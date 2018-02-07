Focus Home Interactive : Fear the wolves

In development for several months, Focus Home Interactive and Vostok Games - the developing team behind the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. franchise - chose the annual press event 'Le What's Next de Focus' taking place in Paris on February 7-8, to unveil Fear The Wolves, the post-apocalyptic First Person Shooter Battle Royale. Releasing in 2018, the game will offer a new and original take on the growing Battle Royale genre.

Fear the Wolves drops players, in squads or as lone wolves, into the oppressive environments of a radiation-ravaged Chernobyl. The classic Battle Royale mode forces them to fight to be the last man standing out of 100 fighters. Another intense and original game mode will also bring a fierce new twist to the genre.

To secure the top spot, players will need to worry about more than just other survivors. Across the hostile wastes, everyone is threatened by deadly anomalies and the dynamically-changing weather. Along with a day-night cycle, this constantly forces survivors to adapt their strategies, and players can find protective gear that allows them to explore dangerous off-limit zones. All the while, the howls of mutated creatures echo through the wasteland…

More details on Fear the Wolves will be unveiled to attendees at the What's Next de Focus press event in Paris, February this year. Developers at Vostok Games will be available for interviews and presentations to share more information about their upcoming hardcore Battle Royale shooter.

Fear the Wolves comes to PC and Consoles in 2018. Early Access begins this year on PC.