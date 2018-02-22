Log in
FOGO DE CHAO INC (FOGO)

FOGO DE CHAO INC (FOGO)
News 


Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. : is Investigating the Board of Directors of Fogo de Chao, Inc. (FOGO) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

02/22/2018 | 12:30am CET

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims on behalf of Fogo de Chao, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOGO) stockholders concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Rhône Capital.

Our investigation concerns whether Fogo de Chao’s board of directors failed to adequately shop the company and obtain the best possible value for its stockholders before entering into a definitive merger agreement with Rhône Capital. Under the terms of the agreement, Fogo de Chao stockholders will receive will receive $15.75 in cash for each share of Fogo de Chao common stock.

If you own Fogo de Chao shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at [email protected], or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation of Fogo de Chao, please go to www.bespc.com/FOGO. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 311 M
EBIT 2017 34,6 M
Net income 2017 21,5 M
Debt 2017 104 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 16,74
P/E ratio 2018 14,64
EV / Sales 2017 1,47x
EV / Sales 2018 1,32x
Capitalization 355 M
Chart FOGO DE CHAO INC
Duration : Period :
Fogo De Chao Inc Technical Analysis Chart | FOGO | US3441771009 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends FOGO DE CHAO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 13,9 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence J. Johnson Chief Executive Officer & Director
George Barry McGowan President
Selma Oliveira Chief Operating Officer
Anthony D. Laday Chief Financial Officer
Todd M. Abbrecht Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOGO DE CHAO INC9.48%355
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-7.05%125 788
YUM BRANDS-4.57%26 370
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC0.00%15 540
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.11.02%9 687
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL0.30%8 629
