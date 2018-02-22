Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. : is Investigating the Board of Directors of Fogo de Chao, Inc. (FOGO) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims on behalf
of Fogo de Chao, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOGO) stockholders concerning the proposed
acquisition of the company by Rhône Capital.
Our investigation concerns whether Fogo de Chao’s board of directors
failed to adequately shop the company and obtain the best possible value
for its stockholders before entering into a definitive merger agreement
with Rhône Capital. Under the terms of the agreement, Fogo de Chao
stockholders will receive will receive $15.75 in cash for each share of
Fogo de Chao common stock.
If you own Fogo de Chao shares, have information, would like to learn
more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this
announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters,
please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at [email protected],
or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling
out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating
in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information
concerning our investigation of Fogo de Chao, please go to www.bespc.com/FOGO.
For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go
to www.bespc.com.
