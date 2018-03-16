Log in
Fomento Economico Mexicano de CV : FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend

03/16/2018 | 10:06pm CET

MONTERREY, Mexico, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) (BMV:FEMSAUBD) ("FEMSA" or "the Company") held its Annual Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting today, during which the shareholders approved the Company's annual report for 2017 prepared by the Chief Executive Officer, the Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017 and the election of the Board of Directors and its Committees for 2018.

The shareholders approved the payment of a cash dividend in the amount of Ps. 9,221 million, consisting of Ps. 0.5748 per each Series "D" share and Ps. 0.4598 per each Series "B" share, which amounts to Ps. 2.7590 per "BD" Unit (BMV: FEMSAUBD) or Ps. 27.590 per ADS (NYSE: FMX), and Ps. 2.2991 per "B" Unit (BMV:FEMSAUB). The dividend payment will be split in two equal payments, payable on May 4, 2018 and November 6, 2018. In addition, the shareholders established the amount of Ps. 7,000 million as the maximum amount that could potentially be used for the Company's share repurchase program during 2018.

About FEMSA
FEMSA is a leading company that participates in the beverage industry through Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world by volume; and in the beer industry, through its ownership of the second largest equity stake in Heineken, one of the world's leading brewers with operations in over 70 countries. In the retail industry it participates through FEMSA Comercio, comprising a Retail Division operating various small-format store chains including OXXO, a Fuel Division, operating the OXXO GAS chain of retail service stations, and a Health Division, which includes drugstores and related operations. Additionally, through its Strategic Businesses unit, it provides logistics, point-of-sale refrigeration solutions and plastics solutions to FEMSA's business units and third-party clients.

Media Contact
(52) 555-249-6843
[email protected]
www.femsa.com

Investor Contact
(52) 818-328-6167
[email protected]
www.femsa.com/inversionista



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: FEMSA Servicios SA de CV via Globenewswire
Financials ( MXN)
Sales 2018 514 B
EBIT 2018 46 251 M
Net income 2018 24 629 M
Debt 2018 34 641 M
Yield 2018 1,82%
P/E ratio 2018 24,70
P/E ratio 2019 22,34
EV / Sales 2018 1,23x
EV / Sales 2019 1,16x
Capitalization 598 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 196  MXN
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eduardo Padilla Silva Chief Executive Officer
José Antonio Fernández Carbajal Executive Chairman
Armando Garza Sada Independent Director
Robert E. Denham Independent Director
José Manuel Canal Hernando Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOMENTO ECONOMICO MEXICANO, SAB DE CV0.00%32 192
PEPSICO-5.27%161 302
FOMENTO ECONOMICO MEXICANO, SAB DE CV-6.10%32 192
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS2.33%20 463
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC6.43%8 285
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-6.17%4 951
