique circumstances from
the ground up. It’s time to RealizeMORE™ with Edge. For more
information, visit www.EdgeCapPartners.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180802005827/en/